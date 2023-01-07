Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet the store manager at the new Home Depot in San Tan ValleyTimothy RawlesSan Tan Valley, AZ
Local Casual Restaurant Opens Second LocationGreyson FTempe, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Super Bowl Renters Now Have to Register Their Rental Homes in ScottsdaleMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
Burger Chain Restaurant Has Closed in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
Related
Murder trial delayed again for suspect accused of killing Chandler roommate
CHANDLER, Ariz. — On Tuesday, the trial for the man accused of killing his Chandler roommate and hiding her body parts around the Valley was delayed again. Landscapers first found a piece of Amy Leagans' body in November 2020, after she disappeared at the end of October. Days later,...
Police arrest thief accused of stealing Make-a-Wish statute in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. The statue of a Valley boy who died of leukemia that was stolen last week outside of Phoenix's Make-a-Wish offices has been found broken up into shards, police said. A bronze statue of 7-year-old Chris Greicius, whose...
ABC 15 News
$8M settlement after deadly Mesa police shooting of Daniel Shaver now funded, attorney says
MESA, AZ — An $8 million settlement between the City of Mesa and Laney Sweet, the widow of Daniel Shaver, has been reached and funded. Attorney Karen Moskowitz with Richards & Moskowitz made the announcement of the settlement funding Monday. The settlement was reached in November 2022, years after...
fox10phoenix.com
Missing endangered Phoenix girl found safe in Tucson, police say
PHOENIX - A 12-year-old missing out of Phoenix has been found safely in Tucson, police said on Tuesday night. Phoenix officers alleged that she might have been in the company of a 45-year-old man, but it's unknown if he was found with her. Jane Aubry Darrenkamp had been. near 31st...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Authorities find missing 12-year-old girl in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities say a missing 12-year-old girl was located safe in the Tucson area. Phoenix police say the girl may have been with a 45-year-old man, but they did not say if she was found with him. She will be reunited with her family soon,...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman robbed, shot by suspects in Phoenix: police
PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a woman was shot after being robbed on Jan. 9 in Phoenix. Phoenix Police say officers responded to 16th Street and Jefferson for reports of an injured woman. Once at the scene, officers learned the woman had been shot after being robbed by a...
fox10phoenix.com
'Just please come home': Family of missing Joann Dudek beg for her to make contact with them
The friends and family of 64-year-old Joann Dudek fear the worst happened to her and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office considers her disappearance suspicious. "Just please come home," Joann's 21-year-old daughter, Josephine Dudek, said. "We are doing everything we possibly can."
Driver shot in West Valley, suspect at large
PHOENIX — A man sustained serious injuries Tuesday after he was shot in his stomach by an unknown person in the West Valley, police said. The victim was driving near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road before his vehicle was shot multiple times by the suspect, according to the Glendale Police Department.
KTAR.com
Homeowner fatally shoots man who allegedly threatened son in Mesa
PHOENIX — A homeowner fatally shot a man who allegedly threatened their son with a gun at their east Mesa residence early Saturday, authorities said. Officers responded to the shooting around 3:40 a.m. near University Drive and the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
Man shot outside Phoenix Home Depot; suspect sought
PHOENIX - A suspect is on the loose after police say a man was shot outside a northwest Phoenix Home Depot. Phoenix Police say the shooting happened on Jan. 8 near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road. The victim was hospitalized but is expected to survive. The suspect fled the scene...
fox10phoenix.com
Man found dead inside Phoenix apartment, criminal activity suspected
PHOENIX - A man was found dead inside his Phoenix apartment near I-17 and police believe a criminal act caused his death. Phoenix Police officers responded to an apartment complex near the highway and Camelback Road for reports of an injured person around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8. Justin Finch was found with a gunshot wound and died at the scene.
fox10phoenix.com
Mom, kids injured in Tempe hit-and-run crash
TEMPE, Ariz. - Police are looking for a driver in connection to a hit-and-run crash in Tempe that left a mother and two of her children injured. According to police, the crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Jan. 9 near Kyrene and Baseline Roads. Investigators say the mother and...
AZFamily
Phoenix mobile home park residents forced to relocate
Residents of Rio Verde Foothills came together on Tuesday night, asking the council to reconsider the decision to stop water hauling. Evan Darzi, CEO and Cofounder of ElectraTect Inc, says the goal is that the breathalyzer will be portable, non-invasive, and easy to use. "Baked Alaska" sentenced for role in...
Valley family thankful for respiratory therapist who helped daughter
PHOENIX — A Valley family is praising a healthcare worker for helping their child, grateful the devoted respiratory therapist was there to treat their chronically ill daughter during her stay at Phoenix Children's Hospital. Life is something to be celebrated, especially for 14-year-old Hayden Lichtenberg. “I always say she...
AZFamily
Man found dead in Phoenix apartment
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for information on what led a man to be shot in his apartment on Sunday morning. Around 4:45 a.m., Phoenix police were called about an injured person in an apartment near Campbell Avenue and Black Canyon Highway. Officers found a man, later identified as 32-year-old Justin Finch, inside with a gunshot wound. Finch was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox10phoenix.com
Man shot while driving in Glendale, police say
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Glendale Police investigators are looking into a possible road rage shooting that left a man seriously injured on Jan. 10. Glendale Police say the shooting happened near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road. Officers initially responded to the scene following a shots fired call that came in before 12:00 p.m.
Suspect detained for alleged involvement in shooting outside Gilbert restaurant
GILBERT, Ariz. — A suspect accused of being involved in a shooting outside Gilbert's Sandbar Mexican Grill last August has been booked into jail. Warren I. Bethel, 26, is suspected of getting into a fight with a man outside of the restaurant in the early morning hours of Aug. 28, 2022.
PD: Child hospitalized after apparent accidental shooting
A child is in stable condition at a hospital after an apparent accidental shooting Saturday afternoon.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Valley Woman Steals $2.5 Million from Arizona Based Company, Sentenced to Prison
Last month, Jamie Leeanne Baltazar pleaded guilty to two counts of theft, class 2 felonies. This week a Maricopa County judge sentenced Baltazar to 10 years in prison to be served in the Arizona Department of Corrections. Working as a claims processor for Oxford Life Insurance Company handling medical payments...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix child hospitalized after accidentally shooting themselves
PHOENIX - Police say a young child is in critical condition but is stable after they accidentally shot themselves at a Phoenix apartment on Saturday, Jan. 8. The shooting happened near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road after the child somehow managed to get ahold of a gun inside the apartment. The child was struck by a bullet after mishandling the gun and was taken to the hospital, officials said.
12 News
Phoenix, AZ
32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Phoenix local newshttps://www.12news.com/
Comments / 0