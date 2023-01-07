Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Aquatic Invasives in Winter
RHINELANDER, Wi (WJFW) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Oneida County Land and Water Conservation Department would like to remind anglers about Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS). These non-native organisms can spread even during the winter months. “Invasive species can be spread from one body of water to...
WLUC
‘This hits so close to home,’: Up North Lodge raising money for woman with cancer
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A spaghetti dinner fundraiser is coming to the Up North Lodge in Gwinn later this month. On Jan. 22, the restaurant will be raising money for 40-year-old Kari Socia. She was diagnosed with stage four ovarian and lung cancer. “My mom died at 47 and my...
WJFW-TV
Eagle River restaurant offers unique dining experience for customers
EAGLER RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - Braywood in Eagle River is well known around the area for serving people outside in the summer, but they wanted to be known for more. "In the winter we wanted to take advantage of our outside deck," said Molly Ahlborn. Owner Molly Ahlborn decided that the best way to do that is to build an igloo. "So, we thought that the igloos would be a wonderful opportunity for families to come or friends and just enjoy a unique dining or cocktail experience," said Ahlborn. These igloos are not like any other though it has blankets, a heater and beautiful furniture. Darby Coleman says customers have been enjoying the experience so far.
WJFW-TV
Wisconsin Business World teaches Rhinelander High School students about running a business
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Wisconsin Business World is providing Rhinelander High School students a stronger understanding on what it takes to start a business. "They have been broken into production, finesse and marketing and they have to come up with a complete business plan and they’re going to present it at the end of the day," said Michelle Grajkowski. You can’t run a successful company without a leader, some students like Jason Fairfield had the chance to be one. "It’s stressful, it definitely feels like a CEO position. It's nice to be able to kind of have control and be able to determine where things are heading for the company, but at the same time it’s a lot of opportunity," said Jason Fairfield.
WBAY Green Bay
One person dead after home burns down in Marinette
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Marinette County Dispatch received numerous calls about a structure fire at 1:30 pm on January 6th. The fire was quickly confirmed to have set a home ablaze at 223 Terrace Avenue. Multiple agencies responded to the scene. The Fire Department found the body of a...
wiproud.com
4 arrested after woman dropped off at hospital states she was held captive in northern Wisconsin
PINE LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in northern Wisconsin arrested four people on false imprisonment charges after a woman was dropped off at a hospital stating that she was held captive. A Facebook post by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office states that a woman was dropped off at...
WJFW-TV
Aspirus Health is seeing an increase in respiratory hospitalizations
WOODRUFF, Wis. (WJFW) - Aspirus Health says they have seen a recent increase in hospitalizations for respiratory issues. There are a couple kinds of influenza. there’s Influenza A, Influenza B,” said Karl Larson, MD from the Aspirus Woodruff Clinic. And the flu is always changing. Doctor Larson with...
cwbradio.com
Members of State's Finance Committee Block DNR Plan to Preserve Northern Wisconsin Forest
(AP) Members of the Legislature’s powerful finance committee have blocked a state Department of Natural Resources plan to spend $15.5 million on a conservation easement to preserve 56,000 acres of northern Wisconsin forest. The forest stretches across eastern Oneida County as well as part of Langlade and Forest counties....
wearegreenbay.com
Two arrested after dispute leads to drug bust at northern Wisconsin hotel
FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were taken into custody after authorities in Forest County responded to a hotel where witnesses allegedly overheard fighting. According to a press release, on Monday, January 2, 2023, at around 12:17 a.m., the Forest County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a male and female were fighting at a hotel.
WJFW-TV
wearegreenbay.com
Northern Wisconsin MMA fighter accused of ‘violent acts against women’ arrested
(WFRV) – An MMA fighter from northern Wisconsin accused of ‘violent acts against women’ has been taken into custody by authorities. According to the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office, on January 7, 2023, 29-year-old Frank R. Schuman was taken into custody without incident in Forest County. At...
4 accuse of assaulting, beating woman while holding her captive near Rhinelander
Four people are facing an array of felony charges after a woman was allegedly held captive, strangled and beaten at a rural Rhinelander home. Oneida County investigators received information on Dec. 22 that a female who was dropped off at a Rhinelander hospital reported she had been tied to a chair and strangled with a belt while being held against her will at a town of Pine Lake home.
WJFW-TV
Two facing multiple drug charges following an investigation in Forest Co.
FOREST CO. (WJFW) Two people were arrested on drug charges in Forest Co. last week. Thomas Owens, 29, from Fond du Lac, and Amanda West, 21, from Oshkosh were arrested on Jan. 2 after a call came in about a male and a female fighting at a hotel in Forest Co.
antigotimes.com
Warrant of the Week
The Antigo Police Department holds multiple warrants for Cory W. Resch 29 years old. Resch is. wanted for failure to appear felony threat to law enforcement, OWI 4th and PAC 4th. Also,. additional warrants for operating after being revoked and failure to install an IID. Those with. information on his...
