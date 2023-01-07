Nuggets viral antics during delay has NBA world buzzing

Friday’s NBA game between the Denver Nuggets and the Cleveland Cavaliers featured a delay in the fourth quarter, and the Nuggets improvised in a hilarious way to make the time pass.

The game was delayed due to the rim being uneven at the Ball Arena in Denver, which Cavaliers forward Kevin Love first noticed with 11:22 remaining in the fourth quarter .

This is actually the second time that this issue has occurred for the Nuggets at home, occurring earlier this month against the Boston Celtics after a dunk from Celtics center Robert Williams .

Their previous delay lasted 36 minutes, which is drastically longer than the eight-minute delay that occurred on Friday against the Cavaliers.

While this delay was very brief, Nuggets players spent the time away from the game in a very unique way. Star center Nikola Jokić hilariously used the time to get some mid-game sprints in as the stadium staff was working on the rim.

Star point guard Jamal Murray took the time to take a seat with the fans sitting courtside and seemingly take some pictures with them, while Nuggets head coach Mike Malone was not so jovial, certainly irritated that another delay was taking place.

These videos had the majority of the NBA world laughing hysterically at the drastically different moods about the delay.

“The Nuggets’ rim went crooked again, and Mike Malone was just over it,” tweeted Dime on UPROXX .

“Someone get Jamal Murray a drink during another rim delay in Denver,” tweeted PointsBet Sportsbook .

“Jokic watched too much Coach Carter,” tweeted Jomboy Media .

The Nuggets went on to win against the Cavaliers to secure their fourth win in their last five games, so maybe these rim issues are some weird source of good luck charm for the team.

