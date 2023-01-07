Read full article on original website
Georgia and Texas governors wager on Bulldogs-Horned Frogs championship game
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp was confident the Georgia Bulldogs would win the national championship game and he was willing to bet on it. Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted a challenge to Kemp Monday morning, wagering “some of the best BBQ in Texas” and a cold Lone Star beer that the TCU Horned Frogs would win.
fox5atlanta.com
Severe thunderstorms anticipated to rock Georgia on Thursday
ATLANTA - The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking a system that could bring strong to severe thunderstorms to north Georgia Thursday. While the forecast will evolve over the next couple of days, expect the strongest activity from late Thursday afternoon into the early evening hours. The line of storms will move from northwest to southeast across the area likely moving into the Atlanta metro during the rush hour commute.
accesswdun.com
Four hospitalized in multi-car Lumpkin Co. crash
Charges are pending against the driver responsible for a three-vehicle crash in Lumpkin County that hospitalized four people on Friday. The Georgia Department of Public Safety says Dahlonega resident Jennifer Boyett, 37, was the at-fault driver in the accident, which happened on Long Branch Road. Boyett's SUV was southbound when...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Investigators searching for 16-year-old girl missing several days
COVINGTON, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Investigators in Georgia are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl. According to authorities, Imani Thompson-Overton left her home in Covington the afternoon of January 6 and has not returned. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown boots, and...
WXIA 11 Alive
Barbecue on the line: Here's the bet between Georgia, Texas governors for national title game
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp, a proud Georgia Bulldog, is hoping for more than just the Dawgs to deliver a title tonight in the College Football Playoff National Championship game. The governor will be hoping to get some Texas barbecue out of things, as well. Gov. Kemp and his...
Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair
Georgia is home to the fourth-highest number of dams in the country: over 5,400. These dams dot the state—in backyards, near playgrounds, beside breweries. They are owned by individuals, homeowners associations, and state organizations. Over a third of the riskiest dams in the state are in the metro Atlanta area. Fulton, home to more than 1 million Georgians, has more high-hazard dams in poor condition than nearly any other county in the state. The post Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other North Georgia counties: Sunday, January 8
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties on Sunday, January 8, 2023, due to the possibility of isolated thunderstorms. What is in the hazardous weather outlook?. The statement gives the following details:. “This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 16-year-old girl last seen Sunday
ARMUCHEE, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. Maddy Dempsey was last seen Sunday in Armuchee. Maddy, 16, has shoulder length brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue...
Remembering GPB TV documentarian Okefenokee Joe
Friends of South Georgia icon Dick Flood are remembering him Tuesday. Dick Flood's family has confirmed the death of the singer-songwriter, educator and conservationist that many Georgians knew as Okefenokee Joe. Flood was 90 years old. He hosted the Emmy Award winning GPB-TV documentary Swampwise. "This is the most fascinating...
WRDW-TV
Georgia restoring 30 cent gas tax, but there’s a silver lining
South Carolina lawmakers are back at work in Columbia, where their 2023 legislative session opened. Here's a look at some key issues and goals.
Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Tuesday's $1.1 billion jackpot
ATLANTA — If you played the Mega Millions last night, you weren't a big winner. In fact, no one took home the massive $1.1 billion jackpot. However, in Georgia, a handful off people added some dough to their wallets. Four winners each took home $10,000 with four matches plus...
nomadlawyer.org
The 07 Safest Places to Live in Georgia
Safest Places to Live in Georgia: But confused enough to decide which city is best for you to settle in. I completely understand shifting is a big thing, but don’t worry much as you are shifting to one of the safest states of the US. It is one of...
a-z-animals.com
Discover 6 Endangered Animals That Call Georgia Home
© U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Southeast Region / Flickr / Original. An animal is classified as endangered if it is at risk of extinction within the foreseeable future throughout a significant portion of its natural range. The federal government has a list of endangered animals according to the Endangered Species Act. However, each state may also adopt its own endangered animal list. Forty-two of the animals on the federal government’s endangered and threatened animal species list call Georgia home.
accesswdun.com
Habersham Medical Center to join Northeast Georgia Health System
Area officials reached an agreement Tuesday evening that will see Habersham Medical Center officially join Northeast Georgia Health System in 2023. According to a press release from NGHS, the Hospital Authority of Habersham County, Habersham County Government and the Hospital Authority of Hall County and the City of Gainesville entered a five-year agreement to secure the future of HMC in 2019. That agreement called for the Hospital Authority of Hall County and the City of Gainesville to invest $3 million per year in capital improvements for HMC for a total of $15 million over five years.
Muscogee Nation and Georgia officials will cooperate on restoring the sacred to the tribe
Hundreds of indigenous people disinterred by archaeologists at the historic Etowah Mounds in Northwest Georgia will be returned to their descendants with the cooperation of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Etowah is one of the most well known of the so-called Mississipian mound cities in the Southeast which thrived...
“Most Haunted Roads In Georgia”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Georgia, a state located in the southeastern United States, is known for its rich history and cultural heritage. It is also home to several haunted roads that are believed to be inhabited by ghosts and other paranormal beings. Here are the top five haunted roads in Georgia:
Georgia's gas tax suspension ends on Tuesday
MACON, Ga. — Starting next week, you may have to pay more to fill up your car. You've been saving about 20 to 30 cents a gallon since the governor enacted the suspension last march. While prices fluctuated wildly for much of 2022, they've been steadily declining since around...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police say 14-year-old girl left home for school but never arrived
HAMPTON, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a 14-year-old girl missing several days. Kaleigh Gibbs was reported missing from her home in Hampton, Ga. on January 6. Authorities say she left for school the morning of January 5...
See Georgia's Tallest Waterfall from Your Car During Leafless Winter
Georgia's Amicalola Falls is one of the state's most visited waterfall parks, so lots of people have seen this impressive waterfall. But if you really want to see Amicalola Falls -- with all the best views along the full length of the 729-foot cascading drop -- then visit in late fall or winter.
