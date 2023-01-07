ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

WCJB

AdventHealth Ocala holds first hiring event for 2023

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The first hiring event of 2023 for AdventHealth Ocala will be on Wednesday. The event will run from from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at AdventHealth Ocala. They’re hiring all clinical and non-clinical roles, including nursing positions or janitorial and housekeeping services. Sign-on and relocation...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

CF Webber Center holds Theatre in the Colonial Period

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - College of Central Florida continues their educational series “Patriot Project: Bringing History to Life with Theatre in the Colonial Period on Wednesday. The event will run from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the CF Webber Center in Ocala. A CF assistant professor of theatre will...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Pine Tree On Evening Walk In Ocala

It was a beautiful night to be out walking when this pine tree was photographed in an Ocala neighborhood. Thanks to Kay Milush for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Board members discuss vacant hospital building in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Meridian Behavioral Heathcare is inviting members of the Lake Shore Hospital Authority to tour their campus in Gainesville to win approval for the deed to the vacant hospital building in Lake City. Monday night, board members firmed up a plan for a public hearing for...
LAKE CITY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Administrative hearing on WEC Jockey Club approval canceled

The Formal Administrative Hearing challenging the approval of the WEC Jockey Club Planned Unit Development (PUD) scheduled for Thursday and Friday has been canceled, according to a case filing on the state’s Department of Administrative Hearing’s website. Christopher Rison, a senior planner with Marion County’s Growth Services, was...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Mary Sue Rich Community Center open to the public

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - After more than two decades of community service, longtime Ocala council member Mary Sue Rich is immortalized with a more than $10-million community center. The Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place, located at 1812 NW 21st Ave., officially opened to the public on Tuesday....
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Motorcycle vs. pickup truck crash kills rider in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A biker was killed in Southwest Ocala on Tuesday night after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck. Officers say around 8 p.m. a motorcycle was headed west on Easy Street near the intersection of Southwest 19th Avenue Road. The motorcycle was in the inside lane when a pickup truck in the eastbound turning lane crossed the motorcycle’s path.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

New Program seeks recruits for Gainesville Police, Fire, EMS and Utilities

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The city of Gainesville is looking for the next generation of police officers, firefighters, E.M.S. workers and Gainesville Regional Utilities trainees. The Public Service Academy Exploration Program, a partnership between the City of Gainesville, Career Source and Santa Fe College, wants to help potential recruits identify where...
WCJB

Local police celebrate National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Law enforcement officers gathered Monday morning at the Oak Hammock Retirement Home at U.F. to mark National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Members of several agencies were on hand including Gainesville Police and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, to honor law enforcement past and present. The event...
GAINESVILLE, FL
jguru.com

7 Florida Motorcycle Accident Laws Every Motorcyclist Should Know About

When you ride a motorcycle in Ocala, Florida, you have a great opportunity to enjoy some of the best weather in the US for riding. Also, with over 640,000 motorcycles in the state of Florida, you can imagine that many enjoy the wind and sun on their face. However, there are some Ocala motorcycle accident laws that you should know about to protect yourself from potential accidents.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

A collision in Ocala left 2 in the hospital

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 drivers are recovering after a crash in Ocala. A Nissan minivan and a Ford pickup truck collided on the 24-hundred block of NE 49th Terrace just before 3 p.m., on January 8th. The driver of the minivan could not get out, so crews used spreaders...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Gainesville residents ask FL lawmakers to push for state auditing of GRU

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents are reaching beyond city leaders to state lawmakers to try to change Gainesville Regional Utilities. FL Sen. Jennifer Bradley, Rep. Chuck Clemons, Rep. Yvonne Hayes Hinson, and Rep. Chuck Brannan held a legislative delegation hearing today, two months before the start of the session.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Oak Hammock holds National Law Enforcement Day event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents and staff at Oak Hammock at the University of Florida are celebrating National Law Enforcement Day on Monday. They value the safety and security provided by the officers at the Gainesville Police Department and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Department. The community will host an...
GAINESVILLE, FL

