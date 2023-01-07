AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:10 a.m. EST

Heart screening may not have prevented Hamlin's collapse

Quick on-the-field emergency care is widely credited with helping save Damar Hamlin’s life, but it's unclear if his cardiac arrest could have been prevented with screening. Doctors have said they’re still evaluating what caused Hamlin’s heart to stop after a tackle during Monday night’s Bills-Bengals game. One possibility is a fluke type of chest trauma that is impossible to predict or prevent. Existing heart conditions are the most common cause of sudden cardiac arrest in young athletes. Cardiac testing including EKGs and echocardiograms can sometimes detect them. But these tests can’t detect all heart conditions. And they sometimes miss ones that can be deadly.

Dodgers cut pitcher Trevor Bauer after suspension reduced

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers are cutting ties with pitcher Trevor Bauer, whose unprecedented 324-game suspension over sexual misconduct allegations was reduced two weeks ago, allowing him to resume his career with the start of the new season. The team says the 31-year-old right-hander will not be part of the organization. Bauer has maintained he did nothing wrong, saying that everything that happened between him and a San Diego woman he met online was consensual. A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that Bauer was designated for assignment, which means the Dodgers have seven days to pull off an unlikely trade or just release him. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the roster move.

Bills' Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's agent says the player is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed. It comes four days after he went into cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the field. Hamlin also joined the team's morning meeting by videoconference and told them “love you guys.” The 24-year-old Hamlin was listed Thursday in critical condition in the intensive care unit of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

NFL owners approve playoff plan after Bills-Bengals canceled

NFL owners have approved a resolution that could lead to a neutral site for the AFC championship in response to the cancellation of Monday night’s Bills-Bengals game after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. NFL teams held a special meeting to consider the recommendation of Commissioner Roger Goodell and the league’s competition committee. Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent said. It’s the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest during the game at Cincinnati. Hamlin even joined the Bills’ team meeting via videoconference.

Column: A round of applause, please, for playoff-crasher TCU

AP Sports Columnist Paul Newberry says TCU has given the College Football Playoff something it desperately needed: Variety. The four-team playoff has been largely monopolized by a group of powerful programs during its first eight years of existence. Alabama has played in the title game six times. Clemson reached the finale four times. Ohio State and Georgia were two-time finalists before this season. Now along comes TCU. Newberry says the Horned Frogs have already made this playoff a winner even before Monday's showdown with Georgia for the national championship.

Morikawa builds 2-shot lead going to weekend at Kapalua

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Collin Morikawa has taken a big step toward winning after going without a victory last year. Morikawa had a 66 on Friday in the Sentry Tournament of Champions. That gives him a two-shot lead over Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and J.J. Spaun. Morikawa has gone bogey-free over two rounds on the Plantation Course at Kapalua. He had a chance to tie the 36-hole tournament record with a birdie on the 18th, but he muffed a chip and had to settle for par. Scheffler can go to No. 1 with a two-way third for third or better. He had a 66.

Xander Schauffele withdraws from Kapalua with back injury

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Xander Schauffele's year is not off to an ideal start. The No. 6 player in the world has withdrawn from the Sentry Tournament of Champions with a back injury. Schauffele first experienced back pain a month ago in the Bahamas. But he worked that out and felt better as the week went on. Kapalua was different. He withdrew from the pro-am Wednesday and found the injury getting worse. Schauffele will head home to get an MRI and see if he can find out what's going on with his back. He has a heavy West Coast schedule ahead of him.

Browns done with Jadeveon Clowney after critical comments

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was sent home Friday and will not practice after he made critical comments about the team. The Browns will play their season finale Sunday in Pittsburgh, and Clowney will not make the trip. Coach Kevin Stefanski said ‘nothing comes above the team.’ Clowney is in his second season with the Browns. He said in an interview Thursday with cleveland.com that he didn’t feel appreciated and was “95% sure” he wasn’t coming back for a third season. Clowney also said the Browns are giving Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett preferential treatment and were focused only on getting him to the Hall of Fame.

Shiffrin focusing on the process as she nears Vonn's record

It’s never been just about wins for Mikaela Shiffrin. Not when she didn't win any of her five individual races at last year’s Beijing Olympics. And not during her current five-race winning streak. Even when her next victory will tie her with Lindsey Vonn for the women’s World Cup record at 82 wins apiece. U.S. ski team women’s head coach Paul Kristofic says Shiffrin is “a great process-oriented person” and that records are “not really the motivating factor every day when she goes to race.” Shiffrin has a chance to both match and surpass Vonn’s mark this weekend at two giant slaloms Saturday and Sunday in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.

Family ties have long run strong in the ranks of NFL coaches

Luke Steckel is finishing his 10th season working with the Tennessee Titans, the very same NFL team his father worked for once. That connection didn’t get Luke Steckel into the NFL. That credit goes to a college friend. The potential downside of football as a family business lurks in the issue of nepotism. Fathers hiring sons or recommending them to friends can unwittingly perpetuate the sport’s long struggle with consistently placing coaches of color in the top roles. The NFL’s annual diversity and inclusion report acknowledged the issue as recently as 2020. That cited internal league research that 63 NFL coaches were related either biologically or through marriage.