Phoenix, AZ

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

AZ Compass Prep 75, Legacy, S.C. 64

American Leadership-Gilbert 80, Peoria 67

Ben Franklin 51, Globe 46, OT

Boulder Creek 71, Phoenix Brophy 63

Buckeye 73, Phoenix Washington 33

Casteel High School 64, Casa Grande 58

Chandler Valley Christian 73, Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 57

Coolidge 60, San Tan Foothills 46

Cottonwood Mingus 73, Phoenix Goldwater 25

Eastmark 69, Apache Junction 24

Florence 66, ALA-Anthem South 18

Fredonia 47, Beaver Dam 37

Gilbert Classical Academy 54, Miami 53

Gilbert Leading Edge 72, San Tan Charter 43

Gilbert Mesquite 75, Poston Butte 45

Glendale Deer Valley 73, Phoenix Arcadia 55

Glendale Prep 55, Flagstaff Northland Prep 34

Goodyear Estrella Foothills 59, Bullhead City Mohave 32

Heritage Academy - Laveen 56, Mohave Accelerated 53, OT

Horizon Honors 65, Sequoia Pathway 42

Kingman Academy of Learning 61, St John Paul II 21

Liberty 91, Phoenix Pinnacle 76

Mesa 47, Mesa Dobson 40

Morenci 73, Tombstone 32

Northwest Christian 49, Camp Verde 42

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 70, NFL YET College Prep Academy 68

Phoenix Bourgade 72, Chino Valley 21

Pima 66, Willcox 27

Rancho Solano Prep 62, Highland Prep 47

Safford 70, San Miguel 26

San Carlos 65, Arete-Mesa Prep 55

San Luis 52, Wellton Antelope 47

Scottsdale Chaparral 72, Phoenix Horizon 65

Sells Baboquivari 52, The Gregory School 50

Tempe Prep 45, Chandler Prep 41

Thatcher 61, Pusch Ridge Christian 58

Tucson Flowing Wells 63, Marana 58

Vail Cienega 61, Sierra Vista Buena 52

Valley Vista 69, West Point 38

Veritas Prep 84, Glendale North Pointe 24

Williams 63, Rock Point 48

Yuma Kofa 70, Glendale 61

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

