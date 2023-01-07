Read full article on original website
Massachusetts witness says oval object sighting recurs over time and military chasing itRoger MarshMassachusetts State
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSMassachusetts State
Get Paid to Take Care of Your Elderly or Disabled Friend or Family MemberFinnBrockton, MA
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay OpeningDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
ABC6.com
URI’s Mayé Touré Named Atlantic 10 Player of the Week
KINGSTON, R.I. — Rhode Island junior Mayé Touré was named the Atlantic 10 Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. Touré led the Rams to two wins on the week, as Rhody improved to 3-0 in conference play defeating Massachusetts (75-68) and La Salle (70-59). It’s the first weekly honor for the France native.
ABC6.com
Bryant Looks to Snap First Two Game Losing Skid in Conference Play in Two Years
The Bryant University men’s basketball team welcomes UAlbany to the Chace Athletic Center on Wednesday night. Tip is set for 7:02 p.m. Location: Chace Athletic Center (Smithfield, R.I.) Date and Time: Wednesday, Jan. 11 – 7:02 PM EST. Tickets: Buy Now. Live Stats: Presto. Watch: ESPN+. Game Notes:...
Woonsocket Call
West Warwick's Xavier Truss more than a star on the football field
Steve Truss shared a story about his football-playing son that has nothing to do with protecting the quarterback or opening up lanes for running backs. It can be hard for a left guard who, per his school, stands 6-foot-7 and weighs 320 pounds not to be recognized when he’s in public. In a part of the country where college football represents pride and joy, not to mention being accompanied by an intense following, the sight of Xavier Truss exchanging pleasantries with University of Georgia fans showed that he’s still a down-to-earth guy.
ABC6.com
URI Wins Third Straight, Remains Undefeated in Atlantic 10
Mayé Touré had 24 points and 11 rebounds to lift Rhode Island to a 70-59 win over La Salle Sunday afternoon at the Ryan Center. Rhode Island (12-3, 3-0 Atlantic 10) and La Salle (9-8, 0-2 A-10) exchanged baskets early, making it a 7-7 game early on in the first quarter. Returning from injury, Dolly Cairns gave the Rams the boost they needed, coming off the bench to score six straight points. Throughout the first quarter, Rhode Island was able to draw several fouls, allowing the Rams to sink 8-of-9 shots from the charity stripe, which allowed them to get some breathing room. With solid defense to close out the quarter, the Rams found themselves leading, 19-12 after one.
ABC6.com
Friars ranked for 1st time this season in AP Top 25 Poll
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Friars men’s basketball team is ranked for the first time this season in the AP Top 25 Poll. The Friars are slotted at no. 19 in the poll that was released Monday. Providence currently is in first place in the Big East...
ABC6.com
Bryant Falls to UMBC for Second Straight Loss
Antwan Walker posted his second-straight double-double but the Bryant University men’s basketball team fell to UMBC, 81-73, on Sunday afternoon at the Chace Athletic Center. The loss snaps Bryant’s 17-game home winning streak against league opponents. Bryant has lost back-to-back league games for the first time since 2020.
GoLocalProv
PC’s Biggest Surprise — Scoring Balance in the Big East
The Providence College men’s basketball is in uncharted waters. For starters, the Friars never started the season 4-0 in the Big East in the previous 40-plus years. Now, after a resounding win over UConn - and escaping with a victory over St. John's - the Friars are 6-0, and the secret to the success is that PC has had unprecedented balanced scoring.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island College adjusts COVID protocol ahead of spring semester
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island College has made adjustments to its COVID-19 protocols ahead of the spring semester. “At this advanced stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, we believe there is a reasonable balance to be struck between responding to changing circumstances and maintaining a consistent, practical mitigation policy on campus,” said Rhode Island College on its website.
Turnto10.com
Bus driver cited in crash involving Prout School basketball players
(WJAR) — Charlestown police said a bus driver has been cited in an accident involving members of the Prout School girl's basketball team. Police said a bus carrying team members went off the road and crashed into a tree Friday afternoon on Kings Factory Road. Around 10 to 11...
Arnold Palmer played here: Storied Pleasant Valley Country Club in Sutton sold for $4.1 million
SUTTON - Michael O’Brien and Jay Kunkel tried to purchase Pleasant Valley Country Club during a foreclosure auction in 2010, but they were outbid by John Magill Sr. In March of 2020, they came close to purchasing the club from the Magill family, but decided against it because of the pandemic. Now, finally, the...
whatsupnewp.com
Exeter man wins $1 million on ‘The Next Rhode Island Millionaire’ instant ticket
The Rhode Island Lottery today announced that a man from Exeter recently cashed in a winning $1 million “The Next Rhode Island Millionaire” Instant Ticket. The man, who was not identified by Rhode Island Lottery, purchased the winning ticket at the Stop at Shop in North Kingstown. He might buy a new truck with his winnings, according to Rhode Island Lottery.
ABC6.com
‘This is dangerous’: North Kingstown interim superintendent resigns, storms out
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Kingstown School Committee accepted the resignation of interim Superintendent Dr. Judith Paolucci effective immediately Monday. Paolucci announced her resignation last week, citing failed partnerships between her and the school committee during her roughly two-month stint. Planning on resigning Feb. 1, the committee...
GoLocalProv
Missing Brown University Student Found Dead
A student at Brown University reported missing by his roommate over the weekend was found dead. According to a post on social media, Jeff Schlyer had not been heard from since Saturday January 7. “HI Neighbors, I’m a senior at Brown University and my roommate Jeff has gone missing Providence...
GoLocalProv
Brown Student’s Death - University Issues Statement and Friend Reacts
The death of Jeffrey Schlyer has shaken the Brown University community. He died this weekend after being reported missing by his roommate on Friday. GoLocal first reported his death on Tuesday night. His body was found in East Providence on Saturday. Brown University issued a statement on Tuesday night. "The...
Teacher: North Kingstown interim superintendent’s resignation a ‘gut punch’
The North Kingstown School Committee meeting was packed Monday night following the abrupt resignation of the district's interim superintendent last week.
ABC6.com
Attorney, parents voice year-long frustrations with North Kingstown School Committee
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — While the district continues to search for both temporary and permanent superintendents, the community voiced the continuing frustrations with the North Kingstown School Committee. Former interim superintendent Dr. Judith Paolucci resigned effective immediately Monday, citing a lack of partnership and flexibility by the committee...
Tiverton parish to merge into St. Catherine of Siena
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Catholic Diocese of Providence announced Sunday that St. Madeleine Sophie Parish in Tiverton will merge into St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Little Compton. The diocese said the merger is due in part to declining Mass attendance. The two parishes are roughly five miles apart and have shared the same pastor […]
ABC6.com
Meet Zeus: The dog who may be part wolf
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island man surrendered his dog last month, who he believes is a wolfdog hybrid. The man told Potter League for Animals that the dog came from a hybrid breeder. The facility recently administered a DNA test for 4-year-old Zeus. Kara Montalbano, director of...
Middleboro’s Charred Oak Tavern Hires Former Lindsey’s Executive Chef
A Middleboro restaurant that is developing its own legacy is ready to take the next step in its evolution by bringing in the former executive chef from an iconic Wareham eatery. The Charred Oak Tavern announced on Facebook Sunday that it has hired a new executive chef, one who spent...
