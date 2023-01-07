AP News Summary at 12:10 a.m. EST

McCarthy fails again as tensions boil over on House floor

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Kevin McCarthy has failed to win the House speakership on a 14th ballot late Friday, falling one vote short as tensions boiled over in a chaotic scene on the House floor. A 15th round began as midnight neared. McCarthy seemed on the cusp of becoming House speaker as the chamber convened for a fourth historic day after he made extraordinary gains in a grueling standoff that has tested American democracy and the GOP majority’s ability to govern. But in a late Friday night vote, the roll call again fell short.

Bills uplifted by Hamlin's recovery, place focus on Patriots

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have shown resilience in overcoming numerous on- and off-field challenges, from winter storms that disrupted their schedule, to a mass shooting that devastated their community. Their latest challenge comes Sunday, when the Bills close their season hosting the New England Patriots in the aftermath of safety Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest on the field and having to be resuscitated on Monday night. The Bills were buoyed on Friday when Hamlin addressed the team by videoconference from his hospital room in Cincinnati. The Patriots are in position to clinch a wild-card playoff berth with a win. Buffalo has already clinched its third consecutive division title.

Global food prices in 2022 hit record high amid drought, war

ROME (AP) — Global prices for food commodities like grain and vegetable oils were the highest on record last year even after falling for nine months in a row. Russia’s war in Ukraine, drought and other factors have driven up inflation and worsened hunger worldwide. The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said Friday that its Food Price Index dipped in December. But its data shows that the index hit the highest level last year since FAO records began in 1961. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February created a food crisis because the two countries were leading global suppliers of wheat, barley, sunflower oil and other products, especially to nations in parts of Africa, the Middle East and Asia already struggling with hunger.

EXPLAINER: How armored vehicles aid Ukraine at critical time

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. and Germany are sending Ukraine an array of armored vehicles, including 50 tank-killing Bradleys, to expand its ability to move troops to the front lines and beef up its forces against Russia as the war nears its first anniversary. The vehicles don’t fulfill Ukraine’s request for combat tanks. But they provide a strategic war-fighting capability as the season change brings muddy terrain and Ukraine launches an aggressive campaign to recoup territory taken by Russia, particularly in the east.

Police: 6-year-old shoots teacher in Virginia classroom

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in the Virginia city of Newport News say a 6-year-old student shot and wounded a teacher at his school during an altercation inside a first-grade classroom. No students were injured during Friday's shooting at Richneck Elementary School. Steve Drew, the city’s police chief, said this was not “a situation where someone was going around the school shooting.” One frightened parent said her ”heart stopped" when she got a text message from the school saying one person was shot and another was in custody. Newport News is a city of about 185,000 people in southeastern Virginia known for its U.S. Navy shipyard.

Mexican capo's arrest a gesture to US, not signal of change

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s capture of a son of former Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán this week likely is an isolated nod to a drug war strategy that Mexico’s current administration has abandoned rather than a sign that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s thinking has changed. Ovidio Guzmán’s arrest in the Sinaloa cartel stronghold of Culiacan on Thursday came at the cost of at least 30 lives — 11 from the military and law enforcement and 19 suspected cartel gunmen. But experts predict it won't have any impact on the flow of drugs to the United States. Probably not coincidentally, the arrest operation has come just days before U.S. President Joe Biden makes the first visit by a U.S. leader in almost a decade.

Heart screening may not have prevented Hamlin's collapse

Quick on-the-field emergency care is widely credited with helping save Damar Hamlin’s life, but it's unclear if his cardiac arrest could have been prevented with screening. Doctors have said they’re still evaluating what caused Hamlin’s heart to stop after a tackle during Monday night’s Bills-Bengals game. One possibility is a fluke type of chest trauma that is impossible to predict or prevent. Existing heart conditions are the most common cause of sudden cardiac arrest in young athletes. Cardiac testing including EKGs and echocardiograms can sometimes detect them. But these tests can’t detect all heart conditions. And they sometimes miss ones that can be deadly.

Hawaii eruption not dangerous but offers spectacular sight

HONOLULU (AP) — Lava from Kilauea is spurting high into the air and spreading out across the Hawaii volcano’s summit crater floor. It's creating a spectacular sight as the mountain has resumed erupting after a few weeks’ hiatus. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said this latest eruption is expected to remain inside the summit crater, which is within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and away from residential communities. It says the eruption is not threatening any infrastructure. Kilauea is one of the world’s most active volcanoes. This latest eruption began Thursday, less than one month after Kilauea and its larger neighbor Mauna Loa went quiet.

Family of slain Utah family says husband took guns from home

ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man who fatally shot his five children, mother-in-law and wife and then killed himself had removed guns owned by himself and his wife days before the murder-suicide, leaving the family “vulnerable,” a relative said Friday. The wife, Tausha Haight, told her extended family that her husband, Mike Haight, took the guns from the family’s home this week, just two weeks after she had filed for divorce, sister-in-law Jennie Earl told The Associated Press. She said she did not know how Tausha Haight felt about the removal but said it “left the family vulnerable,” noting that both Tausha and her mother, Gail Earl, were trained in gun safety and personal protection.

Old NASA satellite falling from sky this weekend, low threat

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A retired science satellite is about to fall from the sky but NASA says the chance of wreckage falling on anybody is “very low.” NASA announced the 38-year-old satellite's impending demise late Friday afternoon. It's expected to come down Sunday night, give or take 17 hours. Officials say most of the 5,400-pound science satellite will burn up upon reentry. But some pieces are expected to survive. NASA puts the odds of injury from falling debris at about 1-in-9,400. The Earth Radiation Budget Satellite was launched in 1984 aboard space shuttle Challenger. The satellite was retired in 2005.