Read full article on original website
Related
New Madalina Cojocari timeline reveals eerie details about last hours before 11-year-old girl’s mystery disappearance
A NEW timeline has emerged in the mysterious disappearance of Madalina Cojocari, an 11-year-old girl who vanished last month. Cojocari's stepfather Christopher Palmiter, 60, drove to Michigan from their home in North Carolina the day after the girl disappeared on November 23, according to an arrest sheet from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service
The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
Authorities Identify N.C. Family of 5 Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide
Athalia A. Crayton, 46, along with her three children, were shot and killed by her husband, Robert Jeffrey Crayton Jr., 45, before he turned the gun on himself The family of five, believed to have been killed in a murder-suicide in High Point, N.C., have been identified by authorities. Robert J. Crayton, Jr., 45, took his own life after fatally shooting his wife, 46-year-old Athalia A. Crayton, and the couple's three children, 18-year-old Kasin Crayton, and two unidentified kids, ages 16 and 10, according to a news release from the High Point...
North Carolina woman shot to death at Apartment complex
A North Carolina woman is dead after yet another shooting at an Upstate apartment complex. The fatal incident happened Tuesday at the University Commons Apartments in Greenwood.
Another Upstate woman dead in 2nd weekend shooting
Another Upstate woman is dead in a seemingly un-related shooting over the weekend. Pickens County Deputies responded to a disturbance call at a home on Crest Way in Easley, Saturday.
Comments / 0