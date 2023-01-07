ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, TX

Miller defeats Gregory-Portland 70-57 with strong second half performance

By Larissa Liska
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ITED9_0k6Vlipc00

The Miller Bucs (18-5, 1-0) earn the first UIL 5A District 29 North Zone win of the season after defeating Gregory-Portland 70-57. The Bucs outscored the Wildcats in the second half by 19 points.

MILLER
Lonnie Adkism - 17 points
Damare Lister - 13 points
jaedyn Brown - 8 points
Jayden Moreno - 15 points
Corey Holmes - 11 points
Vicente De La Garza - 2 points
Noah Garcia - 2 points
George Simmons 2 points

GREGORY-PORTLAND
Shawn Williams - 19 points
Davian Guevara - 3 points
Juaquin Felan - 2 points
Maddox Verret - 2 points
Trevor Jones - 20 points (4 3-pointers)
Brandon Redden - 2 points
Russell Escamilla - 9 points

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIII 3News

Tesla posts three job listings in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three job positions have been posted for the proposed Tesla lithium battery factory that could be in the works for Nueces County. According to the Tesla website, the company is looking to fill three full-time construction and facilities positions in Corpus Christi. The jobs are...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kristv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy