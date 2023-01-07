Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
What's going wrong for the Bucks? Three reasons why struggling Milwaukee has lost its way
MILWAUKEE -- When the Milwaukee Bucks begin their four-game road trip by taking on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday night, they'll do so as a team desperate to regain its identity. Once 9-0 and off to the best start in franchise history, the Bucks are...
CBS Sports
LeBron James questions Lakers for reluctance to make trade: 'Y'all know what the f--- should be happening'
LeBron James, it seems, has had enough. Following his 37-point, eight-rebound and seven-assist performance in the Los Angeles Lakers' 136-134 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night, which extended their winning streak to a season-high five games, James spoke with The Athletic about the lack of movement on the trade front and made himself quite clear.
CBS Sports
Jets QB situation: If team signs veteran this offseason, Zach Wilson vows to 'make that dude's life hell'
Zach Wilson, if nothing else, has a level of confidence in himself that was not lost during a season that could accurately be described as a disaster. Wilson's play was so poor that the Jets benched him 10 games into the season despite being firmly in the playoff mix. Quarterback play largely contributed to the Jets missing the playoffs after stumbling to a 7-10 record.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoffs: Patrick Mahomes is the oldest quarterback in the AFC, showcasing how young the field is
The youth movement has officially arrived in the AFC, with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow leading the way. Mahomes already has an MVP and a Super Bowl, Burrow has a Super Bowl appearance, and Allen has been to conference title game. Those three -- plus Lamar Jackson --...
CBS Sports
WATCH: Georgia players eat food on sideline during blowout win over TCU in national championship game
The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship was over by halftime. Georgia smashed TCU, 65-7, when all was said and done. The game was so far out of reach in the second half that there was more attention being paid to the food at SoFi Stadium than the game itself. After TCU scored a touchdown to cut Georgia's lead to three points in the first quarter, the Bulldogs took a complete stranglehold on the national title showdown. Georgia scored 55 straight points as the audience, and some of the players, turned their focus elsewhere.
Lamar Jackson still absent during open portion of practice
Lamar Jackson was again absent from practice during the portion open to reporters
What Malcolm Brogdon said about the Celtics’ double-big lineup
Brogdon explained what it's like for opponents to deal with Robert Williams III and Al Horford at the same time. Robert Williams III made his first start of the season during Tuesday night’s win against the Chicago Bulls. He started alongside fellow big man Al Horford and played 23...
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Won't play Tuesday
Ayton (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton played 30 minutes during Sunday's loss to Cleveland and notched his third straight double-double during the matchup, but it appears he sustained an ankle injury during the contest as well. He'll sit out Tuesday with the issue, but his status for the second half of the Suns' back-to-back Wednesday in Denver remains unclear, though he can presumably be considered, at best, questionable. In Ayton's absence, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Dario Saric are candidates for increased playing time.
CBS Sports
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Season high rushing yards Week 18
Kamara posted 23 carries for 107 yards and gathered in one of two targets for three yards during Sunday's 10-7 defeat to Carolina. Kamara closed out his 2022 campaign with his second 100-yard rushing game of the season. He also matched his season high for rushing attempts, and he finished with three games of 20 or more carries over the final four weeks of the regular season. Over 15 contests, Kamara recorded 223 carries for 897 yards and two rushing touchdowns to go along with 57 receptions (on 77 targets) for 490 yards and two receiving touchdowns. While he didn't come close to matching his usual standard as a scorer, the 27-year-old running back still accumulated over 1,300 total yards for the sixth time in as many seasons. Kamara also started the 2022 campaign hampered by a rib injury, though he still handled 280 touches. These are both encouraging signs for his status as one of the top fantasy running backs heading into the 2023 campaign.
