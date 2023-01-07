6 men arrested after police spot gun, begin pursuit at St. Paul funeral of Mall of America homicide victim

Read full article on original website
Fight involving "sharp weapon" injures two workers at Bloomington business
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Police in Bloomington are investigating a fight at a business that sent two workers to the hospital.It happened just before 1 p.m. Tuesday on the 8700 block of Harriet Avenue.The fight involved a "sharp weapon," and the employees suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police are still investigating.
fox9.com
Minneapolis police say injured man found in city unable to tell officers his name
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for help identifying a man found injured in the city who is unable to tell police his name. According to the department, the man was found with head injuries on 4th Street North near Lowry Avenue North on January 6. Officers say that since that time the man has been unable to "provide his name or life circumstances."
KNOX News Radio
At least 1 wounded in shooting at MN mall
At least one person has been wounded in another shooting at a Minnesota mall. The shooting inside Southdale Center in Edina occurred just after noon today (Mon) A city spokesperson said officers located blood inside the mall but haven’t found whoever was hit. She said the discharge appears to have been accidental.
WDIO-TV
At least 1 person wounded in shooting at Southdale Center mall
EDINA, Minn. – At least one person has been wounded in another shooting at a Minnesota mall. According to KSTP, authorities say the shooting inside Southdale Center in Edina occurred just after noon Monday is believed to be an accidental discharge of a firearm. According to officials with the...
willmarradio.com
Minneapolis Public Schools agrees to pay family of student shot and killed $500,000
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minneapolis Public Schools will pay a 500-thousand dollar settlement to the family of a student who was fatally shot last year. Former North High quarterback Deshaun Hill was killed while walking home from school after Principal Mauri Friestleben dismissed students to join a protest. The man charged with shooting Hill goes to trial later this month.
redlakenationnews.com
Charges: Man on 9th-floor balcony pitched dumbbells, other items at vehicles in downtown Minneapolis
A Minneapolis man has been charged with dropping dumbbells, furniture and other items from his ninth-floor balcony onto vehicles passing by his downtown apartment building, causing thousands of dollars in damage. Michael B. Judy, 29, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with two felony counts of first-degree property damage...
Man accused of fatally shooting pregnant fiancée hours after breakup
LAKEVILLE, Minn. (TCD) -- A 32-year-old man was arrested after a pregnant woman was shot and killed as she sat in her car. On Sunday, Jan. 8, at approximately 6:51 p.m., Lakeville Police Department officers and paramedics responded to a shooting call at the Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse parking lot and found the victim inside a vehicle. Paramedics provided lifesaving measures and transported her to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where she later died.
Gunshot at Edina's Southdale mall prompts 45-minute lockdown
Southdale Center in Edina went into lockdown for 45 minutes Monday afternoon after a gun was fired. Edina Police Department says the "firearm discharge" happened near an eyelash studio and the Hennepin County Service Center. A police officer who was in the mall went to the scene quickly, but could...
Family of Deshaun Hill, Minneapolis Public Schools reach $500K settlement 1 year after his fatal shooting
MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis Public Schools agreed Tuesday night to a $500,000 settlement with the family of the 15-year-old North High School star quarterback who was killed following an unplanned early release from school.The Minneapolis Public Schools Board of Education agreed to a settlement with the family of Deshaun Hill Jr. nearly a year after his death. The Hill family's attorney says the payment is the highest amount allowed through the district.RELATED: 'He Was A Real-Life Star' - Hundreds Celebrate Deshaun Hill's Life At Memorial ServiceThe teen was shot and killed a few blocks from the high school on Feb. 9,...
fox9.com
Brooklyn Center carjacking: 3 armed, masked suspects stole woman's vehicle
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three masked, armed suspects carjacked a woman in Brooklyn Center on early Tuesday, according to police. The Brooklyn Center Police Department said officers responded to a carjacking on the 5500 block of Logan Avenue North at 3:30 a.m. Monday. The victim said she was in her vehicle when three men in masks approached her — two of the suspects opened the doors of her vehicle, pointed guns at her and demanded she get out of the car or she'd be shot.
