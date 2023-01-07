ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Rep. Mike Rogers lunged at Rep. Matt Gaetz after Kevin McCarthy failed to win a 14th vote for House speaker

By Kelsey Vlamis
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DPgXk_0k6VseuH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K7wHh_0k6VseuH00
Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., left, pulls Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., back as they talk with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and other during the 14th round of voting for speaker as the House meets for the fourth day to try and elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

  • Rep. Kevin McCarthy failed to be elected speaker for the 14th time this week on Friday evening.
  • The House floor descended into disorder after McCarthy and Rep. Matt Gaetz had a tense exchange.
  • Rep. Mike Rogers appeared to lunge at Gaetz and was held back by Rep. Richard Hudson.

The US House of Representatives devolved into chaos Friday night after Rep. Kevin McCarthy failed to garner enough votes to be elected speaker for the fourteenth time this week.

A hardline faction of about 20 Republicans repeatedly voted against McCarthy on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, but the representative from California made some progress on Friday morning, flipping 14 votes in his favor .

It still wasn't enough to be elected speaker, which led to a round of voting late Friday night that resulted in the most disorderly scene in the House yet.

The vote was coming down to the wire when Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, who led the charge against McCarthy all week, finally voted "present" — which would again leave McCarthy short, by one vote, of being elected speaker.

McCarthy got up from his seat to approach Gaetz and the two had a tense confrontation captured on C-SPAN, thanks to the fact that there are technically no House rules yet, which usually limit what the network can film .

It's unclear what was said between the two, but McCarthy appeared almost solemn, while the firebrand from Florida was more animated, pointing, and gesturing with his hands.

Towards the end of the exchange, which lasted about a minute and a half, Rep. Mike Rogers of Alabama could be seen confronting Gaetz as McCarthy walked away. CNN reporter Annie Grayer reported Rogers lunged at Gaetz, and the C-SPAN feed showed Rogers appearing to be held back by Rep. Richard Hudson of North Carolina.

Members of the House could be heard shouting as McCarthy turned back around towards the scene.

Shortly after the exchange, the voting for speaker continued and McCarthy finished with 216 votes out of 432 — one short of the majority he needed. Deliberations continued on the House floor before the final vote count was called.

Rep. Patrick McHenry moved to adjourn Congress until Monday, but the vote failed, kicking off the fifteenth round of voting at around 11:45 p.m. local time on Friday.

A representative for Rogers did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 132

Joel Paone-Kiehn
4d ago

Look at them, all of them, these politicians from both sides, power corrupts, doesn't matter if it's left or right labeled an R or D, they've all failed us, never anymore truly standing for our constitutional values, interpreting the founding document to their needs and their secret desire for riches that all out authority can bring. We The People I call to you as a fellow concerned citizen how far do we fall until we hit the bottom? will we even know when we're on the ground breathing The last breath of freedom? sure a vast majority is entertained by what is going on but in truth it is one of the most horrifying displays that will ripple implications across the entirety of our known future existence as a nation.

Reply(16)
28
Dominique Boone
4d ago

you all really being entertained by this. filling your day reading and watching this mess and taking sides like it's a football game. This is not entertainment. These are the people and actions that shape the world you live in. Right now all of America is losing no matter what side you're on

Reply(3)
18
J J
4d ago

Enjoy your sad little ”win” maggots! It only took FIFTEEN TIMES to pull that off. Hints of the so-called “leadership” expected from #GQP Insurrectionist TRASH!

Reply(9)
23
Related
People

On First Day Back in Power, Republicans Remove Metal Detectors Placed in House Chambers After Capitol Riots

Several Republicans have criticized the metal detectors since they were first erected in 2021 The metal detectors that went up outside the House chambers in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots — in which a violent mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the building in a scene that eventually turned deadly — are now down after Republicans took control of the House on Tuesday. The removal of the metal detectors was among the first projects taken on by House Republicans, who have so far failed...
WASHINGTON, DC
Distractify

Kevin McCarthy's Wife Focuses on Faith and Family Instead of Politics

Few people have had a worse start to the new year than House Republic Leader Kevin McCarthy, who failed to be voted Speaker of the House on three different votes on Jan. 3. While the future of House leadership remains uncertain, some political observers wanted to learn more about Kevin McCarthy's wife and family life, and whether it has shaped his politics at all. Keep reading for all the details.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained

After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
POLITICO

Mitch McConnell said he "absolutely" wants Kevin McCarthy to become speaker of the House — even after McCarthy's criticism of Senate GOP spending bill negotiations.

"I hope he makes it," McConnell says. What happened: Even as Kevin McCarthy has criticized the Senate GOP for its government spending package negotiations, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he "absolutely" supports the House Republican leader's bid to be speaker. "I'm pulling for Kevin. I hope he makes...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

817K+
Followers
48K+
Post
512M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy