FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WCJB
AdventHealth Ocala holds first hiring event for 2023
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The first hiring event of 2023 for AdventHealth Ocala will be on Wednesday. The event will run from from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at AdventHealth Ocala. They’re hiring all clinical and non-clinical roles, including nursing positions or janitorial and housekeeping services. Sign-on and relocation...
WCJB
Veterinarian lives in horse stall for three days to raise funds for North Central Florida charity
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A veterinarian is living like a horse for three days in order to raise funds for a North Central Florida charity. Dr. Bryan Langlois will live in a horse stall for 72 hours in an effort to raise $20,000 for PA Race Horse re-homing, rehabilitation and rescue.
WCJB
North central Florida officials propose funding requests to state lawmakers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials from around north central Florida presented their wish lists to state lawmakers on Tuesday at legislative delegation meetings in Gilchrist and Alachua counties. Alachua county’s top appointed official is asking for $5 million in state funding. $2.5 million would go to a meat processing...
WCJB
CF Webber Center holds Theatre in the Colonial Period
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - College of Central Florida continues their educational series “Patriot Project: Bringing History to Life with Theatre in the Colonial Period on Wednesday. The event will run from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the CF Webber Center in Ocala. A CF assistant professor of theatre will...
ocala-news.com
Pine Tree On Evening Walk In Ocala
It was a beautiful night to be out walking when this pine tree was photographed in an Ocala neighborhood. Thanks to Kay Milush for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
WCJB
Board members discuss vacant hospital building in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Meridian Behavioral Heathcare is inviting members of the Lake Shore Hospital Authority to tour their campus in Gainesville to win approval for the deed to the vacant hospital building in Lake City. Monday night, board members firmed up a plan for a public hearing for...
WCJB
Women in Ocala will worship and praise at the ‘Hey, Pretty!’ conference
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Conference is hosted by PP, Inc. at the College of Central Florida. It will begin Friday, February 10th at 12:30 pm and end Saturday, February 11th at 12 pm. There will be worship sessions, mental health classes, Zumba, and more!. The last day to register...
Administrative hearing on WEC Jockey Club approval canceled
The Formal Administrative Hearing challenging the approval of the WEC Jockey Club Planned Unit Development (PUD) scheduled for Thursday and Friday has been canceled, according to a case filing on the state’s Department of Administrative Hearing’s website. Christopher Rison, a senior planner with Marion County’s Growth Services, was...
WCJB
Mary Sue Rich Community Center open to the public
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - After more than two decades of community service, longtime Ocala council member Mary Sue Rich is immortalized with a more than $10-million community center. The Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place, located at 1812 NW 21st Ave., officially opened to the public on Tuesday....
Marion County Sheriff Looking For Two Ocala Lumber Liquidators
OCALA, Fla. – Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two individuals who stole lumber from a construction site. According to MCSO, the two individuals pictured above drove their side-by-side to a home under construction in the 14800 block of SW
WCJB
Six candidates qualify for the State House District 24 seat in Marion County vacated by Harding
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A half dozen candidates have qualified to run in the special election to replace former North Central Florida state Rep. Joe Harding. Qualifying for the election ended at noon on Tuesday. Five Republicans and one write-in candidate are running to represent State House District 24, which...
WCJB
Motorcycle vs. pickup truck crash kills rider in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A biker was killed in Southwest Ocala on Tuesday night after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck. Officers say around 8 p.m. a motorcycle was headed west on Easy Street near the intersection of Southwest 19th Avenue Road. The motorcycle was in the inside lane when a pickup truck in the eastbound turning lane crossed the motorcycle’s path.
WCJB
New Program seeks recruits for Gainesville Police, Fire, EMS and Utilities
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The city of Gainesville is looking for the next generation of police officers, firefighters, E.M.S. workers and Gainesville Regional Utilities trainees. The Public Service Academy Exploration Program, a partnership between the City of Gainesville, Career Source and Santa Fe College, wants to help potential recruits identify where...
WCJB
Local police celebrate National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Law enforcement officers gathered Monday morning at the Oak Hammock Retirement Home at U.F. to mark National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Members of several agencies were on hand including Gainesville Police and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, to honor law enforcement past and present. The event...
jguru.com
7 Florida Motorcycle Accident Laws Every Motorcyclist Should Know About
When you ride a motorcycle in Ocala, Florida, you have a great opportunity to enjoy some of the best weather in the US for riding. Also, with over 640,000 motorcycles in the state of Florida, you can imagine that many enjoy the wind and sun on their face. However, there are some Ocala motorcycle accident laws that you should know about to protect yourself from potential accidents.
Trash troubles for Lake County residents continue into the new year
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — When Lake County contracted with a new waste company for residential waste collection last year, residents expected some hiccups. With the new year, some residents still wait for their recyclables and yard waste to be picked up. Lake County resident Jody Mullens said the problems...
WCJB
A collision in Ocala left 2 in the hospital
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 drivers are recovering after a crash in Ocala. A Nissan minivan and a Ford pickup truck collided on the 24-hundred block of NE 49th Terrace just before 3 p.m., on January 8th. The driver of the minivan could not get out, so crews used spreaders...
WCJB
Gainesville residents ask FL lawmakers to push for state auditing of GRU
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents are reaching beyond city leaders to state lawmakers to try to change Gainesville Regional Utilities. FL Sen. Jennifer Bradley, Rep. Chuck Clemons, Rep. Yvonne Hayes Hinson, and Rep. Chuck Brannan held a legislative delegation hearing today, two months before the start of the session.
WCJB
Oak Hammock holds National Law Enforcement Day event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents and staff at Oak Hammock at the University of Florida are celebrating National Law Enforcement Day on Monday. They value the safety and security provided by the officers at the Gainesville Police Department and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Department. The community will host an...
WCJB
Alachua County Commissioners voted 3-2 to not move forward with Dogwood Village
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Commissioners voted 3-2 last month to withdraw funding for Dogwood Village that they had once approved. Claiming affordable housing is overly concentrated in East Gainesville and needs to be spread throughout the city. Residents from East Gainesville came to the meeting asking commissioners to not put...
