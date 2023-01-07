Read full article on original website
Robert “Bob” Banken
Robert “Bob” Banken, age 80 of rural Appleton, Minnesota, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, in Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Visitation for Bob Banken will be held Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Appleton, MN.
Billie-Marie Helen Osterman
Billie Osterman, age 47 of Cyrus, Minnesota, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023, at Essential Health in Fargo, North Dakota. Visitation for Billy Osterman will be held Friday, January 13, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Pedersen Funeral Home in Morris, MN. Funeral services for Billie-Marie Osterman will...
Danielle Lee Sagissor
Danielle Sagissor, age 51 of Wheaton, Minnesota, passed away Sunday January 8, 2023 at her home. Visitation for Danielle Sagissor will be held Thursday, January 12, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Wheaton, MN. Visitation will continue from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m....
Delores Jean Nelson
Delores Nelson, age 92 of Appleton, Minnesota, formerly of Milan, MN, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, in Appleton Area Health-Care Center in Appleton, MN. Visitation for Delores Nelson will be held Friday, January 13, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Appleton, MN. Memorial...
Earl D. Molden
Earl Molden, age 71 of rural Appleton, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, in Mercy One Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. Visitation for Earl Molden will be held Thursday, January 12, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Appleton, MN.
Two People Critically Injured in Crash in Big Stone County
GRACEVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – Two people were critically injured in a crash on Highway 28, north of Ortonville, in western Minnesota’s Big Stone County. The State Patrol said two vehicles were traveling westbound shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday when the vehicles collided. The driver of a pickup, 68-year-old...
Cougar Men Win Third Straight, Women Lose At The Buzzer
ST. BONIFACIUS, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Morris women’s basketball team led for more than 25 minutes to open the game on Saturday at Crown College, but the Polars clawed their way back into it and then held off the Cougars over the final few chaotic possessions to claim a 72-70 win over UMN Morris.
