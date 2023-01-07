Read full article on original website
L.A. Clippers 113, Dallas 101
DALLAS (101) Hardaway Jr. 6-11 1-1 16, Wood 2-7 8-8 12, D.Powell 1-1 2-2 4, Dinwiddie 4-7 2-2 13, Doncic 12-22 16-21 43, Bertans 0-5 0-0 0, McGee 1-1 0-0 2, Bullock 2-8 0-0 6, Pinson 0-0 0-0 0, Hardy 1-6 0-0 2, Lawson 0-0 0-0 0, Ntilikina 1-1 0-2 3, Wright IV 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-69 29-36 101.
Phoenix 125, Golden State 113
PHOENIX (125) Craig 5-16 0-0 12, Saric 7-11 2-2 19, Biyombo 4-7 0-0 8, Bridges 10-18 5-7 26, Washington Jr. 6-17 4-4 21, Wainright 1-1 2-2 4, Lee 3-8 14-14 22, Landale 3-6 0-0 6, Okogie 2-6 2-2 7. Totals 41-90 29-31 125.
Miami 112, Oklahoma City 111
OKLAHOMA CITY (111) Dort 4-13 2-4 11, Jal.Williams 5-9 1-2 12, Omoruyi 2-3 0-0 4, Giddey 8-18 2-2 18, Gilgeous-Alexander 9-18 6-7 26, Waters III 2-6 3-4 9, Muscala 1-1 0-0 2, K.Williams 6-8 0-2 13, Joe 2-7 0-0 6, Mann 2-3 0-0 4, Wiggins 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 44-91 14-21 111.
Utah 116, Cleveland 114
CLEVELAND (114) E.Mobley 5-8 2-4 12, Okoro 1-3 2-2 4, Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Garland 8-18 4-4 21, Mitchell 14-27 11-11 46, Osman 0-3 0-0 0, Stevens 5-6 0-0 11, Love 3-12 0-0 6, LeVert 5-11 1-3 12, Neto 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 42-90 20-24 114.
Orlando 109, Portland 106
ORLANDO (109) Banchero 5-16 8-10 19, F.Wagner 12-20 3-4 29, Carter Jr. 7-11 3-4 20, Fultz 7-8 4-4 18, G.Harris 2-5 0-0 4, M.Wagner 4-7 0-0 11, Ross 0-0 0-0 0, Anthony 2-6 2-3 6, Houstan 0-1 0-0 0, Suggs 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 40-78 20-25 109.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Drake 76, Ill.-Chicago 71, OT
DRAKE (13-5) Brodie 4-10 6-9 14, Penn 4-8 6-10 15, Sturtz 6-9 0-1 12, Wilkins 2-4 0-0 6, DeVries 5-11 3-4 15, Enright 2-4 2-2 6, Ferguson 1-1 0-0 2, Calhoun 0-3 1-2 1, Djamgouz 1-1 0-0 3, Northweather 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 26-53 18-29 76.
Mitchell scores 46 in Utah return, but Jazz rally past Cavs
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 46 points in his return to Utah, but the Jazz rallied late behind Jordan Clarkson to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-114 on Tuesday night. Clarkson scored 32 points, including five 3-pointers, and poured in nine straight down the stretch to fuel...
San Jose St. 74, Fresno St. 64
FRESNO ST. (6-10) I.Moore 2-6 0-0 4, Campbell 0-4 0-0 0, Hill 3-8 3-4 12, Colimerio 1-1 0-0 2, Holland 6-10 0-0 18, Yap 5-12 2-2 13, Andre 6-12 3-3 15. Totals 23-53 8-9 64.
Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena
MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long —...
WEHT/WTVW
Beaver Dam native remains only man to die directly from an injury sustained in MLB game
Raymond Johnson Chapman died from injuries sustained in his final baseball game in Aug. 16, 1920.
