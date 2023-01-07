Mayé Touré had 24 points and 11 rebounds to lift Rhode Island to a 70-59 win over La Salle Sunday afternoon at the Ryan Center. Rhode Island (12-3, 3-0 Atlantic 10) and La Salle (9-8, 0-2 A-10) exchanged baskets early, making it a 7-7 game early on in the first quarter. Returning from injury, Dolly Cairns gave the Rams the boost they needed, coming off the bench to score six straight points. Throughout the first quarter, Rhode Island was able to draw several fouls, allowing the Rams to sink 8-of-9 shots from the charity stripe, which allowed them to get some breathing room. With solid defense to close out the quarter, the Rams found themselves leading, 19-12 after one.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO