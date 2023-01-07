Read full article on original website
Related
thevillagereporter.com
Virginia Jaquith (1926-2023)
Virginia A. Jaquith, age 96, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 10:25 A.M. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Hillside Country Living near Bryan, where she was a resident. Mrs. Jaquith was a 1944 graduate of Defiance High School and received her teaching degree from Bowling Green State University. She...
thevillagereporter.com
Roger Nash (1952-2023)
Roger Nash of Delta, Ohio, passed away at the age of 70 on January 5, 2023, in Wauseon, Ohio. He is survived by daughters Heather Nash (Ben Lorenz), and Jennifer Nash; siblings Tami Spencer (Troy), Ronnie Bartley (Christina Johnson), Mike Bartley (Chris), and Bobby Bartley (Stacy). Roger was proceeded in...
thevillagereporter.com
Rural Fayette Residents Bring Ministry Back Home & Strive To Give Back To Community
THE BIG BARN … Roger stands on the south side of the big barn next to an artesian well on the property. (PHOTO PROVIDED) After nearly a lifetime of international ministry efforts, Roger & Suzanne Doriot have moved back home to Roger’s rural Fayette family farm where they hope to be able to give back to their Fulton County community.
thevillagereporter.com
Julia Michael (1943-2023)
Julia Ann Michael, age 79, of Edgerton, Ohio, and formerly of Antwerp, Ohio, passed away at 10:17 A.M. on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at The Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana, after a brief illness. She was a graduate of Paulding High School and entered the United States Army, retiring...
thevillagereporter.com
Marvin Smith (1953-2023)
Marvin L. Smith, age 69, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 8:08 P.M. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance, Ohio, with his family at his side, after an extended illness. Mr. Smith was a 1972 graduate of Bryan High School and was a...
Amazon semi fire, three crashes cause traffic congestion in Toledo area Tuesday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — Several incidents caused traffic delays around northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan Tuesday morning, including several crashes. On I-475 at U.S. 24 in Maumee, an Amazon semi truck caught on fire just before 6 a.m., causing bumper-to-bumper stand-still traffic while crews extinguished the fire. The driver was...
thevillagereporter.com
Fulton County Clerk Of Courts Releases December & End Of Year Report
Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy L. Zuver has provided his monthly report for December 2022, with December 2021 in parentheses, with the following:. New cases filed in the legal department 138 (222); domestic 9 (15), civil 24 (8), criminal 10 (11), miscellaneous 2 (2), Judgment Liens 93 (185), and Appeals 0 (1) with a total of fees collected being $14,138.78 ($14,191.65).
Person shot in north Toledo Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person has been shot in the 3100 block of Cherry Street near the intersection with Central Avenue Friday afternoon, according to Toledo police. The victim's condition, and if any suspects are in custody, is currently unknown. As of just before 6 p.m., the scene has...
thevillagereporter.com
Swanton Coach Removed From Position Following Incident With Wrestler
A junior high wrestling tournament in Archbold led to a Swanton coach being told to leave after putting his hands one of his wrestlers. Swanton coach Aaron Brown, Jr. was told to leave after reportedly grabbing one of his wrestlers by the neck. During a meeting on January 9, 2023...
thevillagereporter.com
Jacqueline De La Cruz (1972-2023)
Jacqueline Lillian De La Cruz, age 50, of Wauseon, passed away January 8, 2023, at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. Jacqueline was born on January 13, 1972 in Williams County Hospital to the late Benjamin and Ruth De La Cruz, Sr. Jacqueline worked as a case worker at...
13abc.com
Person hurt in hit-and-run in downtown Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of hitting a pedestrian in downtown Toledo, according to officers at the scene. TPD crews had a portion of a Monroe Street near Huron in downtown Toledo blocked off around midnight Sunday in front of Table Forty 4 and M Osteria. Police at the scene said a driver hit a person with a vehicle and took off.
Missing girl found dead in Toledo alley identified as Start High School freshman, daughter of unsolved homicide victim
TOLEDO, Ohio — A missing 15-year-old girl was found dead in an alley in the 1300 block of Page Street in north Toledo Monday afternoon, Toledo police said. On Tuesday, Toledo police identified the victim as 15-year-old DeAsia Green. Her death is being investigated as a homicide. "Showing no...
13abc.com
Driver crashes into Toledo police cruiser, officer hospitalized
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A driver crashed into a Toledo police cruiser Sunday night while an officer was conducting traffic control at a crash on I-75. The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Two total people were taken to hospitals from the crash that happened...
Police name missing 15-year-old found dead in north Toledo alley
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: This story has been edited to correct an error. Green's family reported her missing on Thursday, Jan. 5, not Monday, Jan. 9. On Tuesday, Toledo police released the victim's name and provided further information regarding the circumstances of her death. This story has been updated to reflect the new information.
thevillagereporter.com
Michigan Man Arrested In Connection With Armed Robbery Of Defiance Carryout
On January 7, 2023 at 9:36 p.m. the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an armed robbery at Stop and Go, 1910 E. Second St., with the suspect fleeing in a vehicle with an undetermined amount of cash. The investigation has resulted in the arrest of...
thevillagereporter.com
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Gabby Oregon (Archbold)
The female Athlete of the Week is Archbold wrestler Gabby Oregon. Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.
13abc.com
Two minors arrested in connection to kidnapping, murder of Toledo teens
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two teenagers are now facing charges in connection to the kidnapping and murder of two Toledo teens whose remains were found in a burned-down home. Investigators say a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old have been booked and charged in connection to the deaths of Ke’Marion Wilder and Kyshawn Pittman. Ten people are now facing charges in the case.
thevillagereporter.com
GIRLS VARSITY BASKETBALL: Woolace & Wickerham Carry Stryker Past Archbold 45-32
STRYKER – When the basketball season enters the months of January and February, teams look to their seniors to make plays. That was the case last night in Stryker as Panther seniors Sage Woolace and Lexi Wickerham combined to score 39 of Stryker 45 points in a non-conference win over Archbold.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Cocaine, gun found in car after Toledo man arrested without license in Bedford Township
BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Monroe County deputies found cocaine and a gun inside a car after the driver was arrested in Bedford Township for lacking a valid license. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday (Jan. 5) in the 6400 block of South Telegraph Road, just north of the Ohio border.
TPD: Man shot in north Toledo early Thursday, says he was climbing through ex-girlfriend's window
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Jan. 3, 2023. Toledo police responded to a hospital early Thursday on a call of a person shot. Crews arrived at the facility at approximately 4:33 a.m. According to a report, the victim,...
Comments / 0