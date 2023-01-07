ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Lancaster Farming

2023 PA Farm Show Sale of Champions Rundown and Results

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As auctioneer Harry Bachman started approaching $8,000, then $9,000 and finally yelling "sold" at $10,000, onlookers in the Pennsylvania Farm Show's small arena erupted in cheers. The reserve champion market lamb, shown Jan. 10 by 9-year-old Paisley Mumford of Armstrong County may have broken a record...
HARRISBURG, PA
WITF

Pennsylvania is the mushroom capital of the world

Pennsylvania leads the nation in the production of mushrooms. Mushrooms have an economic impact of $1.3 billion and employs some 9,400 people in the state. During this Pennsylvania Farm Show week, Gale Ferranto, Committee Member of the Mushroom Farmers of Pennsylvania and President of Buona Foods, joined us on The Spark Tuesday to discuss Pennsylvania mushrooms, “Most of our farmers are fourth, fifth generation, some sixth generation family farms in Chester County, Berks County. But I think what made it unique initially and yes, you can grow them in other parts of the country, but you need a certain ag byproduct for the growing material, the growing medium. I mean, growing mushrooms is very scientific at this point. You need horse bedding, you need straw, you need cocoa hulls, so you need certain ag byproducts. We take the recycled materials from other ag byproducts and that’s part of our growing medium in our growing rooms. So not everywhere had horse compost, but straw bedding. But we did here in the Northeast because when things started to really ramp up, there were a lot of racetracks in Pennsylvania. So I think that’s what made it, you didn’t have far to go with transportation. So, I think they were pretty smart back in the early thirties, forties and fifties to say, let’s keep it local because we don’t have to go too far. We didn’t have the transportation. But then as things grew on, refrigeration, we could take the hauling of the fresh mushrooms and we could start to go from Boston down to Florida. So, technology really has helped accelerate our industry.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Farm Show 2023 photos: The business perspective

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 2023 Farm Show is officially underway! With so much to see, pet, and eat, it’s really easy to miss something – here is a look at some of the different businesses and associations that were set up at the Farm Show on Jan. 8, 2023.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Kristen Walters

Popular food chain opening new location in Pennsylvania

A popular food chain with over twelve locations in Pennsylvania is opening another new spot in the Keystone State. Read on to learn more. On January 14, 2023, the popular food chain Duck Donuts will be hosting the grand opening for its newest Pennsylvania location in Moosic, according to local reports.
MOOSIC, PA
YourErie

HGTV star makes appearance at PA Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You might have seen an HGTV celebrity if you visited the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday, Jan. 9. Steve Ford, a Pittsburgh native, is best known for his hit series “Stuffed with Steve Ford.” Season two of “Stuffed with Steve Ford” is coming out on Apple TV. “I am lucky enough […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Lancaster Farming

How Well Do You Know the PA Farm Show?

Whether this year is your first time visiting the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg or you’ve been attending it ever since you were a toddler, there’s always so much to learn and enjoy at the Farm Show. Let’s see what you know — and what you don’t.
HARRISBURG, PA
Outsider.com

More Sunday Hunting Might be Possible for Pennsylvania if New Legislation Goes Through

2023 could be a big year for hunters in the Keystone State. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Pennsylvania is home to almost 1 million hunters. White-tailed Deer, black bear, and wild turkey hunting are deeply woven into the cultural fabric of the state. Even so, hunters in Pennsylvania have historically had fewer opportunities to get afield than hunters in other states. That’s because the state’s horribly outdated policies regarding hunting on Sundays remain largely intact for the time being. That could change for the better though, assuming more legislation gets enacted by the state legislature.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX43.com

Pa. produce featured in unique farm show foods

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Of all the sights, sounds and smells at the farm show in Harrisburg, nothing attracts visitors like the fresh food. The milkshakes, fried cheese and hot dishes are like no other, packing the mouth-watering flavors of Pennsylvania. Many items feature the some of the commonwealth's most...
HARRISBURG, PA
Lancaster Farming

2022 Commercial Grain and Silage Corn Variety Trial Results Are In

Now is the time to study the 2022 commercial grain and silage corn test results. The Penn State Extension Grain and Silage Corn Test results provide independent and unbiased information for the evaluation of commercial corn grain and silage hybrids available in Pennsylvania. The corn hybrid evaluation program provides farmers,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pa. officials fly high in state plane on taxpayers’ dime

Gov. Tom Wolf appeared in Allentown one day last fall to celebrate his success in boosting early education funding. An hour later he was at a news conference 90 miles away in Steelton, touting free breakfasts for students. Despite the distance, no speed limits were broken. Wolf winged it from...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

National Broadband Map Challenge 2023

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — When traveling to rural areas of Pennsylvania, signal loss can be common. For some, this limited service is experienced every day. The state is looking to modify its broadband map and make a change for those rural areas that may not have reliable internet accessibility. Eyewitness News had the chance to […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

PA Farm Show Schedule: January 8, 2023

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) —The PA farm show is in full swing, and events on Sunday, Jan. 8 will have plenty of things to do for visitors at the farm show. Below is a chart of the events planned for the rest of the week. DatesCompetitive EventsCommercial EventsFood Court. Jan....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

