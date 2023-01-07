Effective: 2023-01-14 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-18 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, St. Tammany, Washington and Hancock Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT TO WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...From late Friday night to Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 16.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Saturday morning to a crest of 18.5 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.5 feet on 02/07/1959. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO