ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Iowan

UI student among finalists for vacant city council position

The Iowa City City Council named seven finalists to fill a vacant council position following Janice Weiner’s resignation on Nov. 9 to represent Iowa Senate District 45. The council is expected to make a final decision on Tuesday during a special meeting, and the candidate selected will join the council for the remainder of the meeting.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City Hamburg Inn No. 2 to reopen in February

Hamburg Inn No. 2, the Iowa City restaurant famous for hosting political candidates, will reopen in February following confusion from restaurant staff and management surrounding its temporary closure. Kim Baer, a Des Moines attorney representing Hamburg Inn Owner Michael Lee, told The Gazette in a statement that the restaurant will...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City City Council appoints Andrew Dunn as councilor

The Iowa City City Council appointed Andrew Dunn on Tuesday night to fill the vacancy left by former councilor Janice Weiner, who resigned in November following her victory in the Iowa Senate. Dunn, a former Iowa House District 90 candidate who ran in the Democratic primary, was selected from a...
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy