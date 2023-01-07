Read full article on original website
explore venango
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Toffee Crunchies
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Toffee Crunchies – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. From the buttery crust to the golden toffee, these bars are filled with flavor!. Ingredients. 2 cups vanilla wafer crumbs (about 60 wafers) 1/4 cup packed brown sugar. 1/2 cup butter, melted.
explore venango
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Moist Chocolate Cake
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Moist Chocolate Cake – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. The cake is light and airy with a delicious chocolate taste!. -Preheat oven to 325°. Grease and flour two 9-inch round baking pans. Sift dry ingredients together in a large bowl. Add oil, coffee, and milk; mix at medium speed for 1 minute. Add eggs and vanilla; beat for 2 minutes longer. (Batter will be thin.) Pour into prepared pans.
explore venango
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the morning. Tonight – A slight chance of rain and snow...
venangoextra.com
Pet of the Day 1/9/23
Meka came to us because she was having difficulty getting along with some other cats. She is a big beautiful girl that enjoys attention and keeps her space neat and tidy. She is on a special food to watch her weight, she is doing very well here but she would love to have a home of her own very soon! If this special girl seems like the one for you, apply today! Visit Meka at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
explore venango
SPONSORED: Auction to Be Held at Venango County Co-Op on January 13
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Don’t miss the first auction of 2023, Friday, January 13th, at the Venango County Co-Op located in the former Sears building of the Cranberry Mall. The auction is loaded with new and old stock toys, vintage furniture, expensive household items, antiques, jewelry, and...
explore venango
Polar Plunge Set for Early February at Two Mile Run County Park
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The Justus Jaunt & Polar Plunge are returning to Two Mile County Park on February 4. (Photo above: Participants in the 2022 Polar Plunge run into the freezing cold lake at Two Mile Run County Park.) The annual event, set for Saturday, February 4, 2023,...
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: The Movies at Cranberry Closing its Doors
In a brief post on its Facebook page today, The Movies at Cranberry announced that it will close its doors on January 15. (PHOTO ABOVE: A look at The Movies at Cranberry, August 2022, just prior to the sale of the Cranberry Mall to new investors.) “Good Morning,” the post...
explore venango
Sherry L. Swab
Sherry L. Swab, 72, of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at the Caring Place in Franklin. Born in Crawford County on July 8, 1950, she was the daughter of Clyde E. and Vivian Cramer Swab. She married Thomas Frankenberger, Sr., who died in the line of duty...
explore venango
Jerry Harold Fair
Jerry Harold Fair, 19, of Parker, PA, passed away unexpectedly on early Monday morning, January 9, 2023. Born in Butler on April 11, 2003, Jerry was the son of William “Bill” Fair and Rhonda Fair, both of Parker. Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding his buggy. He was...
explore venango
Abramovic Announces Re-Election for Venango County Commissioner
VENANGO CO., Pa. — Albert “Chip” Abramovic has announced he will seek reelection for Venango County Commissioner. “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the residents of Venango County,” Abramovic said. “I have worked hard to get Venango County on the map and at the forefront of conversations in the Commonwealth.”
explore venango
Gloria N. Terwilliger
Gloria N. Terwilliger, 87, of Perry Township, Parker, Pa, passed away Saturday (01-07-23) morning at her residence surrounded by her loving family following a lengthy illness. Gloria was born in Rochester Township, Beaver County on October 24, 1935, and graduated from Rochester High School in the Class of 1953. She...
explore venango
David Carl Puleo
David Carl Puleo, age 57, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Monday, January 9, 2023, at his residence. Born on January 15, 1965, he was a son of James Albert Puleo and the late Janet Elizabeth Hodge Puleo. David was a 1982 Oil City High...
cranberryeagle.com
Cranberry Twp. log cabin blaze a challenge for responders
Conditions were stacked against firefighters at the scene Saturday night in Cranberry Township when a log cabin that was heated by oil topped with a metal roof caught fire in a wooded area on Goehring Road. Michael Hanks, division chief of Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Company, said the cabin was...
explore venango
Marcella Buzard Haskell
Marcella Buzard Haskell, of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away on January 1, 2023 with her daughter at her side. Born in Erie, PA on January 29, 1918, she would have been 105 at the end of January. Her parents were Cora and Holland Buzard of Limestone, PA where Marcella was raised.
explore venango
SPONSORED: DuBrook Inc. to Offer Decorative Concrete Demonstration
DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) – Together with Brickform®, A Division of Solomon Colors, Inc., DuBrook will be offering a free decorative concrete demonstration on Thursday, February 16. The demonstration will be held at the Dubrook location in DuBois, located at 40 Parkway Drive, and is open to general construction...
WGAL
Air fryer blamed for house fire in Beaver County
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Firefighters in Beaver County believe an air fryer that was not in use but still plugged in caused a house fire over the weekend. The Chippewa Township Volunteer Fire Department shared photos of the aftermath of the fire as a warning. The door to the...
WGAL
Road reopens in Clarion, Pa.
CLARION, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down a stretch of road Monday morning in Clarion County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. PA-66/Paint Boulevard was shut down in both directions between I-80 Exit 60 and Doe Run Road. Crews have since cleared the scene and traffic has returned...
explore venango
Helen L. Doutt
Helen L. Doutt, born January 3, 1928, in Polk, a beloved daughter of Orville and Mary Heasley Hutchison, died peacefully Saturday, January 7, 2023 in Sugarcreek Station. Helen worked as an LPN at the Erie County Home, and the former Venango County Home. She also worked at the former Grandview...
erienewsnow.com
Lottery Ticket Worth $1M Sold in Erie County
A $1 million-winning lottery ticket was sold in Erie, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawing ticket is one of four to win $1 million from the Saturday, Jan. 7 drawing. The winning ticket numbers selected are 00008747, 00105980, 00406697 and 00443296. It was purchased...
explore venango
IUP Students from Venango, Forest Counties Achieve Dean’s List Honor
INDIANA, Pa. – The following local students have been named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Dean’s List students, their hometowns, majors, and degrees they are seeking are:. Tionesta: Lucia Dava Rakoci, Lower Allegheny Boulevard, B.S. in Biology BS + Secondary Science...
