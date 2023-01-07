(CNN) — Like many other American cities before it, Newport News, Virginia, is this week dealing with the aftermath of a school shooting. This time, however, the suspected shooter is just 6 years old, according to police, who said the child opened fire in a classroom at Richneck Elementary school, sending a teacher to the hospital. The age of the suspected shooter has left a community and country reeling from the possibility that a first grader obtained a gun, brought it to school and opened fire on his teacher.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO