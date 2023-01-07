Read full article on original website
Related
Last chance: Two unclaimed $1 million Mega Millions tickets expire Jan. 25
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — If you bought a Mega Millions ticket back in July, you might want to check and make sure you're not leaving a huge prize on the table!The Texas Lottery Commission said on Dec. 14 that two winning tickets purchased in Plano and Prairie View ahead of the July 29, 2022 drawing are still unclaimed. The two Quick Pick tickets were sold at the RaceTrac at 1100 W. Park Blvd. in Plano and at the Fuel Maxx at 420 University Dr. in Prairie View. Both matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (13, 36, 45, 57, and 67) but not the Mega Ball number.But make sure you double check soon; the deadline to claim either prize is barely a month away on Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023 at 5 p.m.If you're one of the lucky winners, you can claim the prize at any Texas Lottery claim center or by mail. The ticket and a claim form must be postmarked before or on Jan. 25 and should be mailed to:Texas Lottery CommissionATTN: Austin Claim CenterPO Box 16600Austin, TX 78761-6600Claims could take between 8 and 12 weeks to process.
Mega Millions: Here’s where the most jackpot-winning tickets have been sold
Nearly 20 states have never sold a jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket - will that change Friday?
The richest person in Sioux Falls wants to give his billion dollar fortune away
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
The richest woman in Wisconsin is giving away millions
Diane Hendricks speaking at the ceremony for the opening of the bridge, named in honor of her late husband, Ken.Photo byFlickr Under Creative Commons. In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
When is the Next Mega Millions Drawing? Your Shot at $785M is This Week
The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned to $785 million for only the fourth time in game history after Friday's pot went unclaimed. During the last drawing, players on Friday failed to match all six numbers -- the white balls 1, 3, 6, 44 and 51, plus the gold Mega Ball 7 -- moving the first drawing of the year beyond $700 million.
Mega Millions: Can a jackpot winner remain anonymous? Not in these states
If you win the lottery, can you remain anonymous?
Man buys last two scratch-off lottery tickets in store's roll, wins $4 million
A Michigan man who noticed only two Diamond 7s scratch-off lottery tickets were left at his local store decided to buy both of them and won the $4 million top prize.
This Huge General Store in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip to your local general store, you should consider putting this one on your list. Whenever you go to a general store, there's always something interesting to find and it can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
Local player matches 4 of 5 numbers for nice Powerball prize
No one won the $215 million Powerball Jackpot, but someone in the area is doing pretty well for themselves after winning a smaller prize. The Pennsylvania Lottery says a ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Butler County.
If you win the Mega Millions $1.1 billion jackpot don’t tell your friends, advisers warn
The temptation to throw a lavish part to celebrate will be strong—but keep it quiet, financial gurus say.
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $201 Million Jackpot?
Monday's Powerball jackpot was worth an estimated $201 million.
Visitor hits $337,000 Jackpot at California Hotel & Casino
A regular visitor to Ninth Island bar hit a $337,000 jackpot at the California Hotel and Casino while playing Pai Gow Poker.
Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023
The lottery jackpot was an estimated $325 million with a cash option of $165.2 million, according to the Powerball website. The jackpot was last won on Nov. 19 when a lottery player in Kansas won $92.9 million. Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $1.1 billion for Tuesday's drawing with...
mansionglobal.com
Casino Mogul Steve Wynn Is Betting on the Luxury Market, as He Unloads $300 Million in Personal Real Estate
Casino mogul Steve Wynn is putting his Sun Valley, Idaho, homes on the market as he looks to sell a huge swath of his personal real estate for close to $300 million. Mr. Wynn is listing two adjacent Sun Valley properties for $27 million, after listing a Palm Beach residence for $78.5 million and a New York City penthouse for $90 million. In addition, a $100 million Beverly Hills, Calif., estate he listed last year is still on the market. He sold his Las Vegas, Nev., home for $17.5 million in June, records show.
A sexy Vegas circus paid $2.5 million in cash to buy a California town in the Mojave Desert and build a 'permanent Burning Man'
Spiegelworld bought Nipton, California (population: 25) last year, but it'll be a long road to turn the town into the "circus village" of its dreams.
Seven states sending 2023 direct payments between $50 and $1,500 – when to expect the cash in the new year
SEVEN states will provide financial relief to eager Americans battling inflation in the new year. With 2022 concluding, high prices have left Americans seeking out some extra cash. The tax rebates offered by states range from $50 to $1,500. California. Residents of California will profit from the Middle Class Tax...
Mega Millions lottery: Did you win Friday’s $940M Mega Millions drawing? Winning numbers, live results (01/06/23)
The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday’s lottery drawing has jumped to an estimated $940 million, with a cash option valued at $486 million. If someone wins it will be the 6th largest in U.S. lottery history and the fourth biggest Mega Millions prize. The winning numbers were: 3, 20,...
A Cape woman claims $10 million in scratch ticket winnings
Helen Cicoria plans to spend her winnings on home improvements and travel. A Buzzards Bay woman recently claimed her winnings from a $10 million lottery ticket sold at a West Wareham gas station. Helen Cicoria bought the winning ticket at a Speedy Mart and claimed her prize on Wednesday, opting...
Lottery wins of 2022: A look back at people 'hitting the jackpot'
As the 2023 New Year approaches, here are 10 lottery stories that made national and international headlines in 2022. From scratch-off tickets to the Powerball and Mega Millions.
One-time payments up to $1,200 coming from the state in 2023
Starting in February of 2023, a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This is a brand new program. The Working Families Tax Credit is a new program that will sends payments up to $1,200 to low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in Washington. The amounts vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children (if there are any). (source)
NBC News
573K+
Followers
64K+
Post
375M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0