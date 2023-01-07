Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Trojans top Kosciusko; Dudley Reed scores second career triple double
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Northeast Lauderdale hosted Kosciusko on the court on Thursday. The Lady Trojans would trail the Whippets in the 4th quarter but they would try continue to battle in the 4th quarter. They would force Kosy to turn the ball over in the paint and they would take advantage of that but it would not be enough to comeback. Kosciusko wins 62-50.
WTOK-TV
Former Trojan, Molly Moore, is dominating for the Owls in her first year
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Former Northeast Lauderdale student athlete and East Central alum, Molly Moore, who is currently playing soccer at Mississippi University for Women, is representing her alma mater every step of the way in her collegiate success. The junior midfielder scored four goal and four assists during her...
WTOK-TV
New Meridian High head football coach announced
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Public School District announced Monday that Marcus Boyles has been hired to be the new head football coach at Meridian High School. Coach Boyles brings 31 years of experience to the Wildcats. The district said Coach Boyles’ winning record began as head coach at Taylorsville...
WTOK-TV
Jones College Bobcats an important chapter in Stetson Bennett’s story
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - By now you’ve heard the story of Stetson Bennett. Walk-on quarterback to national champion. Highly-doubted to Heisman Trophy Finalist. “You could honestly write a movie script on his story,” said ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who will be calling Monday night’s National Championship. “Proving everybody, including his own coaches and his own fans wrong to the point of potentially winning back to back national titles.”
WTOK-TV
Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Meridian Lady Cats
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This weeks Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the Meridian Lady Wildcats. They Lady Cats competed against the number on team in the state, Tupelo, and only lost by three points. After losing nine seniors this team is still playing their best ball. They...
WTOK-TV
Meridian chosen to host 2023 Fall Rail Passengers Association Conference
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian has been chosen to host the 2023 Fall Rail Passengers Association Conference. “We found out and we were just as shocked as everybody else was. Like whoah, San Antonio, they chose Meridian so we are just excited to welcome them with open arms,” said the President of the Meridian Rails Historical Society, Lucy Dormont.
WTOK-TV
6th Annual Great Scorpion Trail Run
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 160 participants came out to Bonita Lakes on Saturday to participate in the 6th annual Great Scorpion Trail Run. The Race is divided into a 12.5K, 25K and 50K with proceeds going to the National Alopecia organization. Event organizer, Caroline Irvine said, “Oh my gosh we...
WTOK-TV
Phase two of the East Mississippi Veterans Memorial Park is now under way
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Phase two of the East Mississippi Veteran’s Memorial Park is now underway. With the jet now in place, the East Mississippi Veterans Foundation is looking forward to getting the job done. This next phase is called the Wall of Remembrance, which measures over fifty feet wide...
WTOK-TV
Northeast administrators reach new heights for students
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Lauderdale County school is taking the year 2023 to new heights. Northeast Elementary School sent its administration to work from the roof Monday as part of a deal with the students. Because of higher test scores and good progress reports, the ‘higher’ staff spent...
WLBT
Proposal would allow Mississippi’s retired teachers to return without losing retirement benefits
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nothing’s stopping retired teachers from changing their minds and eventually coming back to a school setting. But they’re limited in how they can return. A new proposal at the State Capitol could bring them back without jeopardizing their retirement benefits. Mississippi’s pipeline of educators...
WTOK-TV
Jeannie Switzer
Graveside services for Jeannie Switzer will be held Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 1:30 PM at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with Dr. Danny Lanier officiating with burial to follow. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements. Mrs. Jeannie Switzer, age 75 of Collinsville passed away...
WTOK-TV
Frontline Responders: Adrian Cross strives to serve hometown
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -“I always try to stand in my purpose, and I’ve thought for a long time that my purpose is to help whoever I can, however I can, while I can. And that is a very vague purpose because I can be in any position and do that,” said Meridian Public School District Parent Engagement Specialist, Adrian Cross.
WTOK-TV
First Alert: Low end severe risk for Thursday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wing Wednesday. Fog did create some visibility issues on the roadways this morning. We will get a cloudy view much throughout the day with a chance of light rain showers through later tonight. Highs are in the mid to lower 70s and overnight lows are in the lower 60s. The atmosphere is prime ahead of tomorrow’s cold front.
WTOK-TV
Historic Wechsler School building renovations underway
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The old Wechsler School building in Meridian is now being renovated after years of fundraising and planning. The building is historically important to the City of Meridian. It was the first brick school for African-American children built with public funds in 1894. Renovating Wechsler School is...
WTOK-TV
Representative Charles Young, Jr. shines light on Meridian at State Capitol
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Mississippi Business Development Corporation held the first Council of Governments meeting of 2023 Monday. The monthly meeting features many of the top leaders from Meridian and Lauderdale County, as well as law enforcement and elected officials. State Representative Charles Young, Jr. said now that...
WTOK-TV
Marion’s mayor eyes town improvements
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - The Town of Marion considers itself a small community with big intentions. And with that, Mayor Larry Gill has announced some improvements on the way. Gill said projects and infrastructure upgrades, as well as dressing up the four-way stop, are on the horizon.
Jackson Free Press
Kemper County Knew It: Plant Won't be Ready On Time
Residents of Kemper County suspected, and now Mississippi Power is confirming, that the utility's 582-megawatt power plant will not be complete by May 2014. As a result, the unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. will have to repay $133 million in federal tax credits it received with the condition of meeting the May deadline.
WDAM-TV
High-speed chase ends with crash in Moselle; teen driver injured
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teenage driver suffered apparent serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Moselle Monday afternoon. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, an unmarked JCSD Tahoe assigned to an investigator was traveling south on Interstate 59 nearing Moselle when a black Mustang passed him at an extremely high rate of speed. The speed was estimated to have been between 100 and 120 mph.
WTOK-TV
Dry to start the week, but rain chances increase by Thursday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - High pressure takes over our area for Monday. So, rain isn’t expected, but there could be some high thin clouds moving by to make the sky look milky by the afternoon. Highs will be seasonable...near 60 degrees, but the morning will start with cold upper 30s. Tuesday morning starts with 30s also, but highs will climb above the average into the upper 60s by the afternoon.
WTOK-TV
State Auditor Shad White to run for re-election
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White has filed qualifying papers to run for re-election. White, a native of Jones County, made the announcement Monday morning, stating that he is ready for the re-election campaign. “I’m prepared to run a strong re-election campaign,” said White. “My campaign account...
