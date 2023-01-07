ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

UPDATE: Panama City shooting suspect arrested

By WMBB-TV Staff
 4 days ago

UPDATE: The suspect involved in a fatal shooting Friday evening off Mulberry Avenue has been apprehended, per the Panama City Police Department .

Original Story

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is actively looking for a suspect in a fatal shooting Friday evening off Mulberry Avenue.

The suspect, Charles Edd Caulk, was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt, dark jeans and a baseball cap.

He is considered armed and dangerous. If you come in contact, please notify law enforcement immediately.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

