semoball.com
High School basketball roundup, Jan. 10: Jackson advances to Flyer invite final with win over host Flyers
Jackson (11-3) rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit to defeat fifth seed and host Lindbergh, 55-52, to advance to the Flyer Invitational Tournament championship – its first appearance in the fixture since 2017, in which the Indians won their most recent regular season tournament championship. Jackson’s opponent in the championship...
semoball.com
WRESTLING CELEBRATION: Mules honor founding coach, get pair of wins as they mark 50 years on mat
On a night when the man who gave birth to the Poplar Bluff wrestling program, Terry Smith, was honored with induction to the program’s ring of honor, the Mules played host to Notre Dame and Kennett and made sure to put on quite the exclamation point to further illustrate how important the sport has become in town.
semoball.com
Kennett ends losing streak with second upset over Bernie
The Kennett Indians (6-8) ended a four-game losing streak Tuesday night in the team’s second upset over Bernie (9-4) at home after successfully contending with the Mules’ impressive long range shooting game. Putting up over 80 points against Bernie once again, Kennett won 81-66. “We knew we had...
semoball.com
Skilled, talented Advance drives past St. Vincent in home W
ADVANCE – The Advance High School boy’s basketball squad isn’t going to intimidate any opponent with their size, strength, or athleticism this season. The Hornets don’t have to, because as a unit, veteran coach Bubba Wheetley has constructed an experienced, mentally tough group of kids, who are really, really, really skilled and smart on the floor, and that has served just fine this winter.
semoball.com
Portageville Bulldogs falls short against Caruthersville
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. — Portageville fell to Bootheel rival Caruthersville 62-52 on Friday, Jan. 6. “The boys competed hard,” said Portageville coach TJ Smith. “We had some shots fall early that gave us a boost, but ended up a few box outs and defensive stops short of pulling this one out.”
semoball.com
Portageville annihilates Caruthersville and wins big at Holcomb
The Portageville girls’ basketball team upped its winning streak to four games after wins over Caruthersville and Holcomb. The Lady Bulldogs (9-4) won 69-4 over Caruthersville (0-9) on Friday, Jan. 6, and defeated Holcomb (5-8) by a score of 61-40 on Monday, Jan. 9. Amiyah Saxton led the team...
KFVS12
Perryville High School, Perry Co. Middle School resume classes after reported threat
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Classes at the Perryville High School and Perry County Middle School resumed after police received a call reporting a possible threat. Both buildings were searched and are now secure. According to Perryville police, they received a phone call around 6:15 a.m. from a male claiming...
KFVS12
Southeast Mo. State campuses, offices to reopen Tues. after water outage
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University closed its offices and campuses for the rest of Monday, January 9 due to a water outage. According to the university, its offices and campuses will operate on regular business hours Tuesday, January 10 after the campus-wide water outage. They said...
krcu.org
Almost Yesterday: The Day the Campbell Bank Was Robbed
It seems like Almost Yesterday that strangers entered the bank of Campbell, Missouri and made off with some of the community’s money. It was just a few moments after 3:00pm on November 11, 1933 when two men in fancy dark suits walked into the lobby of the small bank on Campbell’s Main Street.
KFVS12
2 injured in crash involving Jackson school bus
KFVS12
Suspect arrested after leading Cape Girardeau police on chase in stolen vehicle
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A suspect was arrested after police say he led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle. According to the Lt. Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, on Tuesday, January 10, just before 10:30 a.m., officers found a vehicle that had been reported stolen from an area McDonald’s.
darnews.com
Boil water advisory for 142 area
Butler County Public Water Supply District #1 has announced a boil water advisory to all customers on Highway 142, this includes all roads coming off Highway 142 on the east and west side up to a half mile. Field supervisor Shannon Baker made the notification at 12:15 p.m. Monday. For...
KFVS12
Scott County Sheriff reacts to forced move
KFVS12
5 arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in southern Ill.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people were arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings. A juvenile was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, no valid driver’s license, possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle and multiple traffic offenses.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau police make arrest following stolen car report
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A driver in a stolen vehicle was arrested Tuesday morning following a report of a stolen car. Lt. Rick Schmidt of the Cape Police Department wrote in an e-mail to FOX 23: “A reported stolen vehicle was reported to officers on Broadway around 10 a.m. Vehicle was spotted and fled a high rate of speed. Due to suspect/vehicles actions, officers did not chase and short time later vehicle was located and suspect was arrested without incident. Suspect is being held pending filing of formal charges. Reported/ recovered vehicle was a Kia.”
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau Salvation Army giving away clothes
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Cape Girardeau Salvation Army held a clothing giveaway Monday. The Wal Mart in Jackson donated the clothes to the Salvation Army. The organization is giving away clothes for free each day until the clothes are gone. The giveaway is for anyone who comes.
KFVS12
When Pigs Fly BBQ event returns to Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The aroma of barbeque will again fill the Show Me Center. The 3rd Annual When Pigs Fly BBQ indoor BBQ Bash kicks off on Saturday, January 14. Doors open for the event at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for children four to...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County Sheriff searching for missing teen
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating a teen girl last seen on Sunday night. Deputies are looking for 17-year-old Faith L. Powers. Powers was in the Bryants Ford Road area of Paducah on the evening of January 8th. She is described as five feet eight inches tall and weighs approximately 139 pounds. Powers was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans.
KFVS12
Vehicles stolen from dealership in Cape Girardeau County
