krcgtv.com
Blair Oaks quarterback Dylan Hair commits to Truman State
Wardsville — The Blair Oaks-Truman State pipeline continues as Falcons quarterback Dylan Hair announced on his Twitter that he will be playing his college ball at Truman State over in Kirksville. Hair and Blair Oaks secured a Class 2 state championship this season. In his career, Hair became the...
krcgtv.com
Local tournaments open on busy Basketball Tuesday Night
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Boys play tipped off Tuesday night at two high school basketball tournaments in mid-Missouri. The 89th California Tournament saw Capital City, Southern Boone and Warrensburg advance to the semifinals with first-round wins. Top seed Fulton had a bye in the seven-team tournament. The host South Callaway...
krcgtv.com
Missouri wrestling tops Northern Iowa
COLUMBIA — Missouri wrestling remained unbeaten in the Big 12 with Sunday's 24-12 win over Northern Iowa at Hearnes Center. The Tigers won six of 10 matches, earning bonus points in three of them. Noah Surtin opened the dual with a technical fall victory at 125 pounds. Peyton Mocco...
krcgtv.com
Tigers suffer first SEC loss of 2023, fall to Arkansas
COLUMBIA — Missouri fell from the ranks of the unbeaten in SEC play Sunday. The Tigers shot just 29% as a team in a 77-55 loss to the visiting Arkansas Razorbacks. Missouri led 9-8 after one quarter, but Arkansas took control with an 11-0 run to open the second quarter.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Missouri LB Ty'Ron Hopper announces 2023 plans
Missouri linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper is staying at Missouri another year. Mizzou football announced on Tuesday that Hopper would be among those “running it back” with the Tigers in 2023. That’s good news for a defensive unit that was among the best in the country in 2022, consistently staying in the top-25 despite not receiving the proper recognition for doing so.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
A $2M Powerball ticket is among Missouri’s unclaimed prizes
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are millions of dollars in unclaimed Missouri Lottery prizes, and they can all be seen on the lottery’s new website. All draw games with prizes over $50,000 are listed there. An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $2 million was just sold this week in Laurie, Missouri. The winning ticket sold at […]
krcgtv.com
Crews work on Phillips 66 pipeline in Jefferson City after gas odor
Jefferson City and Cole County law enforcement said crews will work on the Phillips 66 pipeline on Tuesday. They will be in the area of Idlewood and Route C. On Monday, Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler and the Jefferson City Police Department tweeted that the pipeline had spilled a large amount of gas odorant.
krcgtv.com
Columbia woman arrested after human remains found
Columbia police arrested a woman in connection to a homicide investigation. On Tuesday at 5:30 pm, University of Missouri police were called to Hudson Hall for a welfare check. Their investigation led them to the 2400 block of Bentley Court. That is where they found unidentifiable human remains. Police said...
krcgtv.com
Columbia Police arrest suspect in adult boutique robbery
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a robbery at Passions Adult Boutique. 27-year-old Jawan Avant, of Columbia, was arrested around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Columbia police say he was taken to the Boone County Jail. Officers were called to investigate a robbery just...
KYTV
Laurie, Mo. resident wins $2 million prize from Powerball ticket
LAURIE, Mo. (KY3) - Someone from Laurie is $2 million richer after matching all five white-ball numbers drawn in the Powerball drawing and also adding the Power Play option to their ticket. The winning ticket was purchased at FastLane in Laurie. The winning numbers on Saturday were 35, 36, 44,...
The Allegedly Best Steakhouse in Missouri is Just Off of Route 66
Sometimes when I see a location declared "the best" at anything, I wonder to myself if this is something we all voted on or did someone just make it up? That's why I share what is allegedly the best steakhouse in Missouri. If the internet is right about this, the place is located just off of historic Route 66.
Columbia police say prosecutor’s death a suicide
(The following story discusses suicide and depression. If you or someone you know is in need of help, contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.) COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - Police believe former Boone County prosecutor Dan Knight died by suicide, according to the department's death investigation. ABC 17 News obtained the Columbia Police Department's The post Columbia police say prosecutor’s death a suicide appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Former Missouri lawmaker Chuck Basye plans lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools
COLUMBIA — A former Missouri State Representative planned Tuesday to sue the Columbia Public School District. Chuck Basye claimed school officials had no right to stop him from filing as a school board candidate. Basye said he planned to file a lawsuit against the school district Wednesday morning, if his name was not added to the April 4th school board election ballot.
kjluradio.com
Kansas City-area man arrested after fleeing from Sedalia police
A Kansas City-area man is arrested after fleeing from officers in Pettis County. The Sedalia Police Department says officers were investigating a theft from Woods Supermarket on Friday, when they spotted three suspects near 13th and Marvin. One of the suspects fled on foot. A K9 officer was brought in...
krcgtv.com
Columbia woman dies in crash on Interstate 70
Columbia police started an investigation into a fatal vehicle crash Tuesday morning. The crash happened on the on-ramp to I-70 eastbound at 7:50 am. In a release, police said that a 2002 GMC Envoy was going east on I-70 when the driver lost control. The SUV began to slide, left the road, and flipped.
Hours-long standoff in Holts Summit ends
HOLTS SUMMIT, Mo. (KMIZ) Callaway County Sheriff said there is no longer a threat to the community after an hours-long standoff Sunday morning in Holts Summit. Sunday morning around 5:30, Holts Summit Police Department responded to a disturbance with a gun in the 200 block of Spalding Road. Police determined shots were fired and a The post Hours-long standoff in Holts Summit ends appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Man charged with misdemeanor for bomb threat against Jesse Hall
A Columbia man has been charged with making a terrorist threat against the University of Missouri. Prosecutors charged Chase Christian Linhares with one misdemeanor count of Terrorist Threat in the 3rd Degree. The incident happened on November 5. A Federal Bureau of Investigation agent contacted the University of Missouri Police...
krcgtv.com
The City of Columbia meets with public on next steps of trash collection
Columbia — The City of Columbia hosted the first of two meetings to the public about the future of its trash collection system Tuesday evening. Driven by low staffing and resident dissatisfaction, the City of Columbia voted to no longer require the use of city logo trash bags in its December 5th city council meeting.
