Bitcoin (BTC) community members took to social media in response to the claims of Peter Zeihan, a recent guest on the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast. In a recent JRE episode, Zeihan, an American geopolitical analyst and author, claimed that crypto was always a “hot dumpster fire” and that Bitcoin has no intrinsic value. The analyst claimed that the number one digital asset by market capitalization is now being priced “more appropriately.”

