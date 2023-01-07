ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott City, MO

semoball.com

Kennett ends losing streak with second upset over Bernie

The Kennett Indians (6-8) ended a four-game losing streak Tuesday night in the team’s second upset over Bernie (9-4) at home after successfully contending with the Mules’ impressive long range shooting game. Putting up over 80 points against Bernie once again, Kennett won 81-66. “We knew we had...
KENNETT, MO
semoball.com

Skilled, talented Advance drives past St. Vincent in home W

ADVANCE – The Advance High School boy’s basketball squad isn’t going to intimidate any opponent with their size, strength, or athleticism this season. The Hornets don’t have to, because as a unit, veteran coach Bubba Wheetley has constructed an experienced, mentally tough group of kids, who are really, really, really skilled and smart on the floor, and that has served just fine this winter.
ADVANCE, MO
semoball.com

Portageville Bulldogs falls short against Caruthersville

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. — Portageville fell to Bootheel rival Caruthersville 62-52 on Friday, Jan. 6. “The boys competed hard,” said Portageville coach TJ Smith. “We had some shots fall early that gave us a boost, but ended up a few box outs and defensive stops short of pulling this one out.”
PORTAGEVILLE, MO
semoball.com

Portageville annihilates Caruthersville and wins big at Holcomb

The Portageville girls’ basketball team upped its winning streak to four games after wins over Caruthersville and Holcomb. The Lady Bulldogs (9-4) won 69-4 over Caruthersville (0-9) on Friday, Jan. 6, and defeated Holcomb (5-8) by a score of 61-40 on Monday, Jan. 9. Amiyah Saxton led the team...
PORTAGEVILLE, MO
krcu.org

Almost Yesterday: The Day the Campbell Bank Was Robbed

It seems like Almost Yesterday that strangers entered the bank of Campbell, Missouri and made off with some of the community’s money. It was just a few moments after 3:00pm on November 11, 1933 when two men in fancy dark suits walked into the lobby of the small bank on Campbell’s Main Street.
CAMPBELL, MO
KFVS12

2 injured in crash involving Jackson school bus

One person was killed in a 2 vehicle accident on I-55 at mile marker 20.8 involving a commercial vehicle and passenger car in Pemiscot County. Former handler reunited with K-9 in Scott County, Mo. Updated: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST. KFVS M-F 5-530p Recurring Syncbak Primary. Rust College...
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
darnews.com

Boil water advisory for 142 area

Butler County Public Water Supply District #1 has announced a boil water advisory to all customers on Highway 142, this includes all roads coming off Highway 142 on the east and west side up to a half mile. Field supervisor Shannon Baker made the notification at 12:15 p.m. Monday. For...
KFVS12

Scott County Sheriff reacts to forced move

Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes. The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. Missouri tax on recreational marijuana. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. With...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

5 arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in southern Ill.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people were arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings. A juvenile was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, no valid driver’s license, possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle and multiple traffic offenses.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau police make arrest following stolen car report

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A driver in a stolen vehicle was arrested Tuesday morning following a report of a stolen car. Lt. Rick Schmidt of the Cape Police Department wrote in an e-mail to FOX 23: “A reported stolen vehicle was reported to officers on Broadway around 10 a.m. Vehicle was spotted and fled a high rate of speed. Due to suspect/vehicles actions, officers did not chase and short time later vehicle was located and suspect was arrested without incident. Suspect is being held pending filing of formal charges. Reported/ recovered vehicle was a Kia.”
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau Salvation Army giving away clothes

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Cape Girardeau Salvation Army held a clothing giveaway Monday. The Wal Mart in Jackson donated the clothes to the Salvation Army. The organization is giving away clothes for free each day until the clothes are gone. The giveaway is for anyone who comes.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

When Pigs Fly BBQ event returns to Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The aroma of barbeque will again fill the Show Me Center. The 3rd Annual When Pigs Fly BBQ indoor BBQ Bash kicks off on Saturday, January 14. Doors open for the event at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for children four to...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
westkentuckystar.com

McCracken County Sheriff searching for missing teen

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating a teen girl last seen on Sunday night. Deputies are looking for 17-year-old Faith L. Powers. Powers was in the Bryants Ford Road area of Paducah on the evening of January 8th. She is described as five feet eight inches tall and weighs approximately 139 pounds. Powers was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Vehicles stolen from dealership in Cape Girardeau County

The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. The Scott County Sheriff is facing a new challenge. Where can he move his deputies, support staff and equipment and what is it going to cost?. Missouri tax on recreational marijuana. Updated:...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO

