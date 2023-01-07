ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

URI’s Mayé Touré Named Atlantic 10 Player of the Week

KINGSTON, R.I. — Rhode Island junior Mayé Touré was named the Atlantic 10 Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. Touré led the Rams to two wins on the week, as Rhody improved to 3-0 in conference play defeating Massachusetts (75-68) and La Salle (70-59). It’s the first weekly honor for the France native.
URI Wins Third Straight, Remains Undefeated in Atlantic 10

Mayé Touré had 24 points and 11 rebounds to lift Rhode Island to a 70-59 win over La Salle Sunday afternoon at the Ryan Center. Rhode Island (12-3, 3-0 Atlantic 10) and La Salle (9-8, 0-2 A-10) exchanged baskets early, making it a 7-7 game early on in the first quarter. Returning from injury, Dolly Cairns gave the Rams the boost they needed, coming off the bench to score six straight points. Throughout the first quarter, Rhode Island was able to draw several fouls, allowing the Rams to sink 8-of-9 shots from the charity stripe, which allowed them to get some breathing room. With solid defense to close out the quarter, the Rams found themselves leading, 19-12 after one.
Bryant Falls to UMBC for Second Straight Loss

Antwan Walker posted his second-straight double-double but the Bryant University men’s basketball team fell to UMBC, 81-73, on Sunday afternoon at the Chace Athletic Center. The loss snaps Bryant’s 17-game home winning streak against league opponents. Bryant has lost back-to-back league games for the first time since 2020.
Rhode Island College adjusts COVID protocol ahead of spring semester

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island College has made adjustments to its COVID-19 protocols ahead of the spring semester. “At this advanced stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, we believe there is a reasonable balance to be struck between responding to changing circumstances and maintaining a consistent, practical mitigation policy on campus,” said Rhode Island College on its website.
Meet Zeus: The dog who may be part wolf

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island man surrendered his dog last month, who he believes is a wolfdog hybrid. The man told Potter League for Animals that the dog came from a hybrid breeder. The facility recently administered a DNA test for 4-year-old Zeus. Kara Montalbano, director of...
Attorney, parents voice year-long frustrations with North Kingstown School Committee

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — While the district continues to search for both temporary and permanent superintendents, the community voiced the continuing frustrations with the North Kingstown School Committee. Former interim superintendent Dr. Judith Paolucci resigned effective immediately Monday, citing a lack of partnership and flexibility by the committee...
DCYF investigate Barrington daycare accused of giving children melatonin gummies

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth, and Families is currently investigating a Barrington daycare center accused of giving two children melatonin gummies. Damaris Teixeira, a spokesperson for DCYF, confirmed they are currently conducting an investigation into the incident at Kids Quarters Day Care Center.
Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center to open in 2 weeks

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation and Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority announced Monday that the Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center will be opening on Jan. 23. The new rail-bus station will supplement three other stops in Rhode Island: Providence, T.F. Green, and Wickford Junction — all...
Social media threat leads to more police at Cranston High School West

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A social media threat made over the weekend led to an increased police presence at Cranston High School West Monday. “I am writing to you in regard to a threat made that was recently sent directly to a member of our school community via social media and reported to the administration today, January 8, 2023,” read in part a letter sent to parents Sunday.
Warwick, Cranston residents protest industrial development on Pawtuxet River

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Hundreds of Warwick and Cranston residents signed an open letter to the Warwick Planning Board about a proposed industrial development on the Pawtuxet River. Over 500 residents signed in agreement that the board should deny approval to the proposed 6,500 square foot industrial development at...
Arrest made in Providence stabbing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police tell ABC 6 News that an arrest was made after a man was stabbed late last week. The stabbing happened outside the 7-Eleven store on Smith Street just after 5 a.m. Friday. Police said a man was stabbed in the stomach but is...
Polisena Sr. swears in son as Johnston mayor

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Mayor-elect Joseph Polisena Jr. was sworn in as Johnston’s mayor by his father, Joseph Polisena Sr. The inauguration ceremony was one for the history-books as the mayor, Polisena Sr. swore his son into office at Johnston High School, Monday. Polisena Jr. requested his father...
Car shot at with driver inside in Providence, police say

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car was shot at with the driver inside over the weekend in Providence. The shooting happened on the corner of March and Suffolk streets Sunday night. Police said nobody was hurt, and they believe this started as an attempted armed robbery. This is a...
More Rain Midweek

One more day with the sunshine before a warm front moves in. Wednesday will be bright and dry with increasing clouds late in the day. Temperatures will be cold but seasonably so. Warm front day is Thursday. Expect thickening clouds through the morning with a slight chance of showers before noon. North and west of Providence, we may start with a quick burst of snow or wintry mix before turning to all rain by morning’s end. Thursday afternoon and evening will have rain developing and becoming heavy and steady Thursday night. Rain and gusty breezes are your Friday and the precipitation tapers to showers Saturday morning. The reason we’re talking about rain instead of snow is that the warm front that leads off this unsettled stretch will boost temperatures into the 50s Thursday and Friday.
