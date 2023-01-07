Read full article on original website
Woodland falls to Hiram in region openers
The Woodland girls' and boys' basketball teams opened their Region 7-5A slates Tuesday night at home with losses to the girls' and boys' teams from Hiram. The Hornets beat the Wildcats 75-23 and the Lady Cats fell to the Lady Hornets 68-16. HIRAM 75, WOODLAND BOYS 23. The Class 5A...
Calhoun sweeps games at Cass
The Cass High basketball teams were swept by visiting Calhoun Tuesday night in both teams’ Region 7-5A openers. The Lady Colonels dropped a 67-55 decision to the Lady Jackets and the Cass boys lost 62-56. CALHOUN 67, CASS GIRLS 55. The visiting Lady Jackets led 32-27 at the intermission...
UGA star helped put Metro Atlanta high school football team in the limelight
HAPEVILLE, Ga. — Football coach Winston Gordon will sometimes open the trophy case at Hapeville Charter School. One of the trophies is for the 2017 Georgia State Championship. It includes a photo of the guys who won it. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Just...
Here's how many times a team has won three straight national championships
ATHENS, Ga. — Well, Georgia has won their second straight national championship -- and boy did they do it in grand style. A 65-7 win over TCU had Bulldog fans celebrating in the streets of Athens, Atlanta and Los Angeles. Now, those same fans have their eyes set on a third-straight title.
WATCH: Third-year back-up QB Carson Beck prepared if needed, ready for what’s next
LOS ANGELES — Carson Beck doesn’t necessarily expect to play in the CFP Championship Game on Monday night, but the Georgia backup quarterback is prepared for the moment if called upon. “I’ve gotten a few opportunities (this season), and every time I get in, I try to take...
Kirby Smart shares plan with Georgia football transfers coming and some soon to be going
LOS ANGELES — Georgia football transfers are coming — and some will soon be going —in the wake of the Bulldogs’ 65-7 CFP Championship Game win over TCU on Monday night. As hard as it might be to imagine football players not wanting to be a...
Look: Audio Of Kirby Smart's Pregame Speech Has Leaked
Georgia made sure Monday night's National Championship Game against TCU wouldn't be close. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 38-7 lead going into halftime and didn't hold back as they went on to win 65-7. They've now won two straight championships as they finished this season with a perfect 15-0 record. ...
Former Georgia football coach Mark Richt named to College Football Hall of Fame
Mark Richt received some great news on Monday, as the former Georgia football coached was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame. Richt coached at Georgia from 2001 to 2015, going 145-51 in his time running Georgia. His coaching career also included stops at Miami as the head coach and serving as Florida State’s offensive coordinator. Richt stepped away from coaching following the 2018 season and now serves as an analyst for the ACC Network. He has returned to the Athens area.
Kirby Smart accomplishes something Nick Saban has not, as Georgia goes 15-0 to win national title
LOS ANGELES — Kirby Smart knows Alabama hasn’t done it. Last season’s national championship team couldn’t accomplish it either. Georgia capped off an unbeaten season in the most brutally dominant way. It steamrolled TCU on the way to a 65-7 win. It’s the most lopsided bowl game victory of all-time.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium becomes first pro sports stadium in world to achieve zero waste
ATLANTA — Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the downtown Atlanta home of the Falcons, United F.C., numerous concerts and other events each year, is the first pro sports stadium in the world to be awarded a certification for its zero waste efforts. The stadium announced Monday it had received recognition from Green...
Big Dave's Cheesesteaks to Enter Forest Park, Georgia
Derrick Hayes, CEO and founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, is bringing his award-winning take on West Philadelphia classics to a new location in Forest Park, Georgia this spring. Located at 4495 Jonesboro Road, the latest addition will serve as the brand’s third Atlanta-area location, offering mouth-watering flavors from his hometown of Philly in the form of beef, chicken and salmon cheesesteaks, hand-rolled egg rolls and other melty, larger-than-life flavors for all to enjoy.
The Atlanta rapper giving away million of dollars
I have kicked off 2023 with a series of positive, uplifting stories about people who are giving back to their local communities. Readers love to read good news articles that highlight the good being done by people. So today, I wanted to look at an Atlanta rapper who fits that profile.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Four hospitalized in multi-car Lumpkin Co. crash
Charges are pending against the driver responsible for a three-vehicle crash in Lumpkin County that hospitalized four people on Friday. The Georgia Department of Public Safety says Dahlonega resident Jennifer Boyett, 37, was the at-fault driver in the accident, which happened on Long Branch Road. Boyett's SUV was southbound when...
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other North Georgia counties: Sunday, January 8
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties on Sunday, January 8, 2023, due to the possibility of isolated thunderstorms. What is in the hazardous weather outlook?. The statement gives the following details:. “This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of...
Gospel singer Kevin Lemons dies at 44
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta native and gospel singer Kevin Lemons is dead at 44. His death was announced through his group Higher Calling Jan. 7. Lemons formed Higher Calling in 1996, eventually turning into a 100-member ensemble with singers from both metro Atlanta and elsewhere in the United States. Higher Calling’s second album The Declaration reached No. 10 on the Billboard Gospel Charts upon its release in 2013.
Atlanta gospel artist Kevin Lemons dead, reps confirm
ATLANTA — Atlanta gospel artist Kevin Lemons has died, his reps confirm. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Lemons’ website Lemons was born and raised in Atlanta and began gospel singing in 1996 and created a small gospel group, known as Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling.
Jack’s coming to Cedartown with thumbs up for Conditional Use request
You need to be logged in to view this content. Please Log In. Not a Member? Join Us The post Jack’s coming to Cedartown with thumbs up for Conditional Use request appeared first on Polk Today.
Gwinnett County teacher to appear on 'Jeopardy!'
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from a previous report. A Gwinnett County teacher will appear on 'Jeopardy!' Monday night. Kelly Mraz, or as her students know her, “Mrs. Mraz,” will represent Gwinnett County Public Schools with her appearance on the show, according to a Facebook post from R.D. Head Elementary.
Crews recover body of overturned kayaker in west Ga. lake, officials say
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Crews have found the body of the kayaker they were searching for in a Carroll County lake. Carroll County officials said they recovered the body of a 16-year-old boy who may have drowned Tuesday afternoon. Officials say they were called to a piece of private...
