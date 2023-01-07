Miller defeats Gregory-Portland 70-57 with strong second half performance
The Miller Bucs (18-5, 1-0) earn the first UIL 5A District 29 North Zone win of the season after defeating Gregory-Portland 70-57. The Bucs outscored the Wildcats in the second half by 19 points.
MILLER
Lonnie Adkism - 17 points
Damare Lister - 13 points
jaedyn Brown - 8 points
Jayden Moreno - 15 points
Corey Holmes - 11 points
Vicente De La Garza - 2 points
Noah Garcia - 2 points
George Simmons 2 points
GREGORY-PORTLAND
Shawn Williams - 19 points
Davian Guevara - 3 points
Juaquin Felan - 2 points
Maddox Verret - 2 points
Trevor Jones - 20 points (4 3-pointers)
Brandon Redden - 2 points
Russell Escamilla - 9 points
