Milwaukee, WI

RUMOR: Bucks star Giannis won’t like Khris Middleton’s supposed offseason plan amid looming free agency

Khris Middleton has played in only seven games this season for the Milwaukee Bucks. It wasn’t until December that he was able to make his season debut after undergoing surgery on his wrist during the summer. It wasn’t long until he was out again, this time dealing with a lingering knee problem. Middleton currently has […] The post RUMOR: Bucks star Giannis won’t like Khris Middleton’s supposed offseason plan amid looming free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Aaron Rodgers’ girlfriend Mallory Edens

Aaron Rodgers is the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. The NFL legend has spent his entire career in Wisconsin, playing since he was selected with the 24th pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. His accolades include a Super Bowl ring and a Super Bowl MVP to cap off the 2010 season, four regular-season MVPs, […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ girlfriend Mallory Edens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
Tyler Hansbrough drops truth bomb on Armando Bacot, Tar Heels after loss to Virginia

The North Carolina Tar Heels took another punch in the stomach Tuesday night, as they lost to the Virginia Cavaliers in Charlottesville to the tune of a 65-58 score. The Hoos stopped the momentum of North Carolina basketball, which was coming off two wins in a row — both at Chapel Hill. North Carolina basketball […] The post Tyler Hansbrough drops truth bomb on Armando Bacot, Tar Heels after loss to Virginia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Steve Kerr jumps on grenade after Steph Curry, Warriors get blown out by Suns

The Golden State Warriors’ 125-113 loss to the Phoenix Suns, it bears stressing, wasn’t even as close as that double-digit deficit suggests. The defending champions trailed by 17 in the first half and were down 92-65 with 2:25 left in the third quarter, thoroughly out-classed by the Suns despite finally getting Steph Curry back and […] The post Steve Kerr jumps on grenade after Steph Curry, Warriors get blown out by Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
Boston

What Malcolm Brogdon said about the Celtics’ double-big lineup

Brogdon explained what it's like for opponents to deal with Robert Williams III and Al Horford at the same time. Robert Williams III made his first start of the season during Tuesday night’s win against the Chicago Bulls. He started alongside fellow big man Al Horford and played 23...
BOSTON, MA
Steve Kerr sounds off on exciting development of young rookie amid Warriors’ injury crisis

The Golden State Warriors are dealing with a myriad of injuries at the moment. Stephen Curry has been out of action for nearly a month due to a shoulder injury. Andrew Wiggins has also missed time, while Klay Thompson sat out the Dubs’ last game due to a knee problem. The silver lining to this […] The post Steve Kerr sounds off on exciting development of young rookie amid Warriors’ injury crisis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Luka Doncic responds to Tyronn Lue’s comments on him

LOS ANGELES — Tuesday night featured Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers taking on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. When it comes to Doncic facing the Clippers, it’s safe to assume the young Mavs star is dropping 40 points or a triple double. Luka Doncic poured in 43 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists […] The post Luka Doncic responds to Tyronn Lue’s comments on him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Is DeMar DeRozan playing vs. Wizards?

Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan left the third quarter of Monday’s game against the Celtics with a quad strain and did not return. Without arguably their best offensive talent for much of the night, the Bulls lost by a final score of 107-99 in what was a game that wasn’t as close as the final […] The post Is DeMar DeRozan playing vs. Wizards? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA Twitter goes nuts as Jordan Clarkson, Jazz outduel Donovan Mitchell, Cavs in homecoming

The Utah Jazz pulled off the biggest trade of the offseason when they sent Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for a package headlined by Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton. Many expected the Jazz to plummet down the standings as a result. However, on Tuesday night, the Jazz showed that they’re here to stay as plucky contenders for a playoff spot after they weathered a barrage from their old superstar, thanks to Jordan Clarkson’s fourth-quarter heroics.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Pascal Siakam buries Kyle Lowry’s franchise record in demolition of the Hornets

Pascal Siakam is always a threat to come up with a big performance for the Toronto Raptors, and he had one Tuesday night when he led his team to a 132-120 home win over the visiting Charlotte Hornets. In fact, Siakam played so well that he finally surpassed Kyle Lowry for the most number of games in Raptors uniform with at least 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists, according to StatMuse.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Is Anthony Edwards playing vs. Pistons?

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards exited the third quarter of Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers with a hip injury and did not return. Even without arguably their best player for a quarter-plus of action, the Timberwolves managed to handily beat the Clippers by a final score of 128-115. Still, when the Wolves travel […] The post Is Anthony Edwards playing vs. Pistons? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic bolsters MVP case with never-before-done triple-double feat vs. Lakers

The Denver Nuggets appear to have all the makings of a championship contender, and it’s thanks in large part to Nikola Jokic’s dominance that stretches well beyond his ability to put the ball into the hoop. Jokic may not be the most athletically-gifted player, but he still impacts the game at such an MVP-level by […] The post Nuggets star Nikola Jokic bolsters MVP case with never-before-done triple-double feat vs. Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
