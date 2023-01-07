ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

ABC6.com

URI’s Mayé Touré Named Atlantic 10 Player of the Week

KINGSTON, R.I. — Rhode Island junior Mayé Touré was named the Atlantic 10 Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. Touré led the Rams to two wins on the week, as Rhody improved to 3-0 in conference play defeating Massachusetts (75-68) and La Salle (70-59). It’s the first weekly honor for the France native.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Woonsocket Call

West Warwick's Xavier Truss more than a star on the football field

Steve Truss shared a story about his football-playing son that has nothing to do with protecting the quarterback or opening up lanes for running backs. It can be hard for a left guard who, per his school, stands 6-foot-7 and weighs 320 pounds not to be recognized when he’s in public. In a part of the country where college football represents pride and joy, not to mention being accompanied by an intense following, the sight of Xavier Truss exchanging pleasantries with University of Georgia fans showed that he’s still a down-to-earth guy.
WEST WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

URI Wins Third Straight, Remains Undefeated in Atlantic 10

Mayé Touré had 24 points and 11 rebounds to lift Rhode Island to a 70-59 win over La Salle Sunday afternoon at the Ryan Center. Rhode Island (12-3, 3-0 Atlantic 10) and La Salle (9-8, 0-2 A-10) exchanged baskets early, making it a 7-7 game early on in the first quarter. Returning from injury, Dolly Cairns gave the Rams the boost they needed, coming off the bench to score six straight points. Throughout the first quarter, Rhode Island was able to draw several fouls, allowing the Rams to sink 8-of-9 shots from the charity stripe, which allowed them to get some breathing room. With solid defense to close out the quarter, the Rams found themselves leading, 19-12 after one.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Friars ranked for 1st time this season in AP Top 25 Poll

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Friars men’s basketball team is ranked for the first time this season in the AP Top 25 Poll. The Friars are slotted at no. 19 in the poll that was released Monday. Providence currently is in first place in the Big East...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Bryant Falls to UMBC for Second Straight Loss

Antwan Walker posted his second-straight double-double but the Bryant University men’s basketball team fell to UMBC, 81-73, on Sunday afternoon at the Chace Athletic Center. The loss snaps Bryant’s 17-game home winning streak against league opponents. Bryant has lost back-to-back league games for the first time since 2020.
SMITHFIELD, RI
GoLocalProv

PC’s Biggest Surprise — Scoring Balance in the Big East

The Providence College men’s basketball is in uncharted waters. For starters, the Friars never started the season 4-0 in the Big East in the previous 40-plus years. Now, after a resounding win over UConn - and escaping with a victory over St. John's - the Friars are 6-0, and the secret to the success is that PC has had unprecedented balanced scoring.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island College adjusts COVID protocol ahead of spring semester

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island College has made adjustments to its COVID-19 protocols ahead of the spring semester. “At this advanced stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, we believe there is a reasonable balance to be struck between responding to changing circumstances and maintaining a consistent, practical mitigation policy on campus,” said Rhode Island College on its website.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Bus driver cited in crash involving Prout School basketball players

(WJAR) — Charlestown police said a bus driver has been cited in an accident involving members of the Prout School girl's basketball team. Police said a bus carrying team members went off the road and crashed into a tree Friday afternoon on Kings Factory Road. Around 10 to 11...
whatsupnewp.com

Exeter man wins $1 million on ‘The Next Rhode Island Millionaire’ instant ticket

The Rhode Island Lottery today announced that a man from Exeter recently cashed in a winning $1 million “The Next Rhode Island Millionaire” Instant Ticket. The man, who was not identified by Rhode Island Lottery, purchased the winning ticket at the Stop at Shop in North Kingstown. He might buy a new truck with his winnings, according to Rhode Island Lottery.
EXETER, RI
GoLocalProv

Missing Brown University Student Found Dead

A student at Brown University reported missing by his roommate over the weekend was found dead. According to a post on social media, Jeff Schlyer had not been heard from since Saturday January 7. “HI Neighbors, I’m a senior at Brown University and my roommate Jeff has gone missing Providence...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Brown Student’s Death - University Issues Statement and Friend Reacts

The death of Jeffrey Schlyer has shaken the Brown University community. He died this weekend after being reported missing by his roommate on Friday. GoLocal first reported his death on Tuesday night. His body was found in East Providence on Saturday. Brown University issued a statement on Tuesday night. "The...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Attorney, parents voice year-long frustrations with North Kingstown School Committee

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — While the district continues to search for both temporary and permanent superintendents, the community voiced the continuing frustrations with the North Kingstown School Committee. Former interim superintendent Dr. Judith Paolucci resigned effective immediately Monday, citing a lack of partnership and flexibility by the committee...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
WPRI 12 News

Tiverton parish to merge into St. Catherine of Siena

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Catholic Diocese of Providence announced Sunday that St. Madeleine Sophie Parish in Tiverton will merge into St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Little Compton.  The diocese said the merger is due in part to declining Mass attendance.  The two parishes are roughly five miles apart and have shared the same pastor […]
TIVERTON, RI
ABC6.com

Meet Zeus: The dog who may be part wolf

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island man surrendered his dog last month, who he believes is a wolfdog hybrid. The man told Potter League for Animals that the dog came from a hybrid breeder. The facility recently administered a DNA test for 4-year-old Zeus. Kara Montalbano, director of...
MIDDLETOWN, RI

