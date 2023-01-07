Letter: Congressional Republicans must get their act together

I had a premonition that there would be no “Red Wave” coming from the “Fascist Party.” I also stated “get ready for the clown show” as Republicans took a small majority in the House of Representatives.

I just didn’t expect it to start this soon.

But when there are minute prerequisites for becoming a member of Congress, that’s what you get. Lauren Boebert didn’t have the discipline to finish high school; now she sits in Congress with a $170,000-a-year salary, assisting in law preparation for the American people. Those who spent four years of college and are up to their eyebrows in student loan debt should feel slighted.

Majorie Taylor (who had to drop the Green) is a known white supremacist who is about to get a committee seat to prepare laws for minority constituents. Thank God we still have the Senate.

On most jobs, if you have an affiliation with any type of violent extremist group, you are overlooked. Well apparently not Congress. Have a pulse, and the Fascist Party will throw in the suit later. That’s not an assumption by me — did you see the 45-backed candidates that came down the chute in 2022?

Thank God most were turned back at the ballot box. Kevin McCarthy thinks he’s having a rough go at being speaker now, just imagine if the backup clown crew had made it to the party.

I’m hoping on the Republican side, they finally get their act together and do what their constituents put them in office to do: govern, and not come to gridlock at every piece of legislation. I pray that I’m not just wishfully thinking, but with clowns, you get a clown show. And with the likes of what the former Republican Party has become, we have to literally wait and see.

Plus, most may be taking their orders from a “has been” and not honoring their oath of office. Though his hold over Republicans has dwindled, he still has some blind-faith followers in the Senate and House.

President Biden will always be criticized by those who have benefited from his policies the most. But in their blind hatred, they are channeling their energy to a con man, who never had their best interests at heart. He merely wanted their loyalty, votes and finances.

I wonder how many of his digital playing cards they have signed up for.

Dallas E. Ford

Rocky Mount