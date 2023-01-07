ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver college helping to house migrants

By Greg Nieto
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — More than 40 migrants have been staying at a Denver-based, college-run shelter.

A spokesperson for Regis University said at one point, 44 migrants from Venezuela were being housed. As of Friday night, that number was down to 31.

The location of the shelter is not being publicly disclosed.

“Just grateful for all the support of the Regis Community and all the neighbors and friends and family who came here,” said Ludy Yevara, Director of Project Management and Administration Marketing and Communications for Regis University.

“The amount of donations, the amount of help is really, I mean, infinite. It’s been such a great experience and learning experience, as well, because, we’re learning in this process. A process that continually changes and we want to do it better and better every day.”

If you would like to help the cause, click here .

The university will re-evaluate the shelter’s status next Monday.

Cher
4d ago

Wonder how many homeless Americans they've house throughout the years🤔🙄

