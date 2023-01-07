ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cartersville, GA

Woodland falls to Hiram in region openers

The Woodland girls' and boys' basketball teams opened their Region 7-5A slates Tuesday night at home with losses to the girls' and boys' teams from Hiram. The Hornets beat the Wildcats 75-23 and the Lady Cats fell to the Lady Hornets 68-16. HIRAM 75, WOODLAND BOYS 23. The Class 5A...
HIRAM, GA
Calhoun sweeps games at Cass

The Cass High basketball teams were swept by visiting Calhoun Tuesday night in both teams’ Region 7-5A openers. The Lady Colonels dropped a 67-55 decision to the Lady Jackets and the Cass boys lost 62-56. CALHOUN 67, CASS GIRLS 55. The visiting Lady Jackets led 32-27 at the intermission...
CALHOUN, GA
Look: Audio Of Kirby Smart's Pregame Speech Has Leaked

Georgia made sure Monday night's National Championship Game against TCU wouldn't be close. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 38-7 lead going into halftime and didn't hold back as they went on to win 65-7. They've now won two straight championships as they finished this season with a perfect 15-0 record. ...
ATLANTA, GA
Former Georgia football coach Mark Richt named to College Football Hall of Fame

Mark Richt received some great news on Monday, as the former Georgia football coached was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame. Richt coached at Georgia from 2001 to 2015, going 145-51 in his time running Georgia. His coaching career also included stops at Miami as the head coach and serving as Florida State’s offensive coordinator. Richt stepped away from coaching following the 2018 season and now serves as an analyst for the ACC Network. He has returned to the Athens area.
ATLANTA, GA
Big Dave's Cheesesteaks to Enter Forest Park, Georgia

Derrick Hayes, CEO and founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, is bringing his award-winning take on West Philadelphia classics to a new location in Forest Park, Georgia this spring. Located at 4495 Jonesboro Road, the latest addition will serve as the brand’s third Atlanta-area location, offering mouth-watering flavors from his hometown of Philly in the form of beef, chicken and salmon cheesesteaks, hand-rolled egg rolls and other melty, larger-than-life flavors for all to enjoy.
FOREST PARK, GA
The Atlanta rapper giving away million of dollars

I have kicked off 2023 with a series of positive, uplifting stories about people who are giving back to their local communities. Readers love to read good news articles that highlight the good being done by people. So today, I wanted to look at an Atlanta rapper who fits that profile.
ATLANTA, GA
Four hospitalized in multi-car Lumpkin Co. crash

Charges are pending against the driver responsible for a three-vehicle crash in Lumpkin County that hospitalized four people on Friday. The Georgia Department of Public Safety says Dahlonega resident Jennifer Boyett, 37, was the at-fault driver in the accident, which happened on Long Branch Road. Boyett's SUV was southbound when...
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
Gospel singer Kevin Lemons dies at 44

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta native and gospel singer Kevin Lemons is dead at 44. His death was announced through his group Higher Calling Jan. 7. Lemons formed Higher Calling in 1996, eventually turning into a 100-member ensemble with singers from both metro Atlanta and elsewhere in the United States. Higher Calling’s second album The Declaration reached No. 10 on the Billboard Gospel Charts upon its release in 2013.
ATLANTA, GA
Gwinnett County teacher to appear on 'Jeopardy!'

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from a previous report. A Gwinnett County teacher will appear on 'Jeopardy!' Monday night. Kelly Mraz, or as her students know her, “Mrs. Mraz,” will represent Gwinnett County Public Schools with her appearance on the show, according to a Facebook post from R.D. Head Elementary.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

