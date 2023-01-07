MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Northeast Lauderdale hosted Kosciusko on the court on Thursday. The Lady Trojans would trail the Whippets in the 4th quarter but they would try continue to battle in the 4th quarter. They would force Kosy to turn the ball over in the paint and they would take advantage of that but it would not be enough to comeback. Kosciusko wins 62-50.

KOSCIUSKO, MS ・ 14 HOURS AGO