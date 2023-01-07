ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
L.A. Clippers 113, Dallas 101

DALLAS (101) Hardaway Jr. 6-11 1-1 16, Wood 2-7 8-8 12, D.Powell 1-1 2-2 4, Dinwiddie 4-7 2-2 13, Doncic 12-22 16-21 43, Bertans 0-5 0-0 0, McGee 1-1 0-0 2, Bullock 2-8 0-0 6, Pinson 0-0 0-0 0, Hardy 1-6 0-0 2, Lawson 0-0 0-0 0, Ntilikina 1-1 0-2 3, Wright IV 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-69 29-36 101.
Phoenix 125, Golden State 113

PHOENIX (125) Craig 5-16 0-0 12, Saric 7-11 2-2 19, Biyombo 4-7 0-0 8, Bridges 10-18 5-7 26, Washington Jr. 6-17 4-4 21, Wainright 1-1 2-2 4, Lee 3-8 14-14 22, Landale 3-6 0-0 6, Okogie 2-6 2-2 7. Totals 41-90 29-31 125.
Miami 112, Oklahoma City 111

OKLAHOMA CITY (111) Dort 4-13 2-4 11, Jal.Williams 5-9 1-2 12, Omoruyi 2-3 0-0 4, Giddey 8-18 2-2 18, Gilgeous-Alexander 9-18 6-7 26, Waters III 2-6 3-4 9, Muscala 1-1 0-0 2, K.Williams 6-8 0-2 13, Joe 2-7 0-0 6, Mann 2-3 0-0 4, Wiggins 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 44-91 14-21 111.
Utah 116, Cleveland 114

CLEVELAND (114) E.Mobley 5-8 2-4 12, Okoro 1-3 2-2 4, Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Garland 8-18 4-4 21, Mitchell 14-27 11-11 46, Osman 0-3 0-0 0, Stevens 5-6 0-0 11, Love 3-12 0-0 6, LeVert 5-11 1-3 12, Neto 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 42-90 20-24 114.
Orlando 109, Portland 106

ORLANDO (109) Banchero 5-16 8-10 19, F.Wagner 12-20 3-4 29, Carter Jr. 7-11 3-4 20, Fultz 7-8 4-4 18, G.Harris 2-5 0-0 4, M.Wagner 4-7 0-0 11, Ross 0-0 0-0 0, Anthony 2-6 2-3 6, Houstan 0-1 0-0 0, Suggs 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 40-78 20-25 109.
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Drake 76, Ill.-Chicago 71, OT

DRAKE (13-5) Brodie 4-10 6-9 14, Penn 4-8 6-10 15, Sturtz 6-9 0-1 12, Wilkins 2-4 0-0 6, DeVries 5-11 3-4 15, Enright 2-4 2-2 6, Ferguson 1-1 0-0 2, Calhoun 0-3 1-2 1, Djamgouz 1-1 0-0 3, Northweather 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 26-53 18-29 76.
Mitchell scores 46 in Utah return, but Jazz rally past Cavs

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 46 points in his return to Utah, but the Jazz rallied late behind Jordan Clarkson to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-114 on Tuesday night. Clarkson scored 32 points, including five 3-pointers, and poured in nine straight down the stretch to fuel...
San Jose St. 74, Fresno St. 64

FRESNO ST. (6-10) I.Moore 2-6 0-0 4, Campbell 0-4 0-0 0, Hill 3-8 3-4 12, Colimerio 1-1 0-0 2, Holland 6-10 0-0 18, Yap 5-12 2-2 13, Andre 6-12 3-3 15. Totals 23-53 8-9 64.
Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long —...
