ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon Department of Forestry hires new urban forestry expert

The Curry Coastal Pilot
The Curry Coastal Pilot
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XflDj_0k6VsiRB00

People across Oregon in the new year will be getting help on urban tree-related issues from Brittany Oxford, a community assistance forester hired recently by the Oregon Department of Forestry.

“Brittany will be working closely with representatives from various cities, counties, regional governments, tribal nations, civic and non-profit organizations, and schools and colleges,” said ODF’s Urban Forestry Manager Scott Altenhoff. “She’ll be giving technical assistance and leadership to help improve green infrastructure and solve tree-related issues.”

Altenhoff said Oxford will be the urban forestry team’s lead in forming and refining local community forestry management. This includes:

• encouraging tree inventories and assessments

• providing model policies, plans, and regulations

• helping set up citizen advisory boards and community engagement programs

• consulting on urban forest maintenance programs

• providing professional training for agency staff

“Climate change and many other threats, such as introduced pests and diseases, are seriously impacting urban trees,” said Oxford. “So I’m excited to help people learn more about their urban forest and what they can do to better preserve and enhance the trees around them.”

Before joining ODF, Oxford worked most recently for the City of Portland’s Urban Forestry program, helping with their second street tree inventory.

Before that, she worked at Pistils Nursery in north Portland, propagating and caring for plants, working with customers, writing a twice monthly blog and controlling pests.

Oxford also has extensive experience in the Rocky Mountain region. She worked as a research assistant for the Center for Natural Lands Management. Here role there was studying pollination ecology in endangered prairie systems and presenting research findings.

After graduating with a degree in Environmental Science from Northern Arizona University in 2017, she worked in Arizona as an Americorp field botany intern for various federal land management agencies. There, she surveyed areas burned by wildfires and collected and processed seeds of wild plants for later sowing.

She also had earlier experience as a forest monitoring technician for the Landscape Conservation Initiative and as a field research assistant for the Merriam-Powell Center for Environmental Research.

At the latter she focused on pollinator research, including plant and insect identification.

Oxford replaces Katie Lompa, who retired earlier this year from ODF after decades of service as a community assistance forester.

Comments / 1

Related
KGW

Kotek appoints new director to Oregon Health Authority

PORTLAND, Ore. — With a new year comes new appointments to key positions, including the Oregon Health Authority. James Schroeder has officially stepped into the role, and is already taking aim at some of the biggest issues affecting Oregonians. During his first day in the lead position Schroeder named...
PORTLAND, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Browning opposes centralizing community colleges

PENDLETON – An audit of Oregon’s Higher Education Coordinating Council by the secretary of state’s audits division resulted in several suggestions for improvement last month. One of the major ones was having the Oregon Legislature grant the HECC more power in controlling the state’s 17 community colleges.
OREGON STATE
hereisoregon.com

Backyard Habitat program grows to 10,000 Oregon gardens

For Portland’s Debbie Guthrie, the Backyard Habitat Certification Program run by Portland Audubon and the Columbia Land Trust is “therapy.”. For Hillsboro’s Charmaine Guillory, “it’s a way to stay grounded and sane.”. Karli Del Biondo of Milwaukie said it introduced her to “the only way...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Atmospheric river veers north to Pacific Northwest Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The river in the sky returns to western Oregon and Washington Wednesday afternoon. This comes after the atmospheric river brought record rainfall to central California earlier this week. It left behind catastrophic flooding in parts of California and now that moisture is moving north. Thankfully,...
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

More mountain snow, Oregon snowpack continues to grow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Snowpack numbers continue to grow as the snow potential remains high for the Cascades this week. The snow water equivalent map indicates that snow basins are healthy across The Beaver State. Oregon isn’t the only state seeing beneficial snow numbers this winter. Many of the mountain states of the west have seen a greater than normal snow water equivalent number.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Changing Urgent Care Facilities To Accommodate Rising Need In Oregon

Urgent Care Facilities: Amid an outbreak of COVID-19, RSV, and influenza, urgent care clinics are adapting their services in order to satisfy the rising demand for their services. The employees at AFC in Oregon have reported that over the past few weeks, they have witnessed a consistent flow of patients moving from emergency waiting rooms into urgent care clinics.
OREGON STATE
Outlook Online

My View: Oregon needs to slam the brakes on tolling plans

A "Frequently Asked Questions" page that ODOT has prepared regarding the tolling projects is very general and essentially has the tone that ODOT will mitigate traffic diversion impacts and look at ways to reduce the impact of tolls on low income persons. Their traffic studies conclude that tolling will reduce...
OREGON STATE
The Curry Coastal Pilot

The Curry Coastal Pilot

Curry County, OR
398
Followers
836
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

The Curry Coastal Pilot is a general interest newspaper serving the Brookings-Harbor and Curry County areas at the southwestern corner of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.currypilot.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy