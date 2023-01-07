ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:10 a.m. EST

By AP
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 4 days ago

Heart screening may not have prevented Hamlin's collapse

Quick on-the-field emergency care is widely credited with helping save Damar Hamlin’s life, but it's unclear if his cardiac arrest could have been prevented with screening. Doctors have said they’re still evaluating what caused Hamlin’s heart to stop after a tackle during Monday night’s Bills-Bengals game. One possibility is a fluke type of chest trauma that is impossible to predict or prevent. Existing heart conditions are the most common cause of sudden cardiac arrest in young athletes. Cardiac testing including EKGs and echocardiograms can sometimes detect them. But these tests can’t detect all heart conditions. And they sometimes miss ones that can be deadly.

Dodgers cut pitcher Trevor Bauer after suspension reduced

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers are cutting ties with pitcher Trevor Bauer, whose unprecedented 324-game suspension over sexual misconduct allegations was reduced two weeks ago, allowing him to resume his career with the start of the new season. The team says the 31-year-old right-hander will not be part of the organization. Bauer has maintained he did nothing wrong, saying that everything that happened between him and a San Diego woman he met online was consensual. A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that Bauer was designated for assignment, which means the Dodgers have seven days to pull off an unlikely trade or just release him. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the roster move.

Bills' Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's agent says the player is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed. It comes four days after he went into cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the field. Hamlin also joined the team's morning meeting by videoconference and told them “love you guys.” The 24-year-old Hamlin was listed Thursday in critical condition in the intensive care unit of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

NFL owners approve playoff plan after Bills-Bengals canceled

NFL owners have approved a resolution that could lead to a neutral site for the AFC championship in response to the cancellation of Monday night’s Bills-Bengals game after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. NFL teams held a special meeting to consider the recommendation of Commissioner Roger Goodell and the league’s competition committee. Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent said. It’s the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest during the game at Cincinnati. Hamlin even joined the Bills’ team meeting via videoconference.

Column: A round of applause, please, for playoff-crasher TCU

AP Sports Columnist Paul Newberry says TCU has given the College Football Playoff something it desperately needed: Variety. The four-team playoff has been largely monopolized by a group of powerful programs during its first eight years of existence. Alabama has played in the title game six times. Clemson reached the finale four times. Ohio State and Georgia were two-time finalists before this season. Now along comes TCU. Newberry says the Horned Frogs have already made this playoff a winner even before Monday's showdown with Georgia for the national championship.

Morikawa builds 2-shot lead going to weekend at Kapalua

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Collin Morikawa has taken a big step toward winning after going without a victory last year. Morikawa had a 66 on Friday in the Sentry Tournament of Champions. That gives him a two-shot lead over Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and J.J. Spaun. Morikawa has gone bogey-free over two rounds on the Plantation Course at Kapalua. He had a chance to tie the 36-hole tournament record with a birdie on the 18th, but he muffed a chip and had to settle for par. Scheffler can go to No. 1 with a two-way third for third or better. He had a 66.

Xander Schauffele withdraws from Kapalua with back injury

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Xander Schauffele's year is not off to an ideal start. The No. 6 player in the world has withdrawn from the Sentry Tournament of Champions with a back injury. Schauffele first experienced back pain a month ago in the Bahamas. But he worked that out and felt better as the week went on. Kapalua was different. He withdrew from the pro-am Wednesday and found the injury getting worse. Schauffele will head home to get an MRI and see if he can find out what's going on with his back. He has a heavy West Coast schedule ahead of him.

Browns done with Jadeveon Clowney after critical comments

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was sent home Friday and will not practice after he made critical comments about the team. The Browns will play their season finale Sunday in Pittsburgh, and Clowney will not make the trip. Coach Kevin Stefanski said ‘nothing comes above the team.’ Clowney is in his second season with the Browns. He said in an interview Thursday with cleveland.com that he didn’t feel appreciated and was “95% sure” he wasn’t coming back for a third season. Clowney also said the Browns are giving Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett preferential treatment and were focused only on getting him to the Hall of Fame.

Shiffrin focusing on the process as she nears Vonn's record

It’s never been just about wins for Mikaela Shiffrin. Not when she didn't win any of her five individual races at last year’s Beijing Olympics. And not during her current five-race winning streak. Even when her next victory will tie her with Lindsey Vonn for the women’s World Cup record at 82 wins apiece. U.S. ski team women’s head coach Paul Kristofic says Shiffrin is “a great process-oriented person” and that records are “not really the motivating factor every day when she goes to race.” Shiffrin has a chance to both match and surpass Vonn’s mark this weekend at two giant slaloms Saturday and Sunday in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.

