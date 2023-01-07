Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Financially struggling Academy of Environmental Science school asks Crystal River council for help
Students, their parents, administrators, and board members of the Academy of Environmental Science filled the Crystal River City Council chambers Monday asking for financial help as a Feb. 1 deadline looms. School representatives told council members the nonprofit, tuition-free public charter school needs enough money in hand for repairs to...
Citrus County Chronicle
Save the pool ongoing in Beverly Hills
Saving the community swimming pool in Beverly Hills is the mindset of the Keep the Pool Open Committee, but instead of asking the Board of County Commissioners to fund it, the Nature Coast Affordable Housing Corp. will ask the County Commission to sell them the property along with a small piece of vacant land near the pool area to build a playground.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus is third oldest county in Florida
For years, Citrus has ranked as a top-five county in Florida when it comes to its percentage of older residents. But the award for the oldest county in the state goes to Sumter, which also leads the nation in people 65 and over. Not surprisingly, the age-restricted Villages in Sumter has the oldest population of seniors than any other city in the U.S.
Citrus County Chronicle
Let’s Feed Citrus food giveaway dates for remainder of January, February
The next dates set for the Let’s Feed Citrus food distribution through February are: Wednesday, Jan. 25 and Wednesday, Feb. 8 and 22. Until further notice, all giveaway events are drive-through only and begin at 9 a.m. at the Citrus County fairgrounds at 3600 S. Florida Ave, Inverness, FL 34450.
Citrus County Chronicle
MLK Day event planned in Crystal River, also NCVC Healthy Food Drive
The George Washington Carver Community Center will sponsor the Martin Luther King Jr. Day “Remember the Dream” event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 16 at Copeland Park, 76 N.E. 8th Ave., Crystal River. The public is invited for a fun-filled day of remembering Dr. King...
Citrus County Chronicle
Homeless man arrested at Floral City preschool; faces drug charges
Teachers and a parent at a Floral City preschool who became suspicious of a man acting strangely on campus led to the man’s arrest and multiple drug charges. On Jan. 5, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to Koala Tee Academy on South Florida Avenue because of a man on the property, leading teachers to lockdown the school and send children to the furthest corner of the facility, according the arrest report.
Citrus County Chronicle
Foot chase leads to arrest of man in Crystal River
A pursuit on foot led to the arrest of a man from Marion County on Jan. 5 who was caught riding a stolen motorcycle with a suspended license while carrying both methamphetamine and a firearm as a convicted felon. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 28-year-old Lance Dakota Sheppard after...
Citrus County Chronicle
Lecanto woman arrested for trying to use someone else’s urine for drug test
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman Jan. 5 for violation of probation. She then tried to use another person’s urine for her urine sample and admitted to possessing Fentanyl after being caught. Upon arrival at the State of Florida Probation and Parole office in Inverness, deputies...
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Jan. 5 to 8
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Jan. 5. Lance Dakota Sheppard, 28, Summerfield, arrested Jan. 5 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia, resist officer without violence, felony auto theft, possession of a firearm/ammo/electric weapon/other unlawful device by convicted felon, carry concealed weapon and/or use/display/attempt to use weapon while committing felony, and driving while license suspended or revoked third offense. Bond $29,000.
Citrus County Chronicle
36th annual Manatee Festival set for Saturday, Sunday
The 36th annual Manatee Festival, hosted by the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in downtown Crystal River. The festival will feature two days of live entertainment, discounted opportunities for guided...
Citrus County Chronicle
Register for annual fishing tourney
Registrations for the 7th Annual Chassahowitzka Community Catch Fishing Tournament to be held Saturday, Feb. 18 are now being accepted. This year’s tournament promises to be an even bigger tournament with a first-place purse for trout and redfish set at $1,000 each. The event will be held at the...