CBS Sports
Titans' Caleb Shudak: Gets another deal with Titans
Tennessee signed Shudak to a reserve/future contract Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports. Shudak signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa this past offseason. The rookie then landed on the reserve/PUP list with an undisclosed injury in mid August, and he was not activated by Tennessee until Nov. 26. Shudak made his NFL debut Week 12 in place of injured starting kicker Randy Bullock, going 3-for-4 on field-goal attempts while converting his lone extra-point try. The 25-year-old Shudak finished the season on the team's practice squad, and he'll look for another chance to make the active roster during the 2023 offseason.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Draft: Here's the ideal situation for the Bears, who hold the No. 1 overall selection
Chicago Bears fans experienced a roller coaster of emotions Sunday afternoon monitoring the Texans game against Indianapolis. The rights to the No. 1 overall selection were on the line and Houston held a two score advantage with less than one minute remaining in the third quarter. The Colts, aided by two Davis Mills interceptions, scored touchdowns on consecutive possessions to take a lead. With 50 seconds remaining, Mills found tight end Jordan Akins for what would be the game-winning touchdown.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Expected to play Tuesday
Barzal (lower body) is expected to be available to play Tuesday versus Dallas, Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now reports. Barzal returned to the top line during Monday's practice after being a late scratch for Friday's contest against Calgary. He leads the Islanders with 30 assists and 41 points in 40 games this season.
CBS Sports
Bills' Josh Allen: Finishes with 42 total TDs
Allen completed 19 of 31 passes for 254 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 35-23 win over the Patriots. He added nine rushing attempts for 16 yards. Allen's four-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox put the Bills up 14-7 early in the second quarter, but he was intercepted at New England's three-yard line in the final minute of the first half to prevent Buffalo from taking a lead into the locker room. The star quarterback bounced back with a 42-yard touchdown pass to John Brown in the third quarter and a 49-yarder to Stefon Diggs in the fourth, improving his TD:INT to 35:14. Allen added seven rushing touchdowns in 16 games, finishing two short of his career high in both passing and rushing scores. Allen's productive campaign helped the Bills secure the No. 2 seed in the AFC and a home playoff game against the Dolphins in the wild-card round.
CBS Sports
Lions' Maurice Alexander: Inks futures deal with Detroit
The Lions signed Alexander (ankle) to a reserve/future contract Monday, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports. Alexander moved back and forth between Detroit's active roster and practice squad over the first half of the season. The 25-year-old then picked up an ankle injury while making his third and final practice-squad elevation against Miami in Week 8. Alexander thus finished the 2022 campaign with one reception for seven yards over four appearances, and he'll now look to carve out a permanent spot on the active roster heading into the 2023 campaign.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Paces pass catchers in loss
Godwin brought in six of seven targets for 55 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-17 loss to the Falcons on Sunday. He also lost a fumble. Godwin paced the Buccaneers in receptions and receiving yards while checking in second in targets on a day when the starters played for only a portion of the first half. That allotment of playing time was enough for Godwin to post another solid performance, with Mike Evans' early exit due to an illness also helping his case for more targets. Godwin will head into next weekend's wild-card home playoff matchup having posted at least six grabs in all but two of 14 regular-season contests.
CBS Sports
Texans' Drew Estrada: Staying with Texans
Estrada (Achilles) signed a reserve/future contract with the Texans on Tuesday. After Estrada suffered a torn Achilles and was placed on the Texans' practice squad injured list in October, the wide receiver will now get another shot with Houston in 2023. The 24-year-old has yet to make his NFL debut and will look to make a strong impression and garner a final roster spot once healthy.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Kyle Rudolph: Forced out versus Atlanta
Rudolph has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Falcons with a knee injury. Rudolph logged his first receiving touchdown of the season with an eight-yard score in the first half. However, his day will come to an early end after he was ruled out midway through the third quarter, leaving Ko Kieft, Cameron Brate and Cade Otton as the Buccaneers' three available tight ends for the remainder of this contest. With Tampa Bay scheduled to play during the first round of the playoffs starting next week, it will be worth monitoring Rudolph's practice activity for more clarity on this knee issue.
