Read full article on original website
Related
Lancaster Farming
2023 PA Farm Show Sale of Champions Rundown and Results
HARRISBURG, Pa. — As auctioneer Harry Bachman started approaching $8,000, then $9,000 and finally yelling "sold" at $10,000, onlookers in the Pennsylvania Farm Show's small arena erupted in cheers. The reserve champion market lamb, shown Jan. 10 by 9-year-old Paisley Mumford of Armstrong County may have broken a record...
New Lego store; political regrets; Farm Show: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
Today, we’ll play with Legos ... er, we’ll tell you where you can ... and then look at prison phone call costs, football games and the Farm Show. A construction worker who wanted a career change figured he couldn’t go wrong with something practically every kid (and many adults) love: Legos.
5 Unusual Facts About Pennsylvania
Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Pennsylvania, here are five unusual facts:
Pennsylvania is the mushroom capital of the world
Pennsylvania leads the nation in the production of mushrooms. Mushrooms have an economic impact of $1.3 billion and employs some 9,400 people in the state. During this Pennsylvania Farm Show week, Gale Ferranto, Committee Member of the Mushroom Farmers of Pennsylvania and President of Buona Foods, joined us on The Spark Tuesday to discuss Pennsylvania mushrooms, “Most of our farmers are fourth, fifth generation, some sixth generation family farms in Chester County, Berks County. But I think what made it unique initially and yes, you can grow them in other parts of the country, but you need a certain ag byproduct for the growing material, the growing medium. I mean, growing mushrooms is very scientific at this point. You need horse bedding, you need straw, you need cocoa hulls, so you need certain ag byproducts. We take the recycled materials from other ag byproducts and that’s part of our growing medium in our growing rooms. So not everywhere had horse compost, but straw bedding. But we did here in the Northeast because when things started to really ramp up, there were a lot of racetracks in Pennsylvania. So I think that’s what made it, you didn’t have far to go with transportation. So, I think they were pretty smart back in the early thirties, forties and fifties to say, let’s keep it local because we don’t have to go too far. We didn’t have the transportation. But then as things grew on, refrigeration, we could take the hauling of the fresh mushrooms and we could start to go from Boston down to Florida. So, technology really has helped accelerate our industry.”
Granddaughter of former Pennsylvania governor to lead family business
The granddaughter of the late former Pennsylvania Gov. George Leader and his wife, Mary Jane Leader, has been named president and CEO of the family business. Meredith Mills will now take over the top spot at Country Meadows Retirement Communities and Ecumenical Retirement Community. Mills takes over for her uncle,...
abc27.com
Farm Show 2023 photos: The business perspective
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 2023 Farm Show is officially underway! With so much to see, pet, and eat, it’s really easy to miss something – here is a look at some of the different businesses and associations that were set up at the Farm Show on Jan. 8, 2023.
Sale of champions, alpacas and more: Scenes from day 4 of the Pa. Farm Show
Pa. Farm Show 2023 Day 4 — The Pennsylvania Farm Show entered the fourth day Jan. 10. The big event today was the Sale of Champions, held in the small arena. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Popular food chain opening new location in Pennsylvania
A popular food chain with over twelve locations in Pennsylvania is opening another new spot in the Keystone State. Read on to learn more. On January 14, 2023, the popular food chain Duck Donuts will be hosting the grand opening for its newest Pennsylvania location in Moosic, according to local reports.
HGTV star makes appearance at PA Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You might have seen an HGTV celebrity if you visited the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday, Jan. 9. Steve Ford, a Pittsburgh native, is best known for his hit series “Stuffed with Steve Ford.” Season two of “Stuffed with Steve Ford” is coming out on Apple TV. “I am lucky enough […]
Lancaster Farming
How Well Do You Know the PA Farm Show?
Whether this year is your first time visiting the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg or you’ve been attending it ever since you were a toddler, there’s always so much to learn and enjoy at the Farm Show. Let’s see what you know — and what you don’t.
More Sunday Hunting Might be Possible for Pennsylvania if New Legislation Goes Through
2023 could be a big year for hunters in the Keystone State. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Pennsylvania is home to almost 1 million hunters. White-tailed Deer, black bear, and wild turkey hunting are deeply woven into the cultural fabric of the state. Even so, hunters in Pennsylvania have historically had fewer opportunities to get afield than hunters in other states. That’s because the state’s horribly outdated policies regarding hunting on Sundays remain largely intact for the time being. That could change for the better though, assuming more legislation gets enacted by the state legislature.
FOX43.com
Pa. produce featured in unique farm show foods
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Of all the sights, sounds and smells at the farm show in Harrisburg, nothing attracts visitors like the fresh food. The milkshakes, fried cheese and hot dishes are like no other, packing the mouth-watering flavors of Pennsylvania. Many items feature the some of the commonwealth's most...
Lancaster Farming
2022 Commercial Grain and Silage Corn Variety Trial Results Are In
Now is the time to study the 2022 commercial grain and silage corn test results. The Penn State Extension Grain and Silage Corn Test results provide independent and unbiased information for the evaluation of commercial corn grain and silage hybrids available in Pennsylvania. The corn hybrid evaluation program provides farmers,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pa. officials fly high in state plane on taxpayers’ dime
Gov. Tom Wolf appeared in Allentown one day last fall to celebrate his success in boosting early education funding. An hour later he was at a news conference 90 miles away in Steelton, touting free breakfasts for students. Despite the distance, no speed limits were broken. Wolf winged it from...
National Broadband Map Challenge 2023
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — When traveling to rural areas of Pennsylvania, signal loss can be common. For some, this limited service is experienced every day. The state is looking to modify its broadband map and make a change for those rural areas that may not have reliable internet accessibility. Eyewitness News had the chance to […]
WFMZ-TV Online
6-year-old Schuylkill Haven girl sings national anthem to open 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG — As people arrived for the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show at 8 a.m. Saturday, they were greeted by a 6-year-old Schuylkill Haven girl singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” to officially open the event. With friends and family gathered around her, Mia Bixler’s voice filled the Giant Exposition...
This Unassuming Bakery Serves Some of the Best Cinnamon Rolls in Pennsylvania
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Pennsylvania carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Lycoming County, keep reading to learn more.
abc27.com
PA Farm Show Schedule: January 8, 2023
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) —The PA farm show is in full swing, and events on Sunday, Jan. 8 will have plenty of things to do for visitors at the farm show. Below is a chart of the events planned for the rest of the week. DatesCompetitive EventsCommercial EventsFood Court. Jan....
echo-pilot.com
PA hunter of 60-plus years surprised by what he found on the buck he shot
After hunting for more than six decades, Vernon "Buddy" Yoder thought he had seen it all in the woods, but he was in for a surprise. Yoder, 78, of Somerset shot a buck on Nov. 28. As he and his son, James, walked toward the deer, his son said, "Oh my lord, he has velvet yet."
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel Website
The keystone state is filled with charming, quaint small towns. That, I think we all can agree on. As one living in Lancaster, PA, I may be somewhat biased when it comes to small towns (the best one is Lititz, in my opinion). However, Touropia, a popular travel website, recently ranked New Hope, Pennsylvania as the best small town in the state.
Comments / 0