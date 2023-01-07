On the very same day the WWE announced that Vince McMahon was officially taking over as the Executive Head of the Board of Directors, and his daughter, Stephanie, announcing her resignation from the company as Co-CEO, Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN has reported that World Wrestling Entertainment has formally sold to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment […] The post WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon sells to the Saudi Arabia Investment Fund appeared first on ClutchPoints.

15 HOURS AGO