Read full article on original website
Related
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show visits Heartfield's Fine Jewelry to preview the upcoming bridal show
BEAUMONT — Heartfield's Fine Jewelry has partnered with KFDM to give away a beautiful pair of 14K white gold diamond earrings leading up to the First Look Bridal Traditions Show. First Look Bridal Traditions Show will be held Sunday the 15th from 1 to 6pm at the Beaumont Civic...
KFDM-TV
MLK Day parade making a comeback this Saturday in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — The MLK Day parade is making a comeback in Beaumont after three years. The COVID pandemic forced the cancellation of Beaumont's MLK Day parade the past two years. The parade begins Saturday at 10 a.m. near Alice Keith Park at the corner of East Virginia and East Lavaca. It ends at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle school.
KFDM-TV
Meet 'Yotee' the possible coyote
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Longtime Jefferson County livestock Deputy Don 'Stretch' Metts has taken on a new role as caregiver to what may be a coyote pup. Deputy Metts tells KFDM/Fox 4 a friend contacted him December 18 and told him they saw a coyote come out of a hollow stump near their home, close to the Nederland High School parking lot. They went and checked and found three puppies in the stump.
KFDM-TV
Friend of EDC board VP creates GoFundMe to help the Army veteran after suffering stroke
PORT ARTHUR — Christopher Smith is the Vice President of the Port Arthur EDC Board and a U.S. Army veteran. Chris has been hospitalized at Baylor St. Luke's in Houston after suffering a severe stroke on January 7. Because of his illness, his wife Delphia needs to be able...
KFDM-TV
Port Arthur Council hopes to move ahead with Pleasure Island development
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur City Council has voted to take a step forward and begin talks with a developer to revive Pleasure Island. Port Arthur has spent years discussing various projects. They hope now is the time to get the job done. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles reports.
KFDM-TV
Beaumont gets public opinion on applying for funds for buses
BEAUMONT — Beaumont council is listening to taxpayers about whether to seek funding for its transit system. That system getting a facelift to help attract more riders. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has details.
KFDM-TV
Erosion eating up Jetty Road and commissioner says failure to act jeopardizes community
PLEASURE ISLAND — Is it the end of the road for Jetty Road in Sabine Pass?. That two mile stretch has long been a popular route for fishermen, but erosion has taken a toll and torn up the road. Patching it up has proven to be a failure. Jefferson...
KFDM-TV
Community activist Terry Roy running for one of two Beaumont At-Large council seats
BEAUMONT — Community activist Terry Preston Roy tells KFDM/Fox 4 he's running for one of two Beaumont At-Large council seats. Rev. Michael Cooper last week announced his intention to run for a Beaumont At-Large council seat in the May election. A.J. Turner and Pastor Randy Feldschau hold the two...
KFDM-TV
Many parents fear wheels are falling off Lumberton ISD transportation system
LUMBERTON — The Lumberton school district has been canceling routes for months now, putting parents in a predicament and forcing them to find ways of getting their children to and from school. Lumberton ISD parents received a letter Tuesday from the district's Director of Facilities and Operations. Parents who...
KFDM-TV
TDCJ says prisoner beat cellmate to death in Gib Lewis Unit
TYLER COUNTY — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has confirmed to our media partner, KJAS Radio, that an inmate at the Gib Lewis Prison Unit in Woodville beat his cellmate to death. According to information TDCJ spokesman Robert C. Hurst provided to Steve W Stewart with KJAS, shortly...
KFDM-TV
Air Force cadet and football player from Lake Charles dies after medical emergency
COLORADO — The Air Force Academy is revealing that a cadet from Lake Charles who played football has died after a medical emergency. 21-year-old Hunter Brown was a Cadet 3rd Class and football player. According to the academy, he suffered a medical emergency Monday while leaving his dorm on...
KFDM-TV
Major power outage left Jasper County residents without electricity
JASPER COUNTY — A major power outage occurred early Sunday morning and then again on Sunday afternoon, knocking out power to almost all of north Jasper County. City officials say it was not a problem within the city, but instead the main transmission lines that bring power in from Westlake, La.
KFDM-TV
Tyler County authorities make arrest following October burglary
WOODVILLE — The Houston Police Department arrested Juan Gabriel Barreda December 30 in connection to a Tyler County burglary. Barreda is accused of burglarizing the Fellowship Church on the corner of Seneca Road and US Hwy 69, south of Woodville in Tyler County. Video surveillance footage shows a dark colored sedan and a single male suspect breaking into the church and taking multiple items including guitars, money, and electronics.
KFDM-TV
Prosperity Bank president credited with helping police catch Chase Bank robbery suspect
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police say a bank president's suspicions about a customer led to the arrest of the suspect not longer afterward on charges of robbing another bank nearby, according to a Probable Cause Affidavit obtained by KFDM/Fox 4 News from Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. According to the PC, the suspect confessed to the crime.
KFDM-TV
Felon pleads guilty to discarding firearm he'd hidden in his pants
BEAUMONT — U.S. Attorney's Office - A Dayton man has pleaded guilty to a federal firearms violation in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Clifford Scott Oclair, 57, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person before U.S. District Judge Marcia...
KFDM-TV
Planned Entergy outage at McLewis substation will impact Mauriceville schools and others
ORANGE COUNTY — Entergy tells KFDM/Fox 4 that crews will be performing emergency repairs to the McLewis substation in Orange County on Tuesday morning, and to perform the work safely, Entergy will need to turn off power in the area from approximately 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday. Entergy...
KFDM-TV
Judge sentences Groves man to 17 1/2 years in federal prison for drug trafficking
BEAUMONT — A judge has sentenced a man from Groves to 17 1/2 years in federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Paul Cole Bartee, 36, pleaded guilty on April 1, 2022, to possession with intent to distribute...
KFDM-TV
On the Run seeks your help in finding a fugitive felon
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Time now to help law enforcement catch a fugitive from justice. This week, Sheriff Zena Stephens says they're looking for a man who was convicted of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and failed to show up for sentencing. Here's Angel San Juan with this week's...
KFDM-TV
TxDOT installs four-way stops on Eastex Freeway intersections
As of Monday, January 9, the intersections of the US 69 frontage roads and Chinn Ln. are now four-way stops. One of the goals of the project is to increase safety, according to the TxDOT webpage. The project, TxDOT says, should "bring a significant reduction in injury crashes, incapacitating injury...
KFDM-TV
Jasper man crashes on highway while swerving to avoid hitting animal in roadway
JASPER COUNTY — A Jasper man underwent hospital treatment following a Friday night rollover crash. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Richard Standifer said emergency crews responded to the accident at about 8:30 on Highway 63 West near County Road 173, approximately five miles west of Jasper. According to...
Comments / 0