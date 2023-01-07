ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

Four to be inducted into CBCA Hall of Honor this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Coaches Association is holding both its coaching clinic starting this week and its Hall of Honor induction ceremony on Sunday. The 2023 class will feature four local coaches who made big impacts in baseball and football among other sports. Hector Salinas headlines the class as the "Godfather of Coastal Bend baseball," having coached on both the high school level at Moody and Miller and the college level at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Texas A&M-Kingsville.
KIII 3News

Astros World Series trophy tour coming to Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Astros on Monday began their World Series trophy tour and there will be a stop here in Corpus Christi in April. The trophy is on display in The Woodlands Monday to kick-off the tour and will travel around southeast Texas before heading to Corpus Christi's Whataburger Field on April 21 and 22. The time for the event is still to be determined.
KIII 3News

Flour Bluff ISD introduces Tango Flight Program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff Indepdnet School District hosted their hornet highlight event for future high school students, where they unveiled their new Tango Flight Program. Flour Bluff High School is offering new courses next year to give hornets hands-on experience building and flying two-seater airplanes. Flour Bluff...
KIII 3News

New Corpus Christi tourism campaign highlights diversity with a spotlight on black owned businesses

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Visit Corpus Christi is partnering with the Black Chamber of Commerce to launch a campaign that focuses on the diversity our city has to offer. Joseph and Katina Stith are the owners of PKK Restaurant. The duo have been serving up comfort food for almost a year in the basement of the old Wells Fargo building on North Upper Broadway.
B93

Construction Areas To Avoid In Midland and Odessa

No matter where we go in Midland or Odessa we run into some kind of construction. For those of us who travel 191 every day, we have gotten used to the ever-changing lanes and new on and off ramps or the ramps you can't use from day to day. One...
KIII 3News

Tesla posts three job listings in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three job positions have been posted for the proposed Tesla lithium battery factory that could be in the works for Nueces County. According to the Tesla website, the company is looking to fill three full-time construction and facilities positions in Corpus Christi. The jobs are...
cw39.com

Texas girl fatally shot on New Year’s Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested after a Corpus Christi girl was fatally shot on New Year’s Day. Deonis Poindexter, 29, and Jacob Leal, 43, were arrested Jan. 2 on charges of deadly conduct, discharging a firearm, according to a social media post by the Corpus Christi Police Department.
ValleyCentral

US Coast Guard detains Mexican lancha crew

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Coast Guard detained a Mexican lancha crew Monday and seized 200 pounds of illegally caught fish. According to the Coast Guard’s news release the incident occurred in federal waters off South Padre Island. The Corpus Christi command center received notification from a Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi aircrew […]
