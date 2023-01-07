ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Financially struggling Academy of Environmental Science school asks Crystal River council for help

Students, their parents, administrators, and board members of the Academy of Environmental Science filled the Crystal River City Council chambers Monday asking for financial help as a Feb. 1 deadline looms. School representatives told council members the nonprofit, tuition-free public charter school needs enough money in hand for repairs to...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Save the pool ongoing in Beverly Hills

Saving the community swimming pool in Beverly Hills is the mindset of the Keep the Pool Open Committee, but instead of asking the Board of County Commissioners to fund it, the Nature Coast Affordable Housing Corp. will ask the County Commission to sell them the property along with a small piece of vacant land near the pool area to build a playground.
BEVERLY HILLS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus is third oldest county in Florida

For years, Citrus has ranked as a top-five county in Florida when it comes to its percentage of older residents. But the award for the oldest county in the state goes to Sumter, which also leads the nation in people 65 and over. Not surprisingly, the age-restricted Villages in Sumter has the oldest population of seniors than any other city in the U.S.
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Let’s Feed Citrus food giveaway dates for remainder of January, February

The next dates set for the Let’s Feed Citrus food distribution through February are: Wednesday, Jan. 25 and Wednesday, Feb. 8 and 22. Until further notice, all giveaway events are drive-through only and begin at 9 a.m. at the Citrus County fairgrounds at 3600 S. Florida Ave, Inverness, FL 34450.
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Homeless man arrested at Floral City preschool; faces drug charges

Teachers and a parent at a Floral City preschool who became suspicious of a man acting strangely on campus led to the man’s arrest and multiple drug charges. On Jan. 5, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to Koala Tee Academy on South Florida Avenue because of a man on the property, leading teachers to lockdown the school and send children to the furthest corner of the facility, according the arrest report.
FLORAL CITY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Foot chase leads to arrest of man in Crystal River

A pursuit on foot led to the arrest of a man from Marion County on Jan. 5 who was caught riding a stolen motorcycle with a suspended license while carrying both methamphetamine and a firearm as a convicted felon. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 28-year-old Lance Dakota Sheppard after...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Arrests from Jan. 5 to 8

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Jan. 5. Lance Dakota Sheppard, 28, Summerfield, arrested Jan. 5 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia, resist officer without violence, felony auto theft, possession of a firearm/ammo/electric weapon/other unlawful device by convicted felon, carry concealed weapon and/or use/display/attempt to use weapon while committing felony, and driving while license suspended or revoked third offense. Bond $29,000.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

36th annual Manatee Festival set for Saturday, Sunday

The 36th annual Manatee Festival, hosted by the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in downtown Crystal River. The festival will feature two days of live entertainment, discounted opportunities for guided...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Register for annual fishing tourney

Registrations for the 7th Annual Chassahowitzka Community Catch Fishing Tournament to be held Saturday, Feb. 18 are now being accepted. This year’s tournament promises to be an even bigger tournament with a first-place purse for trout and redfish set at $1,000 each. The event will be held at the...
HOMOSASSA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy