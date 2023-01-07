ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette, OH

Comments / 0

Related
thevillagereporter.com

Virginia Jaquith (1926-2023)

Virginia A. Jaquith, age 96, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 10:25 A.M. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Hillside Country Living near Bryan, where she was a resident. Mrs. Jaquith was a 1944 graduate of Defiance High School and received her teaching degree from Bowling Green State University. She...
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Roger Nash (1952-2023)

Roger Nash of Delta, Ohio, passed away at the age of 70 on January 5, 2023, in Wauseon, Ohio. He is survived by daughters Heather Nash (Ben Lorenz), and Jennifer Nash; siblings Tami Spencer (Troy), Ronnie Bartley (Christina Johnson), Mike Bartley (Chris), and Bobby Bartley (Stacy). Roger was proceeded in...
DELTA, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Julia Michael (1943-2023)

Julia Ann Michael, age 79, of Edgerton, Ohio, and formerly of Antwerp, Ohio, passed away at 10:17 A.M. on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at The Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana, after a brief illness. She was a graduate of Paulding High School and entered the United States Army, retiring...
EDGERTON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Marvin Smith (1953-2023)

Marvin L. Smith, age 69, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 8:08 P.M. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance, Ohio, with his family at his side, after an extended illness. Mr. Smith was a 1972 graduate of Bryan High School and was a...
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Fulton County Clerk Of Courts Releases December & End Of Year Report

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy L. Zuver has provided his monthly report for December 2022, with December 2021 in parentheses, with the following:. New cases filed in the legal department 138 (222); domestic 9 (15), civil 24 (8), criminal 10 (11), miscellaneous 2 (2), Judgment Liens 93 (185), and Appeals 0 (1) with a total of fees collected being $14,138.78 ($14,191.65).
WTOL 11

Person shot in north Toledo Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person has been shot in the 3100 block of Cherry Street near the intersection with Central Avenue Friday afternoon, according to Toledo police. The victim's condition, and if any suspects are in custody, is currently unknown. As of just before 6 p.m., the scene has...
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Swanton Coach Removed From Position Following Incident With Wrestler

A junior high wrestling tournament in Archbold led to a Swanton coach being told to leave after putting his hands one of his wrestlers. Swanton coach Aaron Brown, Jr. was told to leave after reportedly grabbing one of his wrestlers by the neck. During a meeting on January 9, 2023...
ARCHBOLD, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Jacqueline De La Cruz (1972-2023)

Jacqueline Lillian De La Cruz, age 50, of Wauseon, passed away January 8, 2023, at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. Jacqueline was born on January 13, 1972 in Williams County Hospital to the late Benjamin and Ruth De La Cruz, Sr. Jacqueline worked as a case worker at...
WAUSEON, OH
13abc.com

Person hurt in hit-and-run in downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of hitting a pedestrian in downtown Toledo, according to officers at the scene. TPD crews had a portion of a Monroe Street near Huron in downtown Toledo blocked off around midnight Sunday in front of Table Forty 4 and M Osteria. Police at the scene said a driver hit a person with a vehicle and took off.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Driver crashes into Toledo police cruiser, officer hospitalized

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A driver crashed into a Toledo police cruiser Sunday night while an officer was conducting traffic control at a crash on I-75. The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Two total people were taken to hospitals from the crash that happened...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Police name missing 15-year-old found dead in north Toledo alley

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: This story has been edited to correct an error. Green's family reported her missing on Thursday, Jan. 5, not Monday, Jan. 9. On Tuesday, Toledo police released the victim's name and provided further information regarding the circumstances of her death. This story has been updated to reflect the new information.
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Gabby Oregon (Archbold)

The female Athlete of the Week is Archbold wrestler Gabby Oregon. Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.
ARCHBOLD, OH
13abc.com

Two minors arrested in connection to kidnapping, murder of Toledo teens

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two teenagers are now facing charges in connection to the kidnapping and murder of two Toledo teens whose remains were found in a burned-down home. Investigators say a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old have been booked and charged in connection to the deaths of Ke’Marion Wilder and Kyshawn Pittman. Ten people are now facing charges in the case.
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy