County Commissioners on Monday approved a new position at the Williams County Job and Family Services office that would assist with kinship care issues. Kinship care is a temporary or permanent arrangement in which a relative or any non-relative adult with a long-standing relationship or bond with a child takes over the full-time, substitute care of that child when their parents are unable or unwilling to do so. After a 32-minute closed, executive session, commissioners authorized county JFS Director, Fred Lord to work out an agreement with the county prosecutor’s office to potentially tap into the $1.6 million dollars in the county’s foster care placement budget to fund the new position. The executive session included Lord, county Probate Judge Karen Gallagher, Williams County Prosecutor Katie Zartman and Doug Lumpkin…the former director of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

8 HOURS AGO