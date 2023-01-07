ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wauseon, OH

hometownstations.com

December calls to the Delphos Police Department

Press Release from the Delphos Police Department: The Delphos Police Department received 290 calls for service in the month of December, bringing the total to 4021 calls for the year. The following is a partial list of calls handled for the month of December and do not include traffic citations, crashes, ect.
DELPHOS, OH
The Lima News

Re-Deck: Lima gives seal of approval

LIMA — The Lima City Council resumed the first meeting of the new year. On Monday evening, Council passed several resolutions to continue to move forward with city improvements. At the City Council Meeting on Dec.19, ordinance 281-22 was placed on second reading. According to the meeting minutes, the...
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

Suspect tried to hide by climbing a pine tree in Walbridge pursuit

WALBRIDGE, Ohio (WTVG) - The suspect in the Super 8 Motel breaking and entering has been arrested after evading police for several hours Wednesday morning. According to the Wood Co. Sheriff’s Office, the incident began around 5:40 a.m. as a breaking and entering at the Super 8 Motel. The...
WALBRIDGE, OH
13abc.com

Lucas County sees spike in juveniles tried as adults

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In the past year, over a dozen of children were tried as adults. While Ohio’s law is clear for children who commit violent crimes such as murder and aggravated robbery, all other offenses are left to the prosecutor’s discretion. With more than 1,000 juvenile...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Fatal drunk driving crash nets 16 years in prison

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A New Haven man who previously admitted to his role in a drunk driving crash that left one woman dead received a 16-year prison sentence Monday, according to Allen Superior Court records. A judge handed down the sentence to 38-year-old Douglas E. Acosta, II,...
NEW HAVEN, IN
westbendnews.net

Antwerp Police Reports

On December 18, a resident of North Garden Apartment reported an unwanted person at the residence. Officer went to investigate and the individual had already left. On December 20, Antwerp Police Department investigated a case of wrongful entrustment. After investigation the owner of vehicle was cited. On December 21, an...
ANTWERP, OH
hometownstations.com

Lima man who skipped out on his trial is now in custody

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man who skipped out on his trial for a felonious assault charge has been captured. 29-year-old Quintez Burns was wanted by law enforcement and Crime Stoppers after he failed to appear for his trial in September of 2022 for an alleged incident that happened in 2021. Investigators say there was a fight following a basketball game at the YMCA that left a man seriously injured. Burns was also previously scheduled to have a change of plea hearing earlier in summer of 2022 but instead asked for a new attorney after he says they didn't see eye to eye on his defense.
LIMA, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Fulton County Clerk Of Courts Releases December & End Of Year Report

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy L. Zuver has provided his monthly report for December 2022, with December 2021 in parentheses, with the following:. New cases filed in the legal department 138 (222); domestic 9 (15), civil 24 (8), criminal 10 (11), miscellaneous 2 (2), Judgment Liens 93 (185), and Appeals 0 (1) with a total of fees collected being $14,138.78 ($14,191.65).
wlen.com

Social Media Threat Closes Adrian Public Schools Monday

Adrian, MI – Adrian Public Schools are closed today due to a threat posted on social media by a student. The Adrian Police Department said that they began their investigation at 7:11 AM. They said that a social media post threatened violence at Adrian High School. The posting stated...
ADRIAN, MI
WTOL 11

Toledo to upgrade 105 streets in 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council held a special meeting Monday to discuss upgrades to 105 residential streets. Representatives from the city's Department of Utilities hammered out the finer details of the plan to use about $27 million to resurface 76 and reconstruct 29 of those roads. The areas...
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

Car Chase Ends with Fatality in Dundee

Dundee, MI – A car chase that started in Toledo ended with a fatality in Dundee on Friday. Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said that the crash occurred at the intersection of West Monroe Street and Tecumseh Street at about 10 p.m. Preliminary investigation reveals that the subject failed...
DUNDEE, MI
hometownstations.com

18-year-old suspected of murdering Koby Bryant makes his first court appearance

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima teen wanted for homicide has been captured and has made his first court appearance. According to jail records, 18-year-old Takal Austin was booked in the Allen County Jail Monday afternoon and had a video arraignment in Lima Municipal Court this afternoon. The judge set his bond at one million dollars.
LIMA, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Letha Payne (1949-2023)

Letha E. Payne, 73 of Montpelier passed away on January 6, 2023 at Promedica Hospital in Defiance. She was born on March 30, 1949 in Ashtabula, Ohio to George and Carol (McElrath) Barry. Letha retired from the United States Postal Service after 36 years, with most of her years served...
MONTPELIER, OH

