Beeville girls and boys complete Tuesday sweep of West Oso
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Beeville Trojans are currently in control of both the girls' and boys' districts with road wins over West Oso Tuesday.
Four to be inducted into CBCA Hall of Honor this weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Coaches Association is holding both its coaching clinic starting this week and its Hall of Honor induction ceremony on Sunday. The 2023 class will feature four local coaches who made big impacts in baseball and football among other sports. Hector Salinas headlines the class as the "Godfather of Coastal Bend baseball," having coached on both the high school level at Moody and Miller and the college level at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Texas A&M-Kingsville.
Astros World Series trophy tour coming to Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Astros on Monday began their World Series trophy tour and there will be a stop here in Corpus Christi in April. The trophy is on display in The Woodlands Monday to kick-off the tour and will travel around southeast Texas before heading to Corpus Christi's Whataburger Field on April 21 and 22. The time for the event is still to be determined.
Flour Bluff ISD introduces Tango Flight Program
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff Indepdnet School District hosted their hornet highlight event for future high school students, where they unveiled their new Tango Flight Program. Flour Bluff High School is offering new courses next year to give hornets hands-on experience building and flying two-seater airplanes. Flour Bluff...
Coming Soon! This Is What Is Going Up In Front Of Sam’s Club In Midland!
Ever since construction began on taking down the old BANK building in front of Sam's Club in Midland, there has been a lot of speculation on what was going up there. Well, now we know!. • RODEO DENTAL TO OPEN IN FRONT OF SAMS IN MIDLAND!. Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics...
Teen battling bone cancer returns to Nueces County Livestock Show
A 17-year old, diagnosed with bone cancer after experiencing knee pain during his time at the Nueces County Livestock show in 2022, is returning to the show just months after having his leg amputated.
New Corpus Christi tourism campaign highlights diversity with a spotlight on black owned businesses
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Visit Corpus Christi is partnering with the Black Chamber of Commerce to launch a campaign that focuses on the diversity our city has to offer. Joseph and Katina Stith are the owners of PKK Restaurant. The duo have been serving up comfort food for almost a year in the basement of the old Wells Fargo building on North Upper Broadway.
Padre Balli Park sees low reservations due to ongoing dispute
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new $7.5 million state grant will be partially used to build new campsites at Padre Balli Park. There are a total of 74 RV and tent camping areas in the park, and the plan is to double that number. "I'm pretty stoked because this...
Construction Areas To Avoid In Midland and Odessa
No matter where we go in Midland or Odessa we run into some kind of construction. For those of us who travel 191 every day, we have gotten used to the ever-changing lanes and new on and off ramps or the ramps you can't use from day to day. One...
Tesla posts three job listings in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three job positions have been posted for the proposed Tesla lithium battery factory that could be in the works for Nueces County. According to the Tesla website, the company is looking to fill three full-time construction and facilities positions in Corpus Christi. The jobs are...
Dr. Hector P. Garcia Legacy Luncheon to honor leaders in education
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When you blaze a trail in history, you leave behind a path for others to make their own way forward. If there was ever a South Texas native to do so, it was Dr. Hector P. Garcia, whose legacy as a civil rights activist is set to be honored on Jan. 20 at his foundation's Legacy Luncheon.
cw39.com
Texas girl fatally shot on New Year’s Day
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested after a Corpus Christi girl was fatally shot on New Year’s Day. Deonis Poindexter, 29, and Jacob Leal, 43, were arrested Jan. 2 on charges of deadly conduct, discharging a firearm, according to a social media post by the Corpus Christi Police Department.
One man dead after late night fire at Greyhound RV Park off Leopard Street
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to an RV fire at the Greyhound RV park at Leopard Street and found one man dead. CCFD arrived to the RV park shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday where they discovered the man's body inside the mobile home, according to Corpus Christi Fire Department Battalion Chief J.D. Johnson.
New changes to the Corpus Christi City Council
Corpus Christi leaders said goodbye to some outgoing members and welcomed some new faced on Tuesday.
KHOU
More than 300 pounds of illegally caught red snapper seized off Texas coast
TEXAS, USA — More than 300 pounds of illegally caught fish were seized on Saturday off the coast of Texas, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Crews said they were alerted to three fishermen illegally fishing near Corpus Christi. They were caught 15 miles off the coast, which is when crews seized 350 pounds of red snapper and fishing gear.
Community shows support during benefit for 11-year-old Amethyst Silva
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A benefit was held today for an 11-year-old girl that was shot in the early morning on New Year's Day. The benefit was hosted outside Taqueria Mi Ranchito and organizers said it will help the family pay for funeral costs. Less than a week after...
'J6 prayer rally' held for those in prison after Jan. 6 attacks
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A prayer rally was held in honor of those who remain behind bars after the Jan. 6 attacks two years ago. The Coastal Bend Republican's Coalition called Sunday the 'J6 prayer rally'. "We feel something needs to be done," the Coastal Bend Republican's Coalition Chairman...
City of Corpus Christi announces closures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
See what places will be open and which will be closed during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Jan. 16.
US Coast Guard detains Mexican lancha crew
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Coast Guard detained a Mexican lancha crew Monday and seized 200 pounds of illegally caught fish. According to the Coast Guard’s news release the incident occurred in federal waters off South Padre Island. The Corpus Christi command center received notification from a Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi aircrew […]
Two people safely escape house fire on Stonegate Way early Wednesday morning
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews responded to the 4600 block on Stonegate Way early Wednesday for calls of a house fire. Emergency vehicles could be seen surrounding the neighborhood just after 6:30 a.m. Officials on scene said they arrived to find flames coming from the home and said two people were able to safely escape.
