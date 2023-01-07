ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man who skipped out on his trial for a felonious assault charge has been captured. 29-year-old Quintez Burns was wanted by law enforcement and Crime Stoppers after he failed to appear for his trial in September of 2022 for an alleged incident that happened in 2021. Investigators say there was a fight following a basketball game at the YMCA that left a man seriously injured. Burns was also previously scheduled to have a change of plea hearing earlier in summer of 2022 but instead asked for a new attorney after he says they didn't see eye to eye on his defense.

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO