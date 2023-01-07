ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

MLK Day parade making a comeback this Saturday in Beaumont

BEAUMONT — The MLK Day parade is making a comeback in Beaumont after three years. The COVID pandemic forced the cancellation of Beaumont's MLK Day parade the past two years. The parade begins Saturday at 10 a.m. near Alice Keith Park at the corner of East Virginia and East Lavaca. It ends at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle school.
BEAUMONT, TX
Meet 'Yotee' the possible coyote

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Longtime Jefferson County livestock Deputy Don 'Stretch' Metts has taken on a new role as caregiver to what may be a coyote pup. Deputy Metts tells KFDM/Fox 4 a friend contacted him December 18 and told him they saw a coyote come out of a hollow stump near their home, close to the Nederland High School parking lot. They went and checked and found three puppies in the stump.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
TDCJ says prisoner beat cellmate to death in Gib Lewis Unit

TYLER COUNTY — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has confirmed to our media partner, KJAS Radio, that an inmate at the Gib Lewis Prison Unit in Woodville beat his cellmate to death. According to information TDCJ spokesman Robert C. Hurst provided to Steve W Stewart with KJAS, shortly...
WOODVILLE, TX
Tyler County authorities make arrest following October burglary

WOODVILLE — The Houston Police Department arrested Juan Gabriel Barreda December 30 in connection to a Tyler County burglary. Barreda is accused of burglarizing the Fellowship Church on the corner of Seneca Road and US Hwy 69, south of Woodville in Tyler County. Video surveillance footage shows a dark colored sedan and a single male suspect breaking into the church and taking multiple items including guitars, money, and electronics.
TYLER COUNTY, TX
Felon pleads guilty to discarding firearm he'd hidden in his pants

BEAUMONT — U.S. Attorney's Office - A Dayton man has pleaded guilty to a federal firearms violation in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Clifford Scott Oclair, 57, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person before U.S. District Judge Marcia...
DAYTON, TX
On the Run seeks your help in finding a fugitive felon

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Time now to help law enforcement catch a fugitive from justice. This week, Sheriff Zena Stephens says they're looking for a man who was convicted of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and failed to show up for sentencing. Here's Angel San Juan with this week's...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
TxDOT installs four-way stops on Eastex Freeway intersections

As of Monday, January 9, the intersections of the US 69 frontage roads and Chinn Ln. are now four-way stops. One of the goals of the project is to increase safety, according to the TxDOT webpage. The project, TxDOT says, should "bring a significant reduction in injury crashes, incapacitating injury...
Jasper man crashes on highway while swerving to avoid hitting animal in roadway

JASPER COUNTY — A Jasper man underwent hospital treatment following a Friday night rollover crash. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Richard Standifer said emergency crews responded to the accident at about 8:30 on Highway 63 West near County Road 173, approximately five miles west of Jasper. According to...
JASPER, TX

