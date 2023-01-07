Read full article on original website
‘Brokeback Mountain’ Director Claims Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal Had ‘Friction’ on Set: There Was a ‘Clash of Styles’
Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee claimed that Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger would have "friction" while working on the 2005 movie. During an interview with Empire magazine, which was published on Tuesday, December 20, Lee, 68, praised getting to "witness Heath and Jake develop that relationship" between their characters. "I saw it unfold right in […]
Miley Cyrus’ Recent Appearance on ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’ Has Fans Saying She Looks ‘So Much’ Like Her Mom
Fans are saying Miley Cyrus looks exactly her mom after her recent appearance on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.”
'Black Panther' Star Winston Duke Says He Was Surprised to Learn He's 'Plus-Sized' After Modeling Debut
“I’ve now been crowned the face of the plus-sized modeling movement,” the actor joked on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday Winston Duke is making quite an impression on the fashion world. In fact, the Black Panther actor just recently discovered that he's the "new face" of plus-size modeling. While visiting the Live with Kelly and Ryan talk show on Wednesday, Duke talked about modeling in Rihanna's notorious Savage X Fenty runway show — and how that led to this new revelation. When host Kelly Ripa asked the actor...
Kate Hudson compares kissing Matthew McConaughey to ‘gentler’ Billy Crudup
Kate Hudson has once again addressed kissing her former co-stars, Matthew McConaughey and Billy Crudup.The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star has appeared in a handful of romcoms throughout her career, most notably How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days (2003) and Fool’s Gold (2008) opposite McConaughey and Almost Famous (2000) opposite Crudup. Hudson has famously spoken numerous times about her on-screen kisses. Just last month, she explained why kissing McConaughey was “not that fun to shoot”. And even earlier, in 2020, she admitted that Crudup was a “good” kisser on Gwyneth Paltrow’s The goop Podcast in...
NBC Execs Regret Paying Jimmy Fallon $80 Million Contract Extension As Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld Beats 'Tonight Show' In Ratings: Sources
Hapless host Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show is losing the ratings war to FOX News rival Greg Gutfeld — and the TV flop’s sinking number has left NBC brass with buyer’s remorse, RadarOnline.com has learned. Nearly 19 months after the Peacock Network handed Fallon a whopping $80 million five-year contract extension, The Tonight Show is drawing under 1.3 million eyeballs — less than half the audience of upstart Gutfeld! But that number is even more shocking when compared to Fallon’s celebrated debut! The Saturday Night Live alum, 48, chalked up an impressive 11 million viewers when he first took over for...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
RIP: Black celebrities who passed away in 2022
We lost many high-profile Black figures this year, from esteemed elders who blazed paths to young stars who met tragic ends at the hands of others or by suicide. Here we’ve highlighted just a few of the celebrities who died this year but left legacies that will be felt well beyond 2022.
Cameron Diaz Seen In 1st Photos On Set With Jamie Foxx As She Returns To Acting After ‘Retirement’
Cameron Diaz is back on set after saying she was retired from making movies! The actress, 50, was spotted filming Netflix’s Back In Action with co-star Jamie Foxx in London on Dec. 22. The photos, published by the Daily Mail, mark the first time the rom-com queen has been seen on a film set in eight years. Cameron stayed cozy in a red blanket, as did Jamie, 55, as they filmed in the cool fifty degree weather. Details on the film have remained mum, however, Glenn Close, 75, was also seen filming.
Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies
Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity
Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.
John Lennon’s Ex-Wife Said Paul McCartney Was the Only Beatle Who ‘Had the Courage’ to Defy Lennon
John Lennon and Paul McCartney butted heads over the years. Lennon's ex-wife said that McCartney was the only Beatle who would stand up to Lennon.
Legendary Musician and Singer Dies
Legendary musician and singer Don Williams, one of the singing foursome, The Williams Brothers Quartet, has died, his family announced. Williams reportedly died of natural causes at his home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
housebeautiful.com
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News
Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
Alicia Witt Explains Why She Hasn’t Been in Any Hallmark Movies This Year
Will Alicia Witt ever appear in another Hallmark movie? The actor weighed in on her future with the network in a recent tweet.
Popculture
Pop Singer Divorces Husband of 25 Years
Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler have called it quits. After 25 years of marriage, the '80s pop star and her actor husband announced in a shocking statement on Wednesday, Dec. 21 that they quietly separated and divorced last year. The couple called their divorce amicable and said they "remain on good terms."
Why Shania Twain Feels She and Husband Frédéric Thiébaud Are Experiencing a ‘Second Honeymoon Phase’
Singer-songwriter Shania Twain thinks she and her husband Frédéric Thiébaud are in a 'second honeymoon phase' in their marriage.
Why Rosie O’Donnell Wasn’t Part of The View’s Barbara Walters Tribute
Rosie O'Donnell did not take part in The View's tribute to the late Barbara Walters on Tuesday, January 3, but she was invited to appear. An ABC rep and a spokesperson for the League of Our Own actress both confirmed that O'Donnell, 60, was invited to take part in the special episode, TVLine reports. However, […]
Katey Sagal’s Kids: Meet Her 3 Talented Children, Including ‘Tell Me Lies’ Star Jackson White
Katey Sagal is an award-winning actress who starred in ‘Married with Children,’ ‘Futurama,’ and ‘Sons of Anarchy’. She was married to Freddie Beckmeier from 1978 to 1981, Jack White from 1993 to 2000 and in 2004, she married Kurt Sutter. Katey is the proud mother...
Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Wishes Late Mom Janet Leigh 'Could See the Beautiful Family That I Have'
Jamie Lee Curtis wrote on Instagram Wednesday that she wishes her late mom Janet Leigh could see "that her two daughters are well and thriving" Jamie Lee Curtis is reflecting on how she would share her life with her late mom Janet Leigh if she were still alive today. On Wednesday, the actress shared an Instagram carousel of multiple Variety covers showcasing several of the magazine's recent picks for "The 100 Greatest Movies of All Time," leading with Leigh's classic Psycho. In the famous black-and-white still from the 1960...
GMA’s George Stephanopoulos jumps to defend Robin Roberts after Dr Jen Ashton throws major shade in awkward live moment
GEORGE Stephanopoulos has rushed to the defense of his friend and colleague Robin Roberts after she was thrown under the bus by a Good Morning America guest. It was quite the welcome back for the popular anchor, who had been missing from the show for weeks. On Monday's show, the...
People