Police: 4 wounded in shooting near Minneapolis light rail station
Four people were wounded in a shooting near a south Minneapolis Metro Transit light rail station Monday night. The victims — two men, a woman and a girl believed to be 17 years old — were shot near the Lake Street–Midtown station at about 8:20 p.m., which Minneapolis police say followed an "altercation ... between two groups of people."
krrw.com
6 Men Arrested Following Funeral Of Mall Of America Shooting Victim
(St. Paul, MN) — Five men are in custody connected to the fatal Mall of America shooting. St. Paul police say the man they believe killed 19-year-old Johntae Hudson, as well as a man carrying a handgun, were at his funeral over the weekend. Police say the two men left and got into an SUV with five other men. One was cited and released after fleeing during an attempted stop. Five men-not including the suspected shooter-were arrested later in Minneapolis.
Police: Elderly man assaulted, carjacked at gunpoint at Brooklyn Center gas station
Police in Brooklyn Center are investigating after a group of suspects reportedly committed an assault and armed carjacking at a local gas station Tuesday. Police say an elderly man was pumping gas in the 6900 block of Brooklyn Blvd. when two young men approached the pump and asked to use his cellphone.
Police: 4 shot near Minneapolis LRT station
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating after four people were shot near a Minneapolis light rail station Monday evening.The shooting occurred on Lake Street East and Hiawatha Avenue around 8:20 p.m. Police believe that two groups of people got into an argument. One of the groups walked away towards a bus stop, but the second group fired shots, got into a car, and left the scene. A man, woman, and 17-year-old girl all had non-life threatening injuries, while a second man had a potentially life-threatening injury. They were all taken to a nearby hospital.No one has been arrested.
fox9.com
Minneapolis shootings: 5 people hurt in 2 separate incidents
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Five people were injured in two separate incidents in the Uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis Monday evening, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. The first incident happened around 5:20 p.m. Monday. Minneapolis Police say officers responded to a report of a shooting and found a man with...
fox9.com
Former Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson reinstated at Metro Transit PD
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a controversial final year in office sparked by a drunk driving arrest that uncovered other alleged misconduct, former Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson is already back at his old job with Metro Transit. FOX 9 is told Hutchinson has returned to his old job at...
Brooklyn Center PD investigating 2 carjackings Tuesday
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Police are investigating two separate carjacking incidents Tuesday morning.According to police, one carjacking occurred at around 3:30 a.m. on the 5500 block of Logan Avenue North. In this incident, three masked men approached a woman seated in her vehicle. Two of the men pointed guns at her and demanded she exit the vehicle or be shot, police said. She complied and the three men took off in her vehicle. The stolen vehicle was later tracked down using GPS. It was found unoccupied in Minneapolis, police said. Earlier in the morning, a carjacking occurred at a gas station on the 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard. In this incident, police say an elderly man who was pumping gas was "assaulted repeatedly" by two young men, police said. The suspects then grabbed his keys and fled the scene in the victim's vehicle. "During the assault, the other suspect pulled out a handgun from his waistband," police said. Police say it's not known if the carjackings are related. The investigation is ongoing.
Charges: Man accused of murdering pregnant woman outside Amazon warehouse was the child's father
LAKEVILLE, Minn. — A St. Louis Park man is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a pregnant woman outside the Lakeville Amazon warehouse Sunday night. According to a criminal complaint, 32-year-old Donte McCray was the father of the child, who was delivered at Hennepin County Medical Center via cesarean section. According to Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena, the child is currently in critical condition.
knsiradio.com
At least 1 person wounded in shooting at Minnesota mall
EDINA, Minn. (AP) — At least one person has been wounded in another shooting at a Minnesota mall. The shooting inside Southdale Center in Edina occurred just after noon Monday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. Edina city spokesperson Lauren Siebenaler said officers located blood inside the mall but haven’t...
Report: Southdale Mall to remain closed the rest of Monday after "accidental" shot fired
There’s been an unsettling situation at Southdale Mall in Edina Monday. Half of Southdale Mall is in lockdown following what police are calling an accidental discharge of a firearm shortly after noon.
