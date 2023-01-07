Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in MichiganKristen WaltersFenton, MI
Related
abc12.com
Downtown Flint welcomes Mid-Michigan's only licensed bartending school
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Drinks of Essence continues to make an entrepreneurial mark in Flint as the mobile bartending company ventures out to a new location. Drinks of Essence Bartending School is the only licensed bartending school in Mid-Michigan. The school offers certifications in both ServSafe alcohol and bartending. Sheena...
abc12.com
911 service knocked out in parts of Mid-Michigan for about an hour
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Several counties in Mid-Michigan were reporting an outage of 911 service, which affected people reporting emergencies for about an hour Tuesday. Bay, Clare, Isabella, Lapeer, Midland, Saginaw and Tuscola counties all say 911 service was down beginning around 4 p.m. Michigan State Police say the problem appeared to be more widespread across the state.
Owosso, Michigan Pizza Place Goes Viral in Cleaning Video
Have you ever been scrolling through social media and seen those satisfying videos of people cleaning?. I know it sounds weird, but I swear that some of the videos I see the most, whether it be Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok, are the videos of the satisfying before, during, and after cleaning videos. The ones where you're shown something really disheveled or something that really needs some cleaning, and it's left sparkling at the end are truly the best.
Administrators scratching their heads after bizarre break-in at Holt Lutheran School
School administrators called the heist odd.
abc12.com
Powers' Burton heading to Northwood University
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - For the second year in a row, Powers Catholic will be looking for a new football head coach. After spending one season with the program, Drew Burton is headed to Northwood University. Burton will be the offensive line coach and run coordinator for first-year head coach...
New Owners – Flint Twp Couple Purchase TRV FIT Flint
If 2023 is your year to get in shape, TRV Fit Flint is here to help. The popular workout facility on Miller Road was recently purchased by Tom and Samantha Yeager of Flint Township. If the names sound familiar, the husband and wife team are both originally from Flushing. The...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years
When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
Kooters In The Field – New Bar Opening In Corunna
A new bar/restaurant with a very unique name is opening in Corunna, Michigan. If you love eating, drinking, and dancing, Kooters In The Field on M-21 will most likely be your new favorite spot. Yes, I said Kooters In The Field. Talk about a catchy name. Kirk Norman is the...
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan businesses impacted by lack of snow
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has seen a lot of wet grass and mud, but very little snow. While most people are happy to see the snow melt away, others rely on it to make money - such as plow drivers and tubing hill operators. When there’s no snow, some businesses can take a hit.
Snowstorm trend: Shifting north, changing outcome for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Saginaw, Bay City, Muskegon
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been for the solid precipitation area to shift north and west into our area of southwest Lower and central Lower Michigan. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference...
Snowstorm trend: Storm shifting north, changing outcome for Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Flint
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been leaning toward more rain and less snow for our southeast Lower Michigan region. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference between accumulating snow and mostly rain. At...
Bed Bath and Beyond announced more store closures, 4 in Michigan
Struggling retailer Bed Bath and Beyond has announced another round of store closings as it attempts to avoid bankruptcy.
WNEM
Longtime Bay City greenhouse closings its doors after 167 years
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Keit’s Greenhouse and Floral Center in Bay City announced it is closing its doors after being in business for 167 years. “To our deeply valued patrons that have become our dear friends and family, the time has come for us to say, ‘farewell,’” the business said in a Facebook post.
abc12.com
Versiti Blood Centers asks for donors amid "critically low" supply
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A critical blood shortage in Michigan has Versiti Blood Center making an emergency plea to donors. The blood bank says it ideally has five or six days worth of blood in reserve. But currently the supply is dangerously low and they have less than a day's worth.
abc12.com
Woodchips BBQ raising money to erase school lunch debts
LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Students in seven Mid-Michigan school districts may have their lunch debts wiped away thanks to Woodchips BBQ in Lapeer. Woodchips owner Patrick Hingst and his business partner are hosting fundraising days on Tuesdays this winter to pay off student lunch debts. Woodchips BBQ in Lapeer, Woodchips...
abc12.com
Allegedly fraudulent contractor arrested in Northern Michigan
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A contractor accused of defrauding several Mid-Michigan residents over the past two years is in police custody as he faces criminal charges. Law enforcement officers caught up with Jacob McCandlish in Mio and transferred him to the Oakland County Jail over the weekend. He had an outstanding arrest warrant in Oakland County.
Family’s Donation of 35 Classic Cars Sold for $2.3 Million
The 35 classic cars donated to Northwood University by an Isabella County businessman have been auctioned off and are bringing in $2.3 million to the university. The cars were a unique donation by Mike and Diane Morey for the school to use however they wanted. They were auctioned off in Florida last Friday.
WILX-TV
Genesee County Sheriff gives update on ‘Michigan Monster’ case
FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - New details will be released regarding a Genesee County man who the Sheriff’s office called “The Michigan Monster.”. Michael Anthony Barajas faces charges for allegedly holding a pregnant woman captive for days in November. Background: Human trafficking suspect threatened to ‘rip out victim’s throat’...
911 systems down in Bay County, surrounding area
BAY CITY, MI - Central dispatch offices around the state appear to be dealing with a 911 outage, including mid-Michigan. A BAYAlert issued at 3:29 p.m. on Jan. 10 states that Bay County 911 is currently experiencing technical issues. If you have an emergency in Bay County, authorities are asking...
Days before she died from ALS, Saginaw woman met her granddaughter
SAGINAW, MI — ALS never took Benita Smith’s smile. The 51-year-old Saginaw woman died Monday, Jan. 2, of the neurodegenerative ailment — also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease — less than one week after smiling upon meeting her first and only granddaughter. It was a...
Comments / 0