Read full article on original website
Related
wbnowqct.com
New Position Approved
County Commissioners on Monday approved a new position at the Williams County Job and Family Services office that would assist with kinship care issues. Kinship care is a temporary or permanent arrangement in which a relative or any non-relative adult with a long-standing relationship or bond with a child takes over the full-time, substitute care of that child when their parents are unable or unwilling to do so. After a 32-minute closed, executive session, commissioners authorized county JFS Director, Fred Lord to work out an agreement with the county prosecutor’s office to potentially tap into the $1.6 million dollars in the county’s foster care placement budget to fund the new position. The executive session included Lord, county Probate Judge Karen Gallagher, Williams County Prosecutor Katie Zartman and Doug Lumpkin…the former director of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
thevillagereporter.com
Rural Fayette Residents Bring Ministry Back Home & Strive To Give Back To Community
THE BIG BARN … Roger stands on the south side of the big barn next to an artesian well on the property. (PHOTO PROVIDED) After nearly a lifetime of international ministry efforts, Roger & Suzanne Doriot have moved back home to Roger’s rural Fayette family farm where they hope to be able to give back to their Fulton County community.
thevillagereporter.com
Letha Payne (1949-2023)
Letha E. Payne, 73 of Montpelier passed away on January 6, 2023 at Promedica Hospital in Defiance. She was born on March 30, 1949 in Ashtabula, Ohio to George and Carol (McElrath) Barry. Letha retired from the United States Postal Service after 36 years, with most of her years served...
wlen.com
‘Neighborhood Cleansing’ at Former Site of Guardian Family Daycare in Adrian
Adrian, MI – There was a small gathering of people on the 1000 block of Erie Street in Adrian on Sunday who were there for a ‘neighborhood cleansing’ at the site of the former Guardian Family Daycare. As part of a plea agreement, Douglas Clark pleaded guilty...
thevillagereporter.com
Roger Nash (1952-2023)
Roger Nash of Delta, Ohio, passed away at the age of 70 on January 5, 2023, in Wauseon, Ohio. He is survived by daughters Heather Nash (Ben Lorenz), and Jennifer Nash; siblings Tami Spencer (Troy), Ronnie Bartley (Christina Johnson), Mike Bartley (Chris), and Bobby Bartley (Stacy). Roger was proceeded in...
thevillagereporter.com
Jacqueline De La Cruz (1972-2023)
Jacqueline Lillian De La Cruz, age 50, of Wauseon, passed away January 8, 2023, at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. Jacqueline was born on January 13, 1972 in Williams County Hospital to the late Benjamin and Ruth De La Cruz, Sr. Jacqueline worked as a case worker at...
thevillagereporter.com
Julia Michael (1943-2023)
Julia Ann Michael, age 79, of Edgerton, Ohio, and formerly of Antwerp, Ohio, passed away at 10:17 A.M. on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at The Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana, after a brief illness. She was a graduate of Paulding High School and entered the United States Army, retiring...
13abc.com
Swanton wrestling coach resigns over incident at tournament
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Swanton wrestling coach has resigned from his position after an incident at a tournament Saturday, the Swanton Local School District Superintendent said in a statement Monday,. Superintendent Christopher Lake said witnesses at the tournament saw Aaron Brown “put his hands on a wrestler in an...
wlen.com
Adrian Pantries Receive Donations from City Food Drive
Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian recently made donations to each food pantry in the City with supplies from their food drives during the holiday season. Mayor Angie Heath talked about the collection efforts, and distributing the food and monetary donations…. Mayor Heath said that this time of...
thevillagereporter.com
Bryan Man Killed In Commercial Vehicle Crash In Lucas County
(PRESS RELEASE) Grand Rapids, Ohio – The Toledo Post is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 10:55 AM today on US24 near mile post 54 in Providence Township, Lucas County. A 2022 Kenworth T880 semi-tractor pulling a 2005 Heil Trailer being operated by Kenneth F. Risner...
thevillagereporter.com
Virginia Jaquith (1926-2023)
Virginia A. Jaquith, age 96, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 10:25 A.M. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Hillside Country Living near Bryan, where she was a resident. Mrs. Jaquith was a 1944 graduate of Defiance High School and received her teaching degree from Bowling Green State University. She...
thevillagereporter.com
Marvin Smith (1953-2023)
Marvin L. Smith, age 69, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 8:08 P.M. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance, Ohio, with his family at his side, after an extended illness. Mr. Smith was a 1972 graduate of Bryan High School and was a...
hometownstations.com
December calls to the Delphos Police Department
Press Release from the Delphos Police Department: The Delphos Police Department received 290 calls for service in the month of December, bringing the total to 4021 calls for the year. The following is a partial list of calls handled for the month of December and do not include traffic citations, crashes, ect.
Fire at Big Wolf Lake destroys Jackson County summer cottage
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A summer cottage east of Jackson was destroyed in a Sunday fire, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of smoke at 12:56 p.m., Jan. 8 in the 15000 block of Wolf Lake Forest Drive on Big Wolf Lake in Leoni Township, said the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety.
TFC board declines to ID terminated employees
LIMA — When allegations that several former Teens for Christ leaders and at least one volunteer engaged in a pattern of sexual misconduct, emotional abuse and mishandling of those allegations went viral on social media last July, the TFC board promised to thoroughly investigate and communicate its findings. “We...
M-50 closed in Jackson County due to gas leak
Both eastbound and westbound M-50 was closed Tuesday in Napoleon Township due to a gas leak. It was reported at 11:18 a.m.
WILX-TV
Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks man in theft investigation
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Hillsdale County are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man. According to authorities, the man is wanted for questioning in connection with a larceny complaint. Further details were not revealed. Photos of the man can be seen above. Anyone who recognizes...
13abc.com
City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at noon for a part of Toledo, according to the City of Toledo news release. According to the City, the Boil Advisory is in effect for the area bounded by the following:. The north side of South...
WANE-TV
Months long investigation leads to Paulding County arrest
OAKWOOD, Ohio (WANE) An eight month long narcotics investigation ended Thursday with the arrest of a man in the Village of Oakwood in Paulding County, Ohio. According to a news release from the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force, police executed a search warrant at a home on North First Street. Inside they found Shawn M. Spencer and another person. They also found several guns, large amounts of cash, suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine and opiates.
hometownstations.com
18-year-old suspected of murdering Koby Bryant makes his first court appearance
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima teen wanted for homicide has been captured and has made his first court appearance. According to jail records, 18-year-old Takal Austin was booked in the Allen County Jail Monday afternoon and had a video arraignment in Lima Municipal Court this afternoon. The judge set his bond at one million dollars.
Comments / 0