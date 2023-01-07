FORT LAUDERDALE -- Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting Monday night in which a robbery victim was killed and two of the suspects were also shot at a Pembroke Park apartment complex, authorities said Tuesday.Samuel Johnson, 32, of Lauderhill, and Israel Griffin, 29, of Opa-Locka, are facing charges that include murder, robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. It was not clear Tuesday evening if bond has been set for either of the suspects. Two of the suspects were taken to a local hospital after being shot during the incident, according to a written statement by the Broward sheriff's office.The suspects' conditions were not believed to be life threatening, according to the statement.According to an email from the sheriff's office, police were called shortly before 7:30 p.m. to the 5500 block of SW 41st Street for a report of gunfire.When police arrived, they found the three men suffering from gunshot wounds.Investigators have not said if the victim knows the suspects or if the incident was random.

