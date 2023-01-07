Read full article on original website
Hollywood man sentenced to 25 years for trafficking teenage girl
A Hollywood man was sentenced last month to 25 years in federal prison and five years of federal probation after a jury found him guilty of sex trafficking a minor. Darryl Odely Jr., 30, was arrested in Oakland Park by the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Human Trafficking Unit in April last year on a charge of interference with the custody of a minor after deputies tracked down a teenage girl they ...
Miami Woman Stabbed Roommate During Argument Over Phone: Police
A Miami woman was arrested after she stabbed her roommate multiple times during an argument over a phone, police said. Abigail Seane Hennington, 20, was arrested Saturday on an attempted felony murder charge, an arrest report said. The incident happened at an apartment on Northwest 12th Court, when officers responding...
Pompano Beach shooting involved Broward sheriff's deputies
FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward sheriff's deputies were forced to fire after an armed man reportedly attacked one of their own.Tuesday night just before 11 p.m. the Broward Sheriff's Office got word of a crime in progress crime in the 600 block of Briny Avenue in Pompano Beach. Deputies were sent to the area. According to a statement from the sheriff's office, "an armed adult male subject physically attacked a deputy. The subject displayed a firearm and deputies discharged their firearms."The man was struck and deputies provided care until Pompano Beach Fire Rescue arrived. The man was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition.A man who lives nearby said he heard the gunfire."I heard probably like 15 to 20 (gunshots) it sounded like. There was a lot of shooting, it woke me up. And then my neighbor called wondering what's going on," said Mike Brown Detectives recovered the man's firearm. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.
SENTENCED: Delray Doctor To Federal Prison For Two Decades
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach doctor will spend 20 years in federal prison now that he has been sentenced for his role in what federal prosecutors call a “multi-year scheme to bill health care benefit programs for fraudulent tests and treatments […]
Former bridge tender reaches plea deal in woman's death
A bridge tender reached a plea deal Tuesday following her arrest last year in connection with the death of a 79-year-old West Palm Beach woman who fell from the Royal Park Bridge.
Broward magistrate works two months without law license
A Broward magistrate worked for two months with an inactive law license, presiding over dozens of cases involving people whose family members were challenging their ability to make their own decisions because of mental health or substance abuse issues. Yves Laventure, a respected magistrate who has held the position for nearly seven years, had his license renewal held up by the Florida Bar ...
Man pulls gun on boaters, charged with aggravated assault
A South Florida man's been arrested after pulling a gun on a group of boaters who asked him to slow down in a no-wake zone.
Pair arrested in deadly Pembroke Park shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting Monday night in which a robbery victim was killed and two of the suspects were also shot at a Pembroke Park apartment complex, authorities said Tuesday.Samuel Johnson, 32, of Lauderhill, and Israel Griffin, 29, of Opa-Locka, are facing charges that include murder, robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. It was not clear Tuesday evening if bond has been set for either of the suspects. Two of the suspects were taken to a local hospital after being shot during the incident, according to a written statement by the Broward sheriff's office.The suspects' conditions were not believed to be life threatening, according to the statement.According to an email from the sheriff's office, police were called shortly before 7:30 p.m. to the 5500 block of SW 41st Street for a report of gunfire.When police arrived, they found the three men suffering from gunshot wounds.Investigators have not said if the victim knows the suspects or if the incident was random.
Man Who Opened Fire on Two Men in Hialeah Facing Murder Charges
A verbal dispute turned violent Sunday when a man allegedly opened fire at two people outside a home in Hialeah, officials said. According to Hialeah police, 32-year-old Asiel Duque was involved in an argument over personal issues with another man outside a Hialeah nightclub when the victim then left with his girlfriend and a male friend to their home just blocks away.
16-year-old boy accused of robbery in Hollywood arrested
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A young robbery suspect is under arrest and set to face a judge after quite a commotion rocked a quiet Hollywood Street. The 16-year-old is accused of a robbery along Plunket Street and South 20th Court, Saturday morning. According to neighbors, they witnessed a car take...
Hearing held for suspects in rapper XXXTentacion’s killing
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A hearing was held Monday for three of the suspects charged in the killing of rapper XXXTentacion. Last August, another suspect, Robert Allen, accepted a deal to testify against his three co-defendants in the killing of the 20-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, in 2018.
Miami man, 60, accused of filming 23-year-old roommate after she exited shower
MIAMI – A Miami man is facing multiple charges after police say he recorded cellphone video of his 23-year-old roommate getting dressed after she got out of the shower. Mercedes Adrian Ruiz, 60, was arrested last Friday on charges of video voyeurism, battery and tampering with a victim. According...
Wayne Messam facing a challenge for his third term as Miramar Mayor
Wayne Messam cruised through his last re-election with 86% of the vote. Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam has a challenger to get by if he’s going to win a third term as Mayor on the city’s Election Day, March 14. Rudy Theophin, who works in financial services with OneBox...
Check-washing fraud leaves Boca Raton business owner out $20,000
A possible case of mail fraud involving check washing left a Boca Raton business owner out $20,000 late last year. Now he has a warning for others.
Migrants land in Fort Lauderdale beach
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There’s a massive police response on Fort Lauderdale beach after scores of migrants landed on shore. According to Fort Lauderdale Police, a group of migrants landed on the beach along the 700 block of Seabreeze Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon, just before 6 p.m. They estimate between 25 to 50 migrants made it to land.
Miami man arrested after fatal stabbing at Orange Park hotel
A male victim was stabbed to death at the Stay Suites America hotel in Orange Park Sunday. A Miami man is now in Clay County Jail facing one charge of second-degree murder. At approximately 3:35 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls about a person being stabbed to death at Stay Suites America hotel, located at 1656 Wells Road.
Uber driver in fiery crash on I-95 in Delray Beach dies
Carlos Molina, a 62-year-old Uber driver injured in a fiery crash on Interstate 95 in October in Delray Beach, died Monday, his family said.
Wife: former UM medical professor has been ordered out of the hospital treating him
COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - A South Florida woman is sharing her story, concerned that her husband is being ordered out of the hospital without the medical equipment he would need for continued home care. Dr. Karl Muench is allegedly being kicked out of HCA Florida Mercy Hospital in...
Delivery person accused of killing Boca Raton woman won't receive death penalty
Jorge Dupre Lachazo, a delivery person accused of beating a Boca Raton woman and setting her on fire, has been spared the possibility of a death penalty with a non-jury trial scheduled .
Violinist, antifreeze, and drug bust: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Fraud Arrest: Violinist busted for lying about sick kid, collected thousands in donations. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old man, accused of playing a violin to collect donations to help his sick child, but had tens of thousands of dollars in the bank.
