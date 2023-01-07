Read full article on original website
alachuachronicle.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Historic Executive Order Continuing Commitment to Stewardship of Florida’s Natural Resources
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order 23-06 (Achieving. Now for Florida’s Environment), to further advance the protection of Florida’s environment and water quality. The Executive Order directs strategic action with a focus on accountability, sound science, progress, and collaboration and includes a proposed $3.5 billion investment over four years for Everglades restoration and protection of our water resources, surpassing the historic investments of the past four years and making it the highest level of funding in Florida’s history. More information on Executive Order 23-06 can be found here.
flaglerlive.com
UF Faculty Leader: DeSantis Directive Sends ‘Chilling Message’
A University of Florida faculty leader pushed back last week against a request from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration that colleges and universities give state leaders information about resources used for activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion and critical race theory. Amanda Phalin, chairwoman of the UF Faculty Senate,...
WCJB
Gainesville residents ask FL lawmakers to push for state auditing of GRU
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents are reaching beyond city leaders to state lawmakers to try to change Gainesville Regional Utilities. FL Sen. Jennifer Bradley, Rep. Chuck Clemons, Rep. Yvonne Hayes Hinson, and Rep. Chuck Brannan held a legislative delegation hearing today, two months before the start of the session.
floridapolitics.com
Elected Broward School Board member sues over Governor’s order voiding his election
Rod Velez says that Amendment 4 allows him to hold office and the order that installed someone else was issued prematurely. Rod Velez is filing a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis, asking a court to declare that a 27-year-old felony conviction should not keep him from taking a seat on the Broward County School Board.
Governor Murphy Takes Swipe At Governor DeSantis
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy used his State of the State address on Tuesday to go after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Independent Florida Alligator
UF pursues new accreditor
For the first time in its history, UF will be mandated to shop for accreditors between now and 2025. Accreditation systems provide a list of standards to guarantee a high quality of education, which member universities must abide by to maintain their accreditation. Aside from lending credence to the institution,...
Florida Democratic Party Chair Manny Diaz denies that Florida is now a red state and resigns
There is no immediate front-runner to succeed Diaz.
iheart.com
Record Republican Advantage - Florida’s Voter Registration by Party
DEM: -111,320 (-1,177 last month) GOP: +201,790 (+28,468 last month) NPA/Other: +218,685 (+29,586 last month) The current breakout of registered voters looks like this... The Republican advantage relative to Democrats now stands at 356,212 voters – a shift in favor of Republicans totaling about 30,000 voters in the most recent month alone. For comparison's sake, Democrats held a 97,215-voter advantage in the 2020 Election Cycle for a remarkable shift of greater than 450 thousand voters in just two years. Also, at current pacing, it’s possible that by that by the 2024 election cycle NPA registrations could be threatening to overtake Democrats in the state. Notably, while republicans won all but five counties last November, there are thirteen of Florida’s 67 counties in which Democrats retain a registration advantage, including the TriCounty. In Palm Beach County specifically, the Democrat voter registration advantage has narrowed by 16,905 voters year over year – with Democrats holding an advantage of just over 104,000 voters.
WDW News Today
RCID Firefighters Support State Takeover of Reedy Creek Improvement District
Last week, Osceola County announced its plan for the future of Disney’s special Reedy Creek Improvement District, which will be dissolved on June 1. Now the district’s fire department has come out in support of the new plan backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Tim Stromsnes, communications director of...
DeSantis slammed for his decision to turn a progressive Florida college into a conservative one
Governor DeSantis has been slammed for his hopes of turning a progressive Florida college into a stringent, conservative one by liberals. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his administration's aspirations of transforming the New College of Florida from a liberal institution into one that is more strict and conservative have been criticized.
Florida Democratic Party Chairman Manny Diaz Steps Down
Two months after Democrats suffered historic losses across the state, Florida Democratic Party Chairman Manny Diaz resigned Monday. “After much reflection, I regret to inform you that I have chosen to retire as FDP Chair, effective immediately,” Diaz wrote in a lengthy letter. “It has
They Were Loving College. Then Ron DeSantis Got Involved.
When Gov. Ron DeSantis and his war on “woke” education took aim at the New College of Florida on Friday, Sam Sharf was surfing with friends an hour down the coast.Which is to say the 22-year-old sophomore was blissfully unaware that the small public liberal arts school she attended was the latest target in what could be the governor’s hate-fueled march to a Republican presidential nomination.That day, DeSantis announced the appointment of six new board members at the small Sarasota college, many of whom were ultra-conservative political players and academics. Sharf, a trans woman, said that she returned to shore—and...
iheart.com
The Role HOA’s Play in Florida’s Housing Affordability Challenges
The Role HOA’s Play in Florida’s Housing Affordability Challenges. Bottom Line: A quick search of Florida housing affordability nets greater than 116,000 news stories which have been written about the issue. It’s not a new issue and it’s not an issue that’s unique to Florida or South Florida specifically. It’s also not one with an easy fix. When it comes to housing affordability, or commonly the lack thereof in our state, the factor which matters most is supply vs demand. The bottom line is that Florida is and has been one of the top two destinations for relocations for over a decade – experiencing the fastest rise in population of any state since the 1980’s and last year when Florida was the fastest growing state on a rate basis. With that kind of sustained demand, it’s led to paying a premium to live here. No matter where here is. And speaking of here, there’s another immovable object for most which adds to Florida’s housing affordability challenges. Property insurance. It’s an oft discussed topic. It’s a topic which was addressed in two special state legislative sessions last year, most recently in December. And it is one in which if the litigation issue is truly fixed the average policy holder will see about $680 in annual relief. But there’s one which appears to be a huge factor and is seldom discussed. The role HOA’s play.
First Coast News
Insurance industry expert says nixed provision gave Florida homeowners options when fighting insurance companies
NOCATEE, Fla. — A special Florida legislative session in December promised to aid Florida's homeowner's insurance crisis. But one insurance veteran says some new provisions will hurt homeowners. Previously, if a homeowner took its insurance company to court and won - attorney's fees were covered by the insurance company.
floridapolitics.com
People Power for Florida launches first organizing boot camp at UCF
'Our goal is to empower students and ensure they have the tools they need to become leaders on their campus.'. People Power for Florida will launch its inaugural organizing boot camp on Feb. 4 at the University of Central Florida (UCF), Rep. Anna V. Eskamani announced Monday. The boot camp...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis moves to install state control over Disney’s land
DeSantis spokeswoman Taryn Fenske says, ‘The corporate kingdom has come to an end.’
Governor Desantis has activated the National Guard to protect citizens against hundreds of migrants that have entered
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has mobilized the National Guard to assist local law enforcement in managing an influx of migrants recently arriving in the Florida Keys - a move that proactively ensures the safety and security of residents across the state.
floridanationalnews.com
‘Don’t Say Gay’ feud advances with new proposed legislation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers will move to increase state control of Walt Disney World’s private government, according to a notice published Friday, the latest development in a feud over a law critics have dubbed “Don’t Say Gay.”. The notice posted on the Osceola County...
Editorial: Gov. DeSantis' next move should be a political pivot
The political platform of Gov. Ron DeSantis is pretty much set. His inaugural speech this past week hit all the salient talking points that a conservative governor proud of his first-term accomplishments and eager to do more would make. Like his November re-election victory speech, it promoted "the free state of Florida" as a model for America.
Florida’s Citizens Property Insurance premium volume nearly doubles
Florida's insurer of last resort expects policies covered to double, cites continued instability in state insurance market.
