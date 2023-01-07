Read full article on original website
krcgtv.com
Local tournaments open on busy Basketball Tuesday Night
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Boys play tipped off Tuesday night at two high school basketball tournaments in mid-Missouri. The 89th California Tournament saw Capital City, Southern Boone and Warrensburg advance to the semifinals with first-round wins. Top seed Fulton had a bye in the seven-team tournament. The host South Callaway...
krcgtv.com
Blair Oaks quarterback Dylan Hair commits to Truman State
Wardsville — The Blair Oaks-Truman State pipeline continues as Falcons quarterback Dylan Hair announced on his Twitter that he will be playing his college ball at Truman State over in Kirksville. Hair and Blair Oaks secured a Class 2 state championship this season. In his career, Hair became the...
krcgtv.com
Jeremy Maclin elected to College Football Hall of Fame
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A former Missouri Tiger will enter the College Football Hall of Fame for the second straight year. Jeremy Maclin was one of 18 people named to the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class. His selection comes one year after former MU head coach Gary Pinkel was elected.
krcgtv.com
Sam B. Cook Healthplex hosts open house, trainer talks health goals for 2023
JEFFERSON CITY — Starting a healthy New Year's resolution can be a daunting task, and that's why the staff at Sam B. Cook Healthplex in Jefferson City coordinated the Healthier Me in 2023 community day for the public. Drew Earls is the Wellness Coordinator and a personal trainer at...
krcgtv.com
Endangered Silver Advisory canceled, missing man found
JEFFERSON CITY — An Endangered Silver Advisory was canceled Sunday morning after a missing man was found. Harland Tyrene Ross, 63, initially went missing Saturday morning at 510 Kensington Park, Jefferson City at 8:00 a.m. Before he was found, Ross, who has cancer and dementia, left the Bristol Manor...
krcgtv.com
Osage Beach police release more details about Saturday school bus crash
The Osage Beach Police Department released more information about a crash involving a school bus on Saturday. The crash happened Saturday at 5:34 am in the 500 block of Highway 42. According to a press release, the crash happened when a 2000 Buick LeSabre driven by Susan Brenneman-Wake, 38, of...
krcgtv.com
Crews work on Phillips 66 pipeline in Jefferson City after gas odor
Jefferson City and Cole County law enforcement said crews will work on the Phillips 66 pipeline on Tuesday. They will be in the area of Idlewood and Route C. On Monday, Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler and the Jefferson City Police Department tweeted that the pipeline had spilled a large amount of gas odorant.
krcgtv.com
Columbia Police arrest suspect in adult boutique robbery
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a robbery at Passions Adult Boutique. 27-year-old Jawan Avant, of Columbia, was arrested around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Columbia police say he was taken to the Boone County Jail. Officers were called to investigate a robbery just...
krcgtv.com
Former Missouri lawmaker Chuck Basye plans lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools
COLUMBIA — A former Missouri State Representative planned Tuesday to sue the Columbia Public School District. Chuck Basye claimed school officials had no right to stop him from filing as a school board candidate. Basye said he planned to file a lawsuit against the school district Wednesday morning, if his name was not added to the April 4th school board election ballot.
krcgtv.com
MoDOT invites questions, suggestions from community for Route 54 improvement plan
JEFFERSON CITY — Jefferson City residents were invited to the John G. Christy Municipal Building Tuesday evening to examine a recently unveiled three-option proposal created by MoDOT, which features a list of improvements and expansions for several routes along the city. James Beattie, Project Manager for MoDOT, says he hopes this will create a safer and easier flow for drivers.
krcgtv.com
Columbia woman dies in crash on Interstate 70
Columbia police started an investigation into a fatal vehicle crash Tuesday morning. The crash happened on the on-ramp to I-70 eastbound at 7:50 am. In a release, police said that a 2002 GMC Envoy was going east on I-70 when the driver lost control. The SUV began to slide, left the road, and flipped.
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City Correctional Center inmate dies
The Missouri Department of Corrections said a 55-year-old inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center has died. Willie Gibbs was pronounced dead at Capital Region Medical Center Sunday at 11:41 am. The department said in a press release that Gibbs died of natural causes. Gibbs had been serving a 60-year...
krcgtv.com
The City of Columbia meets with public on next steps of trash collection
Columbia — The City of Columbia hosted the first of two meetings to the public about the future of its trash collection system Tuesday evening. Driven by low staffing and resident dissatisfaction, the City of Columbia voted to no longer require the use of city logo trash bags in its December 5th city council meeting.
krcgtv.com
Columbia woman arrested after human remains found
Columbia police arrested a woman in connection to a homicide investigation. On Tuesday at 5:30 pm, University of Missouri police were called to Hudson Hall for a welfare check. Their investigation led them to the 2400 block of Bentley Court. That is where they found unidentifiable human remains. Police said...
krcgtv.com
Man charged with misdemeanor for bomb threat against Jesse Hall
A Columbia man has been charged with making a terrorist threat against the University of Missouri. Prosecutors charged Chase Christian Linhares with one misdemeanor count of Terrorist Threat in the 3rd Degree. The incident happened on November 5. A Federal Bureau of Investigation agent contacted the University of Missouri Police...
krcgtv.com
University of Missouri will not discipline student for racial slur on social media
COLUMBIA, Mo. — University of Missouri officials said they would not discipline a student for a social media post using a racial slur. University President Mun Choi sent a letter to the campus community about the decision. Read the letter here. In it, he stated that the Office of...
krcgtv.com
Multiple police departments respond to shots fired, standoff incident
HOLTS SUMMIT — Several police departments responded to a shots fired incident and standoff Sunday morning. According to a news release from the Callaway County Sheriff's Office, the Holts Summit Police Department was initially dispatched at 5:29 a.m. to a disturbance with a firearm in the 200 block of Spalding Road in Holts Summit.
krcgtv.com
Incredible transformation for dog found chained to a tree in Columbia
COLUMBIA — One dog was on the mend and looking a lot better after a dog rescue in Columbia found him chained to a tree. Baxter is a two-year-old, 115-pound dog who needed a lot of love after being neglected and found in horrible conditions. Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue...
