Bessemer, AL

wbrc.com

GBHS out of puppy formula, requesting donations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is reporting that it is out of puppy formula. The shelter says puppy formula is essential to ensure newborn puppies without mothers are able to get all the nutrients they need to grow and be ready for adoption. In addition to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham, Jefferson Co. seek to ‘Restore’ troubled youth to fight youth violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new effort to stop gun violence among youth is taking shape in a partnership between the city of Birmingham and Jefferson County agencies. With funding from the City of Birmingham, the Jefferson County Family Court, Jefferson County Youth Detention Center and the Jefferson County Family Resource Center want to implement what they call the RESTORE Program. RESTORE stands for reduce, educate, support, train, organize, realize and empower.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Fire & Rescue could soon see staffing boost

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mayor Randall Woodfin is working to boost the fire department’s staffing levels to keep you safe. In a resolution to the city council’s budget and finance committee, he stressed the need for an additional 37 fire & rescue employees. He says the staffing push...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham approves plan to offer tiny shelters to those experiencing homelessness

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is moving forward with its plan to address its homelessness population. On Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council approved its “Home for All” pilot program, where it will be partnering with the Washington-based company Pallet Shelter to provide microshelters for those who are experiencing homeless. Sleeping units will […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Court Docs Detail Backseat Execution of Men Found Near Tuscaloosa Sunday

The two men found murdered in Tuscaloosa County Sunday morning were executed from the backseat of a moving vehicle, according to charging documents obtained by the Thread. As previously reported, homicide investigators spent all day and night Sunday working the case after the two victims, both 23-year-old men from the Montgomery area, were found dead a few miles apart in Fosters.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Stray puppy allegedly poisoned in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. — A puppy was allegedly poisoned and now animal rights advocates want the person they say is responsible arrested. The poisoned pup passed away at an emergency veterinary clinic but five of its eight litter mates are now at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, and they are all OK.
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

Alabama parents can be held liable for child’s use of guns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is learning more about what could happen in Alabama if a child committed a crime with their parent’s gun. Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr said it is a case by case basis, but in some, parents can be held liable in court for their child’s actions. Carr said it all starts with how the child got the gun.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Woman killed on U.S. 31 near Carraway Blvd.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman died over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle near the U.S. 31 ramp near Carraway Blvd. The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Procha Patrice Williams. It happened Sunday night around 2:28 a.m. Williams was driving along the Elton B. Stephens Expressway...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Police launch investigation after 2 men found at motel with underage girls

WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation after responding to a call Monday afternoon on reports that an underage female was in a motel room with an adult male. During the investigation, two underage females were discovered in two separate motel rooms,...
CBS 42

Missing 40-year-old woman found dead in west Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Fayette County woman who was last seen Friday has been found dead. On Tuesday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the body of Brandy Terry, 40, had been found. No information was released on where she was found or if foul play was suspect in her death. “It is […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL

Community Policy