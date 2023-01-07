ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Nuggets viral antics during delay has NBA world buzzing

By Reice Shipley
The Comeback
The Comeback
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MO9V3_0k6VulIc00

Friday’s NBA game between the Denver Nuggets and the Cleveland Cavaliers featured a delay in the fourth quarter, and the Nuggets improvised in a hilarious way to make the time pass.

The game was delayed due to the rim being uneven at the Ball Arena in Denver, which Cavaliers forward Kevin Love first noticed with 11:22 remaining in the fourth quarter .

This is actually the second time that this issue has occurred for the Nuggets at home, occurring earlier this month against the Boston Celtics after a dunk from Celtics center Robert Williams .

Their previous delay lasted 36 minutes, which is drastically longer than the eight-minute delay that occurred on Friday against the Cavaliers.

While this delay was very brief, Nuggets players spent the time away from the game in a very unique way. Star center Nikola Jokić hilariously used the time to get some mid-game sprints in as the stadium staff was working on the rim.

Star point guard Jamal Murray took the time to take a seat with the fans sitting courtside and seemingly take some pictures with them, while Nuggets head coach Mike Malone was not so jovial, certainly irritated that another delay was taking place.

These videos had the majority of the NBA world laughing hysterically at the drastically different moods about the delay.

“The Nuggets’ rim went crooked again, and Mike Malone was just over it,” tweeted Dime on UPROXX .

“Someone get Jamal Murray a drink during another rim delay in Denver,” tweeted PointsBet Sportsbook .

“Jokic watched too much Coach Carter,” tweeted Jomboy Media .

The Nuggets went on to win against the Cavaliers to secure their fourth win in their last five games, so maybe these rim issues are some weird source of good luck charm for the team.

[ Bleacher Report on Twitter ]

The post Nuggets viral antics during delay has NBA world buzzing appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to horrible Kevin Durant news

Maybe more than any other major sport, the NBA is a superstar-driven league. And with that in mind, the NBA world got some pretty concerning news on Monday afternoon that Brooklyn Nets megastar Kevin Durant will be sidelined for an extended period of time. As reported by NBA insider Adrian...
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Infamous ex-NBA guard now pursuing career as referee

One former NBA player is attempting quite the second act. Bleacher Report revealed this week that ex-Los Angeles Lakers guard Smush Parker is working towards a career as an NBA official. Parker had previously shared pictures to Instagram of himself at referee camp as well as working games in The Basketball League (TBL), an independent... The post Infamous ex-NBA guard now pursuing career as referee appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sportico

Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Look: Sports World Is Feeling Bad For Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal recently vowed that he would eat a horned frog if Georgia defeats TCU in the national championship game. He made that comment while on Inside the NBA.  "If Georgia beats TCU, I'll eat some frogs," Shaq said. "I'll eat a horned frog." Well, the Hall of Famer better get ready to ...
ATLANTA, GA
The Comeback

Quarterback’s son hilariously wears opponent’s jersey

It’s safe to say that most children would be absolutely ecstatic to see their father start an NFL football game and would be excited to attend the game supporting him and wearing his jersey. But apparently, that’s not true for Daniel Flacco, the son of New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco. With Jets starting quarterback Read more... The post Quarterback’s son hilariously wears opponent’s jersey appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Look: Shaquille O'Neal's New Haircut Is Going Viral

Viewers might've noticed something a little different about Shaquille O'Neal during Tuesday night's appearance on NBATV. Back in 2020, the Hall of Famer and NBA on TNT analyst lost a bet to Dwayne Wade and had to let his hairline grow in. Well... it happened again. Fans reacted to the viral clip of ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Legendary NFL Quarterback Violated League's Policy

Legendary NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar was removed from the Cleveland Browns radio broadcast on Sunday morning. Kosar announced the heartbreaking news on Sunday morning, much to the shock of Browns fans. "Steelers GameDay yet once again I was informed by the Browns that my services are no longer desired or...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Comeback

The Comeback

51K+
Followers
1K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Comeback is sports and pop culture blog committed to quality content, storytelling, and reporting, but we also like to have fun as well. With over 20 writers, the site now reaches over 25 million people a month.

 http://www.thecomeback.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy