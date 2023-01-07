ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver police officer arrested on New Year's Eve, suspended with pay

By Sydney Isenberg
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
CASTLE PINES, Colo. — A Denver police officer was suspended with pay after he was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on New Year's Eve for third-degree assault.

Around 10:03 p.m., deputies responded to a location in Castle Pines for a report of a domestic violence situation, according to the sheriff's office.

Jeremy Olive was arrested for third-degree assault. He received a PR bond on Jan. 1, and is expected in court on Jan. 10.

Olive is a police officer and joined the Denver Police Department in 2005, according to the department. He was in a non-patrol assignment prior to his arrest, Denver police said.

Olive has been suspended with pay "due to the misdemeanor charge and per standard protocol," according to Denver PD.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office will determine the final charges.

Juan Jose
4d ago

sounds like his significant other was at a party or boyfriend's place north of Castle Rock. The Green Eye took over and now he's going to lose his job. I've read this story a 100 times. Happen last year in the Springs when a cop caught his girlfriend doing a 16 yr old. What a mess that was. Why are cops attracted to Phychos?

Paul Cherry
4d ago

And the state wont pay unemployment claims . But a cop thats suspended get paid? We understand 100%

