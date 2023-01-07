Read full article on original website
Kooters In The Field – New Bar Opening In Corunna
A new bar/restaurant with a very unique name is opening in Corunna, Michigan. If you love eating, drinking, and dancing, Kooters In The Field on M-21 will most likely be your new favorite spot. Yes, I said Kooters In The Field. Talk about a catchy name. Kirk Norman is the...
Take a Swing at the All New Indoor Golf Facility in Oakland County
Well, well, well, it looks like there's a new indoor golf facility in Rochester Hills. Tee Times is Michigan's first vision 2 multiple surface and movement golf simulator. It's a 9,000-square-foot indoor golf simulator and bar. According to The Oakland Press, The state-of-the-art simulators feature five hitting surfaces including a fairway, rough, and bunker along with an articulating platform to simulate the terrain of a golf course.
abc12.com
911 service knocked out in parts of Mid-Michigan for about an hour
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Several counties in Mid-Michigan were reporting an outage of 911 service, which affected people reporting emergencies for about an hour Tuesday. Bay, Clare, Isabella, Lapeer, Midland, Saginaw and Tuscola counties all say 911 service was down beginning around 4 p.m. Michigan State Police say the problem appeared to be more widespread across the state.
abc12.com
Christmas boom carries Mt. Holly through warm spell
HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - A pre-Christmas blizzard aside, it's been a warm winter so far. What does that mean for some of the businesses that rely on the cold and snow?. For the Mt. Holly Ski Area, it means more time running the snow machines. "They're doing a good job....
New Owners – Flint Twp Couple Purchase TRV FIT Flint
If 2023 is your year to get in shape, TRV Fit Flint is here to help. The popular workout facility on Miller Road was recently purchased by Tom and Samantha Yeager of Flint Township. If the names sound familiar, the husband and wife team are both originally from Flushing. The...
Administrators scratching their heads after bizarre break-in at Holt Lutheran School
School administrators called the heist odd.
Snowstorm trend: Shifting north, changing outcome for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Saginaw, Bay City, Muskegon
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been for the solid precipitation area to shift north and west into our area of southwest Lower and central Lower Michigan. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference...
abc12.com
Downtown Flint welcomes Mid-Michigan's only licensed bartending school
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Drinks of Essence continues to make an entrepreneurial mark in Flint as the mobile bartending company ventures out to a new location. Drinks of Essence Bartending School is the only licensed bartending school in Mid-Michigan. The school offers certifications in both ServSafe alcohol and bartending. Sheena...
Owosso, Michigan Pizza Place Goes Viral in Cleaning Video
Have you ever been scrolling through social media and seen those satisfying videos of people cleaning?. I know it sounds weird, but I swear that some of the videos I see the most, whether it be Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok, are the videos of the satisfying before, during, and after cleaning videos. The ones where you're shown something really disheveled or something that really needs some cleaning, and it's left sparkling at the end are truly the best.
Snowstorm trend: Storm shifting north, changing outcome for Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Flint
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been leaning toward more rain and less snow for our southeast Lower Michigan region. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference between accumulating snow and mostly rain. At...
Bed Bath and Beyond announced more store closures, 4 in Michigan
Struggling retailer Bed Bath and Beyond has announced another round of store closings as it attempts to avoid bankruptcy.
abc12.com
Woodchips BBQ raising money to erase school lunch debts
LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Students in seven Mid-Michigan school districts may have their lunch debts wiped away thanks to Woodchips BBQ in Lapeer. Woodchips owner Patrick Hingst and his business partner are hosting fundraising days on Tuesdays this winter to pay off student lunch debts. Woodchips BBQ in Lapeer, Woodchips...
abc12.com
House catches fire on Burton's west side
BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A house in Burton sustained significant damage after a fire Tuesday afternoon. The Burton Fire Department responded to the 3400 block of Byers Street just after 4 p.m. Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the house when firefighters arrived. Most of the fire was knocked...
abc12.com
Allegedly fraudulent contractor arrested in Northern Michigan
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A contractor accused of defrauding several Mid-Michigan residents over the past two years is in police custody as he faces criminal charges. Law enforcement officers caught up with Jacob McCandlish in Mio and transferred him to the Oakland County Jail over the weekend. He had an outstanding arrest warrant in Oakland County.
WILX-TV
Genesee County Sheriff gives update on ‘Michigan Monster’ case
FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - New details will be released regarding a Genesee County man who the Sheriff’s office called “The Michigan Monster.”. Michael Anthony Barajas faces charges for allegedly holding a pregnant woman captive for days in November. Background: Human trafficking suspect threatened to ‘rip out victim’s throat’...
Michigan Lottery Winner Didn’t Want to Cause a Scene – So He Screamed in His Car
An Oakland County man managed to contain his excitement and waited until he got into his car to let out a scream after he found out he'd just won a huge lottery jackpot. The 54-year-old lottery player won $557,137 on a Michigan Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket. Oakland County Man Thought...
Saginaw County Dive Team recovering body from Saginaw River
SAGINAW, MI — Emergency personnel are working to remove a body found floating in the Saginaw River. About 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, police were notified by civilians that they had seen a body floating in the river behind the Temple Theatre, 201 N. Washington Ave. in downtown Saginaw, according to Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow.
Indiana man charged with arson in fire at Saginaw group recovery home
SAGINAW, MI — An Indiana man is facing an arson charge after allegedly setting fire to the group home he lived in on the city’s West Side. About 3 p.m. on Jan. 4, the Saginaw and Buena Vista Township fire departments responded to a reported blaze at a two-story house at 403 N. Webster St. Initial reports indicated there were explosions heard from the basement, said Saginaw Fire Marshal Derron Suchodolski.
Chick-fil-A is opening another metro Detroit restaurant
The fried-chicken-sandwich slinger’s latest store is coming to Livonia
Detroit News
22-year-old hit-and-run victim was 'just a joy,' father says
The family of Benjamin Kable, the 22-year-old senior at Michigan State University who was killed in a hit-and-run in the early hours of Jan. 1, said they will hopefully find closure if the person responsible is found. Kable was home in Shelby Twp for winter break and had gone to...
