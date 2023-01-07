ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jensen Beach, FL

Port St. Lucie woman witnesses 2 random attacks in Jensen Beach

By Kate Hussey
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nDdZF_0k6VllTn00

A Fort Pierce woman is facing aggravated battery charges after authorities said she randomly attacked two people in Jensen Beach, seemingly unprovoked.

It was an incident that a Port St. Lucie woman witnessed.

The witness, wanting only to be known by her first name Pam, was in the parking lot of the Best Buy at the time and saw the whole thing Dec. 29.

Subsequently, Calene Gabriel, 33, was charged with aggravated battery and aggravated battery on an elderly woman.

"The lady that got hit was screaming bloody murder. So, I got out of the car, because that's when I realized, holy, wow, something's not right!" Pam said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=355582_0k6VllTn00 WPTV
A Port St. Lucie woman named Pam discusses the shock she felt after witnessing the attack.

She said the victim immediately went down on the ground when she was hit.

"The poor woman, when I got there, she was just all bloody, she was bleeding and holding her head," Pam said.

Surveillance footage from that night provided by the Stuart Police Department shows a white SUV driving through the Best Buy parking lot. It stops in the middle of the parking lot near a parked car. The footage then showed a woman getting out of the SUV and attacking a woman at random.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said about an hour later the SUV went across the street to the parking lot of Total Wine and More and attacked an elderly woman with what looked like a heavy object in a bag.

According to the arrest affidavit, just before the second attack, the victim was going inside Total Wine and More when the SUV nearly hit her.

Documents said when she came back out, the SUV was waiting for her.

The victim told deputies the driver pulled up beside her and asked her if she had a problem, to which the victim responded she did not.

That's when the driver, later identified by police as Gabriel, started beating her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FbSuG_0k6VllTn00 WPTV
Martin County Sheriff William Snyder says the motive for the attacks is unclear.

Snyder said deputies were able to track Gabriel down using the leads they gathered that night and arrested her Wednesday.

"She gave a partial confession," Snyder said.

Snyder said she never gave a motive for attacking the two victims, both of whom have no connection to each other, nor to Gabriel.

"She did use the word angry," Snyder said. "She was enraged at something, some situation in life, but why she took it out on these two innocent victims is completely inexplicable. It just seems like it was an isolated, hateful and despicable attack on an innocent victim."

Pam said she is thankful Gabriel is facing charges.

"I was thrilled," the Port St Lucie woman said.

She also said she is thankful she was there to help.

"It makes me feel good that I was there, like I was meant to help this lady," Pam said.

Yet while she's thankful, she said she's still shaken by what happened.

"I just don't understand why. I don't understand why somebody would do that," said Pam.

Snyder also said his office investigated the possibility of the incident being a hate crime but found no evidence to support that.

"She never did make any statement during the assault or to us that tied it into a hate crime. But even though this wasn't a hate crime by statute, this was a hateful crime," Snyder said.

Gabriel posted her $25,000 bond and was released though Snyder said he was hoping her bond would be set higher.

Comments / 8

resist46
6d ago

As a witness she wished to remain anonymous for her own safety. So what does WPTV and their reporter Kate Hussey do, they publish her photograph on the web. Never talk to the fake news media or their minions of stupidity, because they care more about the violent criminal then they do about the victims or the witnesses of the crime.

Reply
3
FL-native-cracker
6d ago

These are the very reasons my wife and I conceal carry. I promise you things would have turned out way different if it were one of us.

Reply
3
Steve Carroll
6d ago

these cops are to look at section 825 the Florida Statutes and also look at aggravated elder abuse and under $825 each incident doubles your sentence start off at 5 years 10,000 and it doubles on each count after that the other Hammer these two women put them away for about 25 years

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

Police activity in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — There was police activity this evening in Martin County. An incident took place on Kanner Highway at I95. Deputies say the traveling criminals were apprehended. There is no further information.
cbs12.com

Wellington man in Ferrari killed in Florida Turnpike crash

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An early morning crash left one man dead. On Friday around 7 a.m., a 54-year-old man from Wellington was driving a white Ferrari north in the outside lane of the Florida Turnpike. At the same time, a 68-year-old man from Miami Gardens was...
WELLINGTON, FL
WPBF News 25

'This was our dream': Fire destroys BBQ truck in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The owners of a BBQ food truck on the Treasure Coast are trying to figure out how to keep operating after one of their trailers was destroyed in a fire. “This was our hub for where we did service and cooked everything on a daily basis,” said Tim Bartnick, pointing to what was left of the trailer.
FORT PIERCE, FL
veronews.com

Search for missing Vero Beach man John Peters enters day 3

VERO BEACH — U.S. Coast Guard continued to comb the ocean for any sign of John Peters, who police said disappeared after jumping into the water Monday evening. Vero Beach police were searching the shoreline for Peters, 27, of Vero Beach, spokesperson Kelsea Marty said. An Indian River County...
VERO BEACH, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

38K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy