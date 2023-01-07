Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin community not happy with Peter Zeihan’s criticisms on Joe Rogan podcast
Bitcoin (BTC) community members took to social media in response to the claims of Peter Zeihan, a recent guest on the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast. In a recent JRE episode, Zeihan, an American geopolitical analyst and author, claimed that crypto was always a “hot dumpster fire” and that Bitcoin has no intrinsic value. The analyst claimed that the number one digital asset by market capitalization is now being priced “more appropriately.”
Comments / 0