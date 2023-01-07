JOB DUTIES: The CNC Programmer will write code to automate power driven machines such as lathes, grinders and mistouch and finish different materials. Plans numerical control programs to control contour path machining of metal parts on automatic machine tools by performing the following duties. Analyzes drawings, sketches, and design data of part to determine dimension and configuration of cuts, selection of cutting tools and machine speeds and feed rates. Analyzes routings during programming stage and updates processes to guarantee CNC machine tools are used to their fullest capability. This must be done using creativity, vision and an organized plan for the future. Computes angular and linear dimensions, radii and curvatures, and outlines sequence of operations required to machine parts. Writes program of machine instructions in symbolic language to encode numerical control tape or direct numerical control data base to regulate movement of machine along cutting path. Revises program to eliminate instruction errors or omissions. Determines work procedures and expedites workflow. Makes improvements to set up times for a task and contouring of complex shapes. Simplifies tooling time for workers and increases productivity for the client. Evaluates completed designs to validate their functions and ensure they successfully reduce time and money for the client. Monitors programs to make sure they follow blueprint instructions and safely and successfully complete the task.

RHINELANDER, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO