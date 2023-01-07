Read full article on original website
Mountain lion sighting reported in northern Boone County
A Missouri Department of Conservation team was expected to be in Boone County sometime Tuesday to investigate a mountain lion sighting. The post Mountain lion sighting reported in northern Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Local tournaments open on busy Basketball Tuesday Night
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Boys play tipped off Tuesday night at two high school basketball tournaments in mid-Missouri. The 89th California Tournament saw Capital City, Southern Boone and Warrensburg advance to the semifinals with first-round wins. Top seed Fulton had a bye in the seven-team tournament. The host South Callaway...
A $2M Powerball ticket is among Missouri’s unclaimed prizes
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are millions of dollars in unclaimed Missouri Lottery prizes, and they can all be seen on the lottery’s new website. All draw games with prizes over $50,000 are listed there. An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $2 million was just sold this week in Laurie, Missouri. The winning ticket sold at […]
KYTV
Laurie, Mo. resident wins $2 million prize from Powerball ticket
LAURIE, Mo. (KY3) - Someone from Laurie is $2 million richer after matching all five white-ball numbers drawn in the Powerball drawing and also adding the Power Play option to their ticket. The winning ticket was purchased at FastLane in Laurie. The winning numbers on Saturday were 35, 36, 44,...
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Have you seen or heard evidence of mountain lions in Missouri?
The Missouri Department of Conservation was in northern Boone County on Tuesday investigating a reported mountain lion sighting. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Have you seen or heard evidence of mountain lions in Missouri? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMZU
Holts Summit residents ejected from vehicle hospitalized
AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. – Poor road conditions are a suspected factor in an Audrain County accident Saturday that hospitalized two Holts Summit residents. Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates in a report at approximately 7:10 p.m., westbound driver, 26-year-old Jeffrey J. Wilcox, traveled off 54 Highway, west of Route B, after losing control due to a slush covered roadway. The vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a ditch. Both Jeffrey and a passenger, 44-year-old Rebecca A. Wilcox, were reportedly ejected.
Missouri scratchers player reveals $1M prize
HOLTS SUMMIT, Mo. — A Missouri Lottery player won a million dollars from a scratchers ticket. The “100X The Money” Scratchers ticket was sold at the FastLane in Holts Summit, Missouri. The prize was claimed at the lottery’s regional office in Jefferson City. The “100X The...
Man convicted in Missouri sport editor's death is out of prison
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A man who spent nearly two decades in prison after the murder of a Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor has been freed, his lawyer said. Charles Erickson, 38, was released from the Booneville Correctional Center Monday, attorney Landon Magnusson said in a post on Twitter.
krcgtv.com
Crews work on Phillips 66 pipeline in Jefferson City after gas odor
Jefferson City and Cole County law enforcement said crews will work on the Phillips 66 pipeline on Tuesday. They will be in the area of Idlewood and Route C. On Monday, Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler and the Jefferson City Police Department tweeted that the pipeline had spilled a large amount of gas odorant.
kchi.com
Kansas Man Arrested On Camden Co Warrant
An Olathe, Kansas man was arrested by Troopers in Daviess County Sunday afternoon. Forty-seven-year-old Ian J Shelton was arrested for alleged speeding and on a Camden County warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged peace disturbance. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending the posting of bond.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
krcgtv.com
Endangered Silver Advisory canceled, missing man found
JEFFERSON CITY — An Endangered Silver Advisory was canceled Sunday morning after a missing man was found. Harland Tyrene Ross, 63, initially went missing Saturday morning at 510 Kensington Park, Jefferson City at 8:00 a.m. Before he was found, Ross, who has cancer and dementia, left the Bristol Manor...
The Allegedly Best Steakhouse in Missouri is Just Off of Route 66
Sometimes when I see a location declared "the best" at anything, I wonder to myself if this is something we all voted on or did someone just make it up? That's why I share what is allegedly the best steakhouse in Missouri. If the internet is right about this, the place is located just off of historic Route 66.
27 dogs rescued in Franklin County, Missouri
An animal sanctuary and rescue is asking for help after taking in more than two dozen mistreated dogs. They were found in deplorable conditions in Franklin County.
New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could bring half a million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024. The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” is planned for Osage Beach’s community. A press release about the resort […]
missourinetwork.tv
Plan your next trip to the Lake of the Ozarks
Central Missouri in the United States is home to the sizable artificial lake known as Lake of the Ozarks. It is a well-liked location for boating, and a variety of boats, including pontoons, ski boats, and personal watercraft, are available for rental. The lake has a lot of arms and coves, so there are many of places to explore and calm places to anchor.
krcgtv.com
MoDOT invites questions, suggestions from community for Route 54 improvement plan
JEFFERSON CITY — Jefferson City residents were invited to the John G. Christy Municipal Building Tuesday evening to examine a recently unveiled three-option proposal created by MoDOT, which features a list of improvements and expansions for several routes along the city. James Beattie, Project Manager for MoDOT, says he hopes this will create a safer and easier flow for drivers.
krcgtv.com
Audrain County Sheriff weighs in on safety concerns at county jail
Audrain County — The Audrain County Jail is under investigation after two inmates committed suicide while being held at the facility. The families of the deceased are questioning the Audrain County Jail correctional officer's ability to operate the jail. John Meissert committed suicide in September of 2022. Meissert’s cellmate,...
Holts Summit man faces nine charges following Sunday standoff
HOLTS SUMMIT, Mo. (KMIZ) A Holts Summit man faces several charges after a stand off with law enforcement took place on Sunday. Maurice Burkhead, 60, is charged with fourth-degree domestic assault, third-degree kidnapping, third-degree domestic assault, two charges of unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree kidnapping, first-degree property damage, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of The post Holts Summit man faces nine charges following Sunday standoff appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Columbia woman arrested after human remains found
Columbia police arrested a woman in connection to a homicide investigation. On Tuesday at 5:30 pm, University of Missouri police were called to Hudson Hall for a welfare check. Their investigation led them to the 2400 block of Bentley Court. That is where they found unidentifiable human remains. Police said...
