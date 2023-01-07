One more day with the sunshine before a warm front moves in. Wednesday will be bright and dry with increasing clouds late in the day. Temperatures will be cold but seasonably so. Warm front day is Thursday. Expect thickening clouds through the morning with a slight chance of showers before noon. North and west of Providence, we may start with a quick burst of snow or wintry mix before turning to all rain by morning’s end. Thursday afternoon and evening will have rain developing and becoming heavy and steady Thursday night. Rain and gusty breezes are your Friday and the precipitation tapers to showers Saturday morning. The reason we’re talking about rain instead of snow is that the warm front that leads off this unsettled stretch will boost temperatures into the 50s Thursday and Friday.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 23 HOURS AGO