Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her PainGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MilwaukeeTed RiversMilwaukee, WI
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
John Calipari calls out haters after devastating loss at Rupp Arena vs South Carolina
The Kentucky Wildcats absorbed yet another painful blow to their season, as they suffered a 71-68 loss at Rupp Arena at the hands of the South Carolina Gamecocks Tuesday night. It was the second loss in a row for Kentucky basketball, which lost to the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, 78-52, last Saturday.
Shaquille O’Neal’s hilarious reaction after losing Horned Frogs bet with Georgia football win
Days before Georgia football took on TCU football in the national title game, Shaquille O’Neal made a bet with co-host Ernie Johnson that he would eat a frog if the Bulldogs beat the Horned Frogs. Johnson, who is a University of Georgia graduate, agreed to the deal and the...
RUMOR: Bucks star Giannis won’t like Khris Middleton’s supposed offseason plan amid looming free agency
Khris Middleton has played in only seven games this season for the Milwaukee Bucks. It wasn’t until December that he was able to make his season debut after undergoing surgery on his wrist during the summer. It wasn’t long until he was out again, this time dealing with a lingering knee problem. Middleton currently has […] The post RUMOR: Bucks star Giannis won’t like Khris Middleton’s supposed offseason plan amid looming free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers’ girlfriend Mallory Edens
Aaron Rodgers is the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. The NFL legend has spent his entire career in Wisconsin, playing since he was selected with the 24th pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. His accolades include a Super Bowl ring and a Super Bowl MVP to cap off the 2010 season, four regular-season MVPs, […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ girlfriend Mallory Edens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Jim Harbaugh’s true feelings on Broncos head coaching job
Jim Harbaugh‘s name has been swirling around NFL head coaching rumors with the Denver Broncos as a potential suitor. As teams begin their head coaching interviews, Harbaugh’s true feelings towards becoming the Broncos’ head coach have been revealed. Harbaugh has been the head coach of Michigan since...
Bulls star DeMar DeRozan gets injury update amid Javonte Green surgery revelation
DeMar DeRozan played just 23 minutes in Tuesday’s 107-99 loss to the league-best Boston Celtics. DeRozan was forced to make an early exit from the marquee matchup due to a quad injury. The good news for the Bulls is that the quad strain does not appear to be serious, and he should be back in the lineup sooner rather than later.
Tyler Hansbrough drops truth bomb on Armando Bacot, Tar Heels after loss to Virginia
The North Carolina Tar Heels took another punch in the stomach Tuesday night, as they lost to the Virginia Cavaliers in Charlottesville to the tune of a 65-58 score. The Hoos stopped the momentum of North Carolina basketball, which was coming off two wins in a row — both at Chapel Hill. North Carolina basketball […] The post Tyler Hansbrough drops truth bomb on Armando Bacot, Tar Heels after loss to Virginia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr jumps on grenade after Steph Curry, Warriors get blown out by Suns
The Golden State Warriors’ 125-113 loss to the Phoenix Suns, it bears stressing, wasn’t even as close as that double-digit deficit suggests. The defending champions trailed by 17 in the first half and were down 92-65 with 2:25 left in the third quarter, thoroughly out-classed by the Suns despite finally getting Steph Curry back and […] The post Steve Kerr jumps on grenade after Steph Curry, Warriors get blown out by Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 reactions from Warriors’ loss to depleted Suns in Steph Curry’s return
The Golden State Warriors spoiled Steph’s Curry’s return on Tuesday night, falling to the woefully short-handed Phoenix Suns 125-113. Here are three reactions from the defending champions’ third consecutive loss. Steph Curry, rusty in return. The reigning Finals MVP last took the floor almost a month ago,...
Steph Curry finds ‘positive’ in Warriors return from shoulder injury despite ugly loss to Suns
Steph Curry made his Golden State Warriors return on Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns. Although the Warriors lost, Curry focused on the “positive” after the game, per Anthony Slater. “Anytime you have an injury, whether I feel it or not is more so I’m not thinking about it...
Boston
What Malcolm Brogdon said about the Celtics’ double-big lineup
Brogdon explained what it's like for opponents to deal with Robert Williams III and Al Horford at the same time. Robert Williams III made his first start of the season during Tuesday night’s win against the Chicago Bulls. He started alongside fellow big man Al Horford and played 23...
NBA Odds: Bucks vs. Hawks prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/11/2023
The Milwaukee Bucks will travel to take on the Atlanta Hawks in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Bucks-Hawks prediction and pick, laid out below. Milwaukee...
Steve Kerr sounds off on exciting development of young rookie amid Warriors’ injury crisis
The Golden State Warriors are dealing with a myriad of injuries at the moment. Stephen Curry has been out of action for nearly a month due to a shoulder injury. Andrew Wiggins has also missed time, while Klay Thompson sat out the Dubs’ last game due to a knee problem. The silver lining to this […] The post Steve Kerr sounds off on exciting development of young rookie amid Warriors’ injury crisis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luka Doncic responds to Tyronn Lue’s comments on him
LOS ANGELES — Tuesday night featured Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers taking on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. When it comes to Doncic facing the Clippers, it’s safe to assume the young Mavs star is dropping 40 points or a triple double. Luka Doncic poured in 43 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists […] The post Luka Doncic responds to Tyronn Lue’s comments on him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is DeMar DeRozan playing vs. Wizards?
Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan left the third quarter of Monday’s game against the Celtics with a quad strain and did not return. Without arguably their best offensive talent for much of the night, the Bulls lost by a final score of 107-99 in what was a game that wasn’t as close as the final […] The post Is DeMar DeRozan playing vs. Wizards? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Twitter goes nuts as Jordan Clarkson, Jazz outduel Donovan Mitchell, Cavs in homecoming
The Utah Jazz pulled off the biggest trade of the offseason when they sent Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for a package headlined by Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton. Many expected the Jazz to plummet down the standings as a result. However, on Tuesday night, the Jazz showed that they’re here to stay as plucky contenders for a playoff spot after they weathered a barrage from their old superstar, thanks to Jordan Clarkson’s fourth-quarter heroics.
Pascal Siakam buries Kyle Lowry’s franchise record in demolition of the Hornets
Pascal Siakam is always a threat to come up with a big performance for the Toronto Raptors, and he had one Tuesday night when he led his team to a 132-120 home win over the visiting Charlotte Hornets. In fact, Siakam played so well that he finally surpassed Kyle Lowry for the most number of games in Raptors uniform with at least 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists, according to StatMuse.
Is Anthony Edwards playing vs. Pistons?
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards exited the third quarter of Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers with a hip injury and did not return. Even without arguably their best player for a quarter-plus of action, the Timberwolves managed to handily beat the Clippers by a final score of 128-115. Still, when the Wolves travel […] The post Is Anthony Edwards playing vs. Pistons? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic bolsters MVP case with never-before-done triple-double feat vs. Lakers
The Denver Nuggets appear to have all the makings of a championship contender, and it’s thanks in large part to Nikola Jokic’s dominance that stretches well beyond his ability to put the ball into the hoop. Jokic may not be the most athletically-gifted player, but he still impacts the game at such an MVP-level by […] The post Nuggets star Nikola Jokic bolsters MVP case with never-before-done triple-double feat vs. Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
215K+
Followers
130K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0