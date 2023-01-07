Read full article on original website
WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon sells to the Saudi Arabia Investment Fund
On the very same day the WWE announced that Vince McMahon was officially taking over as the Executive Head of the Board of Directors, and his daughter, Stephanie, announcing her resignation from the company as Co-CEO, Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN has reported that World Wrestling Entertainment has formally sold to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment […] The post WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon sells to the Saudi Arabia Investment Fund appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephanie McMahon officially resigns from WWE
After returning from a leave of absence eight months ago to become the Co-CEO of WWE with Nick Khan, Stephanie McMahon has officially announced her resignation from WWE following the return of her father, Vince, to the promotion as the Executive Chairman of the Board. Initially hired as the Executive Vice President of Creative in […] The post Stephanie McMahon officially resigns from WWE appeared first on ClutchPoints.