Family ties have long run strong in the ranks of NFL coaches

Luke Steckel is finishing his 10th season working with the Tennessee Titans, the very same NFL team his father worked for once. That connection didn’t get Luke Steckel into the NFL. That credit goes to a college friend. The potential downside of football as a family business lurks in the issue of nepotism. Fathers hiring sons or recommending them to friends can unwittingly perpetuate the sport’s long struggle with consistently placing coaches of color in the top roles. The NFL’s annual diversity and inclusion report acknowledged the issue as recently as 2020. That cited internal league research that 63 NFL coaches were related either biologically or through marriage.

Leader Telegram

Damar Hamlin's toy drive: What's the plan for the $8.6M?

NEW YORK (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin plans to support young people through education and sports with the $8.6 million in GoFundMe donations that unexpectedly poured into his toy drive fundraiser after he suffered a cardiac arrest in the middle of a game last week. He will also use proceeds from the sale of new t-shirts, emblazoned with “Did We Win?” along with his hands in the shape of a heart, to raise money for the trauma center in Cincinnati that treated him....
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Lamar Jackson still absent during open portion of practice

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson was again absent from practice during the portion open to reporters Wednesday. The Baltimore star hasn’t practiced since injuring his knee in a Dec. 4 win over Denver, and there was no sign of him Wednesday as the Ravens prepared for Sunday night’s playoff opener at Cincinnati. Jackson missed the final five games of the regular season. Tyler Huntley, who started the first four of those, has been dealing with shoulder issues and did not play in the regular-season finale. Anthony Brown started that game. The Ravens lost three of five games without Jackson, and if he was going to have a full week of practice before the playoffs, he needed to be on the field Wednesday. Instead, nothing seems to have changed.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Look: Damar Hamlin's Message For Tee Higgins Going Viral

Damar Hamlin had a great message for Tee Higgins on Sunday afternoon. Higgins was the wide receiver who Hamlin tackled before going into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The Bills-Bengals game ended up then being postponed before it got canceled later in the week. Higgins was wearing a sweatshirt that...
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
Leader Telegram

Lairy's 20 lead Miami (Ohio) over Buffalo 91-80

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Mekhi Lairy had 20 points in Miami of Ohio's 91-80 win over Buffalo on Tuesday night. Lairy also added seven rebounds and 11 assists for the RedHawks (7-9, 1-2 Mid-American Conference). Anderson Mirambeaux scored 18 points while finishing 8 of 13 from the floor, and added 11 rebounds. Ryan Mabrey was 5 of 10 shooting (5 for 7 from distance) to finish with 15 points. Zid Powell led the way for the Bulls (8-8, 2-1) with 20 points and eight steals. Armoni Foster added 19 points for Buffalo. Curtis Jones also had 12 points and nine rebounds. The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
BUFFALO, NY
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Plans for Pac-12 opener between Arizona State and Colorado in Week 0 hit snag

New Colorado football coach Deion Sanders popped off a little too early when he leaked to ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit that his team was going to square off against Arizona State in a Week 0 Pac-12 opener. The revelation came during Monday night's telecast of the College Football Championship game between TCU and Georgia and took ASU officials by surprise. ...
BOULDER, CO
New York Post

Red Sox utilityman Kiké Hernandez attacks Trevor Story report: ‘Full of s–t’

see also Trevor Story to miss time after elbow surgery in blow to Red Sox One Red Sox player has refuted reporting that Trevor Story waited to have offseason elbow surgery and tried to avoid it with rest. Boston outfielder Kiké Hernández quote-tweeted a report from USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale — which cited an anonymous teammate and said Story was “quite aware” of the need for elbow surgery — by starting with “Full of” and then inserting the poop emoji.  Story underwent an “internal bracing procedure” on his right UCL, the Red Sox announced Tuesday, and that elbow procedure usually leads to a four-to-six...
BOSTON, MA
Leader Telegram

MLS, Apple TV announce first group of league pass announcers

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Twellman, Marcelo Balboa, Danielle Slaton and Liam McHugh will be the announcers for the first season of MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, the league and Apple announced Tuesday. MLS Season Pass will launch on Apple TV on Feb. 1 while the 2023 season begins on Feb. 25. The 10-year rights deal allows fans to watch every game without local blackouts or restrictions. The service will be available in over 100 countries exclusively through the Apple TV app. ...
NEW YORK STATE
Comments / 0

