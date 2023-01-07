Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lightsRoger MarshAlabama State
Birmingham Water Works Has Been Notified About a Pipe Water Leak Repair for About 6 Months. Hoover Residents are WaitingZack LoveBirmingham, AL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BirminghamTed RiversBirmingham, AL
10 Things to Do in Birmingham, AlabamaJameson StewardBirmingham, AL
Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!April KillianAlabama State
wbrc.com
GBHS out of puppy formula, requesting donations
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is reporting that it is out of puppy formula. The shelter says puppy formula is essential to ensure newborn puppies without mothers are able to get all the nutrients they need to grow and be ready for adoption. In addition to...
wbrc.com
Birmingham, Jefferson Co. seek to ‘Restore’ troubled youth to fight youth violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new effort to stop gun violence among youth is taking shape in a partnership between the city of Birmingham and Jefferson County agencies. With funding from the City of Birmingham, the Jefferson County Family Court, Jefferson County Youth Detention Center and the Jefferson County Family Resource Center want to implement what they call the RESTORE Program. RESTORE stands for reduce, educate, support, train, organize, realize and empower.
wbrc.com
Good Samaritan talks about saving Bessemer puppy allegedly poisoned
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Good Samaritan is sharing his experience after saving a litter of puppies he says he saw someone poison. The animal advocate says in that moment he had to do something to try and save their lives. Calvin Tucker is also known as “Black Noah.”
wbrc.com
Birmingham Fire & Rescue could soon see staffing boost
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mayor Randall Woodfin is working to boost the fire department’s staffing levels to keep you safe. In a resolution to the city council’s budget and finance committee, he stressed the need for an additional 37 fire & rescue employees. He says the staffing push...
wbrc.com
Birmingham pub posts drug awareness sign: ‘If you’re going to use cocaine…test it with fentanyl test strips’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dave’s Pub, located in Birmingham’s Five Points South entertainment district, has taken a unique approach to creating drug awareness. John Parker, owner of Dave’s Pub says the sign is a bit tongue-in-cheek but is addressing a serious drug problem. The sign, posted in...
Birmingham approves plan to offer tiny shelters to those experiencing homelessness
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is moving forward with its plan to address its homelessness population. On Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council approved its “Home for All” pilot program, where it will be partnering with the Washington-based company Pallet Shelter to provide microshelters for those who are experiencing homeless. Sleeping units will […]
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
Efforts to reach an attorney for Pitts were unsuccessful as of publication.
3 arrested, including parent after 2 underage girls found alone with men at local motel
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people, including a parent after two underage girls were found alone with adult men at a local motel. According to WCSO, officers received calls from a concerned family member that an underage girl was at a local motel in a room with an […]
Birmingham bar Dave’s Pub using unique sign to bring awareness to dangers of fentanyl
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One Birmingham bar has taken a distinct approach to discourage people from taking fentanyl-laced drugs, one that’s making waves online. Mirroring a national trend, Jefferson County has seen a drastic increase in accidental fentanyl overdoses, rounding out to over 400 in 2022 alone. Those at Dave’s Pub, a bar in Birmingham’s […]
Children’s of Alabama patient chosen as a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital National Champion
A six-year-old Children's of Alabama patient was chosen as one of the 10 Children's Miracle Network Hospital National Champions for 2023, it was announced Tuesday.
Court Docs Detail Backseat Execution of Men Found Near Tuscaloosa Sunday
The two men found murdered in Tuscaloosa County Sunday morning were executed from the backseat of a moving vehicle, according to charging documents obtained by the Thread. As previously reported, homicide investigators spent all day and night Sunday working the case after the two victims, both 23-year-old men from the Montgomery area, were found dead a few miles apart in Fosters.
wvtm13.com
New cardiovascular unit opened at Shelby Baptist Medical Center
ALABASTER, Ala. — A new addition was opened at the Shelby Baptist Medical Center. Folks gathered today for a ribbon cutting of the new cardiovascular unit at the hospital located in Alabaster. The new unit is located on the second flood of the medical center.
wvtm13.com
Stray puppy allegedly poisoned in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. — A puppy was allegedly poisoned and now animal rights advocates want the person they say is responsible arrested. The poisoned pup passed away at an emergency veterinary clinic but five of its eight litter mates are now at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, and they are all OK.
wbrc.com
Alabama parents can be held liable for child’s use of guns
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is learning more about what could happen in Alabama if a child committed a crime with their parent’s gun. Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr said it is a case by case basis, but in some, parents can be held liable in court for their child’s actions. Carr said it all starts with how the child got the gun.
wbrc.com
Birmingham mayor working to provide another cost of living raise to city employees
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you are an employee in the city of Birmingham, your paycheck may be growing in the months ahead. Mayor Randall Woodfin presenting a resolution for a five percent cost of living adjustment for all city employees. It still has a few steps to clear before...
wbrc.com
Woman killed on U.S. 31 near Carraway Blvd.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman died over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle near the U.S. 31 ramp near Carraway Blvd. The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Procha Patrice Williams. It happened Sunday night around 2:28 a.m. Williams was driving along the Elton B. Stephens Expressway...
wbrc.com
Police launch investigation after 2 men found at motel with underage girls
WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation after responding to a call Monday afternoon on reports that an underage female was in a motel room with an adult male. During the investigation, two underage females were discovered in two separate motel rooms,...
Residents wanted ‘democracy.’ Instead, Birmingham Water Works got a restraining order.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For 18 years, Fred Randal went from house to house in Birmingham reading water meters. A self-described “grassroots citizen,” Randal, now retired, has lived in Belview Heights for over 35 years. Randal said he’s ready for change at Birmingham Water Works, but now there’s a restraining order in the way. Randal […]
Missing 40-year-old woman found dead in west Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Fayette County woman who was last seen Friday has been found dead. On Tuesday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the body of Brandy Terry, 40, had been found. No information was released on where she was found or if foul play was suspect in her death. “It is […]
Inmate at Alabama prison found dead over the weekend
An inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility who was serving a 20-year prison sentence for a robbery was found dead over the weekend.
