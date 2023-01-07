Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Codington, Deuel, Hamlin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 08:31:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-11 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Codington; Deuel; Hamlin DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Codington, Hamlin and Deuel Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...With temperatures below freezing, the fog may produce slick spots on area roads.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Brookings, Clay, Hanson, Kingsbury, Lake, Lincoln, McCook by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 08:48:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-11 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brookings; Clay; Hanson; Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody; Turner; Union DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM CST THIS MORNING Visibility conditions have been improving and will continue to do so, allowing for the advisory to expire.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Clark, Day, Grant, Roberts by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 08:31:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-11 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Clark; Day; Grant; Roberts DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Roberts, Day, Clark and Grant Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...With temperatures below freezing, the fog may produce slick spots on area roads.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 09:48:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-11 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Nobles; Pipestone; Rock DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Divide, Dunn, Golden Valley, Grant by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 10:05:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-11 12:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Divide; Dunn; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; McKenzie; Mercer; Morton; Mountrail; Oliver; Sioux; Slope; Stark; Williams PATCHY DENSE FOG OVER WESTERN AND PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA THIS MORNING Fog remains over much of western and portions of central North Dakota this morning. A few spots in the fog remain dense, with visibility at a quarter-mile or less. Use caution if traveling, and be prepared for the possibility of rapidly deteriorating visibility. Keep your headlights on, and use extra caution at railroad crossings and intersections. Visibility is expected to gradually improve by mid-day.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 06:00:00 Expires: 2023-01-15 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM SUNDAY ALONG NORTH FACING REEFS HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON ALONG NORTH AND EAST FACING REEFS * WHAT...Large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Guam and Rota. * WHEN...Until at least 6 PM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will build further along east facing reefs on Friday. The High Surf Advisory may be extended to east facing reefs.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Guam by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 06:00:00 Expires: 2023-01-15 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM SUNDAY ALONG NORTH FACING REEFS HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON ALONG NORTH AND EAST FACING REEFS * WHAT...Large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Guam and Rota. * WHEN...Until at least 6 PM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will build further along east facing reefs on Friday. The High Surf Advisory may be extended to east facing reefs.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-18 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, St. Tammany, Washington and Hancock Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT TO WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...From late Friday night to Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 16.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Saturday morning to a crest of 18.5 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.5 feet on 02/07/1959. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0