Tiger, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Severe thunderstorms anticipated to rock Georgia on Thursday

ATLANTA - The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking a system that could bring strong to severe thunderstorms to north Georgia Thursday. While the forecast will evolve over the next couple of days, expect the strongest activity from late Thursday afternoon into the early evening hours. The line of storms will move from northwest to southeast across the area likely moving into the Atlanta metro during the rush hour commute.
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Four hospitalized in multi-car Lumpkin Co. crash

Charges are pending against the driver responsible for a three-vehicle crash in Lumpkin County that hospitalized four people on Friday. The Georgia Department of Public Safety says Dahlonega resident Jennifer Boyett, 37, was the at-fault driver in the accident, which happened on Long Branch Road. Boyett's SUV was southbound when...
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair

Georgia is home to the fourth-highest number of dams in the country: over 5,400. These dams dot the state—in backyards, near playgrounds, beside breweries. They are owned by individuals, homeowners associations, and state organizations. Over a third of the riskiest dams in the state are in the metro Atlanta area. Fulton, home to more than 1 million Georgians, has more high-hazard dams in poor condition than nearly any other county in the state. The post Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
MILTON, GA
nomadlawyer.org

The 07 Safest Places to Live in Georgia

Safest Places to Live in Georgia: But confused enough to decide which city is best for you to settle in. I completely understand shifting is a big thing, but don’t worry much as you are shifting to one of the safest states of the US. It is one of...
GEORGIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover 6 Endangered Animals That Call Georgia Home

© U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Southeast Region / Flickr / Original. An animal is classified as endangered if it is at risk of extinction within the foreseeable future throughout a significant portion of its natural range. The federal government has a list of endangered animals according to the Endangered Species Act. However, each state may also adopt its own endangered animal list. Forty-two of the animals on the federal government’s endangered and threatened animal species list call Georgia home.
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Habersham Medical Center to join Northeast Georgia Health System

Area officials reached an agreement Tuesday evening that will see Habersham Medical Center officially join Northeast Georgia Health System in 2023. According to a press release from NGHS, the Hospital Authority of Habersham County, Habersham County Government and the Hospital Authority of Hall County and the City of Gainesville entered a five-year agreement to secure the future of HMC in 2019. That agreement called for the Hospital Authority of Hall County and the City of Gainesville to invest $3 million per year in capital improvements for HMC for a total of $15 million over five years.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Georgia's gas tax suspension ends on Tuesday

MACON, Ga. — Starting next week, you may have to pay more to fill up your car. You've been saving about 20 to 30 cents a gallon since the governor enacted the suspension last march. While prices fluctuated wildly for much of 2022, they've been steadily declining since around...
GEORGIA STATE

